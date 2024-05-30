The Physical Symptom That Manifests When You Aren't Living As Your True Self

Headaches are a discomfort I hear about from people often, and something I can relate to. I used to have what I now call New Moon headaches. They were extremely painful headaches. I suffered regular pain until I realized what was going on and figured out how to get over it.

Headaches can be caused by serious medical conditions, which should be checked by a medical professional. Yet, other causes for headaches are rooted in a lack of trust in or resistance to ourselves. In essence, when you aren't being true to yourself, headaches may be one way our bodies (and spirits) try to warn us.

Four ways you may be triggering your own headaches

1. You're in a tug-of-war with your own intuition

What do you feel when you hear the word "hate"? Pressure, pain, and some kind of resistance, right? What causes this pressure and the resistance? Typically, it is a response to a tug-of-war situation. It's like one thing is pulling while another is pushing in the opposite direction, and there is a battle.

Something similar happens when we disregard our intuition. We create a tug-of-war between ourselves. When we go a little deeper and look at the tug-of-war between ourselves and our intuition, we can often find the source of headaches.

2. You fear opening yourself up

Most people who come to me with a headache have a deep resistance or a fear of opening up to their intuition, their inner guidance system, or whatever word resonates for them.

You and your inner compass are a connection to the Divinity within. We all know we came here and signed up to be something far bigger than who we are today. This means your deeper purpose is calling or something inside is yearning, but a stumbling block prevents you from connecting with it. These blocks can be the start of headaches.

3. You're second-guessing your gut

For most people, it starts with opening up to intuition because you want to trust yourself. Then, second-guessing and what-ifs usually prevent you from trusting yourself. At some point, you feel like you're plugged into your intuition, and then the good old fear starts to rear its ugly head and increase your self-doubt. This is when you notice the headache rising.

Imagine this conversation is happening, and the pressure is building up inside your head, it's going to hurt. Where there is a lot of conflict, there's a lot of pressure. Where there is pressure, there is pain. That pain will appear physically as a headache.

4. You asked for help in the past and got burned

At some point, you may have opened up to intuition, but it was too scary, and you didn't have anybody to hold your hand through it. It happened to me early on, and I shut my intuition down. Of course, a headache emerged. Thankfully, the next time intuition came knocking, I had somebody holding my hand. Remember, there is plenty of help out there, you just have to ask.

Maybe you had a good experience listening to your intuition, but it felt too scary, so you shut it down. This shutdown might become a migraine. I've had that happen. There are many forms of headaches with variations in how they manifest physically for people. Headaches and their causes are not unusual and can be addressed.

