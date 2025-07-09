Scrolling through social media can feel humbling. With people's fancy penthouses or cars, their measure of success is always based on how much they make or, more importantly, where they work. But the amount of money someone has or the career they've gotten into isn't everything, because there are small things that determine how successful someone will be that have nothing to do with work.

It might feel like the world measures a person's success by external factors only. But people who have truly redefined what it means to be successful did so without basing it on their wealth or job. Whether it's their daily habits to the way they treat others, there's a huge difference between financial success and someone who prioritizes personal growth to be their best self.

Here are 10 small things that determine how successful someone will be that have nothing to do with work

1. Who they surround themselves with

If someone is surrounding themselves with negative or lazy people, chances are they'll become that themselves. Most people hate to hear it, but their parents were right when they said, "Who you surround yourself with matters." And according to a study published in Psychological Science, people who have strong-willed friends tend to have a higher degree of discipline.

In the same sense, people who surround themselves with friends who engage in bad habits, such as tearing others down, are increasingly likely to take on those same bad habits. And as a study published in the Journal of Consumer Research found, friends influence one another's choices.

While it might be difficult to say goodbye, truly successful people will choose to cut someone off if it means improving themselves and their overall well-being.

2. How they handle failure

One of the small things that determine how successful someone will be that have nothing to do with work is the way in which they handle failure. Of course, nobody likes failure. If given the chance between failing or never trying, some might even argue that never trying is the ultimate answer, as they can save themselves the embarrassment.

However, failure is an everyday part of life that is unavoidable. From failing at reaching a particular goal or not getting the intended results, failure teaches people how to get up and try again.

As psychology professor Katherine King explained, "Other people's successes do not always mean that we have failed. Nonetheless, sometimes even these experiences can remind us how invested we are in success or winning and show us what we need to do to improve our odds the next time."

Failure isn't always the most ideal thing to happen, but people who are successful take failure with grace and always look at how they can improve next time. To them, failure isn't the end, it's the beginning.

3. Their daily habits

Whether it's making the bed, eating home-cooked meals, or practicing self-care, someone who has good daily habits typically sets themselves up for a day of success. It could mean getting eight hours of sleep or always eating breakfast at a certain time, but someone's ability to be disciplined says more about them and their level of success.

As psychologist Jessica Koehler explained, "Forming habits is essential because they provide the foundation for achieving larger goals. Rather than relying on fleeting bursts of motivation, habits ensure consistent progress." Whether these goals are bettering someone's mental health or improving their consistency, people who are disciplined and have positive daily habits are bound to find success in anything they do.

4. Their inner drive to better themselves

There are two types of people in this world: those who want to better themselves, and those who are content with how they are. And while it's not always easy to become the better version of oneself, having the drive to improve is a plus.

Everyone should aspire to want to be better, but it's far from easy. True improvement takes sacrifice, discipline, inner reflection, and uncomfortable revelations that most people don't want to go through. Clinical psychologist Michael R Edelstein added that bettering oneself includes being "willing to consider new or different ideas, opinions, and conclusions from those you currently hold."

If people are willing to put in the work, not only will they be the happiest version of themselves, they'll be way more successful than the average person.

5. The way they treat others

Another of the small things that determine how successful someone will be that have nothing to do with work is how they treat other people, whether it's a loved one, a co-worker, or a complete stranger. People should treat others with respect, regardless of how they feel on the inside. But in a world that's becoming increasingly divided, treating others with kindness is a rarity.

From people bashing others online to even resorting to violence when things don't go their way, the world can use a bit more kindness. But if people don't want to be kind to others, at the bare minimum, they should do it for themselves.

According to a study published in Social Cognition, making a bad first impression is much harder to erase than if someone had initially started off making a good first impression. Making a bad first impression can stunt people's opportunity for both growth and success, which is why successful people always treat others with respect.

6. Their willingness to step outside of their comfort zone

Stepping outside of that comfort zone is far from easy. Sure, people might preach the importance of it, but it's difficult to get comfortable with the uncomfortable. Blame it on human nature, but most people prefer what's familiar to them. According to cognitive scientist Art Markman, this is known as the "mere exposure effect," when someone develops a liking to something they're already familiar with.

Even so, this doesn't change the fact that a person's willingness to step outside of their comfort zone can make them incredibly successful. People who continuously challenge themselves create a resilience that can't be defeated, despite the hurdles they need to overcome along the way.

What once scared them or gave them anxiety no longer fazes them, as they're so used to stepping out of their comfort zone that it's second nature to them. And people who are willing to do things that make them uncomfortable are just one step closer to being successful in all areas of life.

7. How they deal with insecurity

Even the smartest people out there are insecure from time to time. With social media influencers and media pressure, it's easy for anyone to feel as though they don't measure up. According to clinical psychologist Jennifer Guttman, it's estimated that 85% of people struggle with self-esteem issues.

But the way they deal with insecurity determines how successful a person can be. Those who use that insecurity to hurt others or deflect never truly grow, while those who embrace those feelings and sort them out are more likely to thrive.

8. How quickly they adapt

Life isn't always as consistent as people would like it to be. Whether it's getting let go from a job or dealing with difficulties in a relationship, one of the small things that determine how successful someone will be that have nothing to do with work is how quickly they adapt to their circumstances.

Life might throw hurdles their way, but just because they face hard times doesn't mean they can't adapt and try again. Even if adapting means changing how they go about their everyday life, those who do so quickly are often considered the most successful. Even if it's hard, those with a willingness to change can do so if they only expand their mind a little bit more.

9. Their relationship with learning

Once people graduate from high school or college, they tend to throw away their learning cap, as they've done what it takes to get the career of their dreams. But those who put effort into continuously learning will almost always be successful.

From relationships to their personal goals, continuing to learn helps people grow in every area of life. Even if it's difficult, a person with an open mind and a willingness to expand themselves will almost always be eager to learn.

From hearing different perspectives that slowly change their thought process to honing their listening skills, a person's relationship with learning is a huge indicator of their openness to change, which hugely impacts their life in either a positive or negative way.

10. Their ability to remain focused

When a person is focused on their goals or improving their life, this indicates their level of success, whether it's at work, in their relationships, or at home. Unsuccessful people often find themselves in a predicament when they move from one goal to the next, never truly accomplishing anything.

But for a successful individual, they understand that their eye must always be on the prize, and they won't reach their goals if they don't persist. While it might sound harsh, most people understand that remaining dedicated can create a healthier mindset and a better support system, all of which is necessary if a person wants to thrive.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.