There are several everyday behaviors that signal whether or not a person is highly intelligent. How they respond to learning new things and embracing different perspectives can say a lot about their level of intelligence.

Highly intelligent people tend to crave learning new things, not only about the world around them, but also about what is happening within themselves. They devote time to seeking new knowledge and carve out space for solitude to reflect and deepen their connection with their inner selves.

These are 11 simple signs of high intelligence that show up in everyday behavior

1. Deep curiosity

Deep curiosity is a sign of high intelligence. People who are very curious ask several questions and are not afraid to embrace the uncertainty that they face in everyday life.

According to the authors of a 2013 study published in the National Library of Medicine, “The cognitive flexibility inherent to curious people is best illustrated by their preference for: growth over safety, complexity over simplicity, autonomy over obedience and rules, and openness over closure. Because of their preference for new information, curious people are less likely to prematurely commit to initial ideas and perspectives.”

The openness to new ideas is usually what leads many curious individuals to be highly intelligent.

2. Love of learning

A love of learning allows a person to apply knowledge flexibly to navigate the real world and everyday life. Having this love is a sign that a person is highly intelligent, eager to grow, and very receptive to new thoughts and ideas. As the person grasps new concepts daily, they will continue to sharpen their minds and learn to actively problem-solve.

“Love of learning describes the way in which a person engages new information and skills. Love of learning is a strength that teachers would like to see in their students, parents want to encourage in their children, therapists support in their clients, and employers try to foster in their employees. It has important motivational consequences because it helps people persist through challenges, setbacks and negative feedback,” mentions StrengthsMining, a resource hub focused on providing tools for people who want to strengthen their energy, performance, and self-growth.

3. Strong self-awareness

When life hits a person hard, strong self-awareness is a part of intelligence that helps them to overcome obstacles. It helps them better manage and process their emotions, build stronger relationships, solve problems, and recognize the impact of their behaviors and the importance of adaptability.

“Studies reveal that individuals with average IQ scores but high emotional intelligence often outperform those with exceptional IQ but limited self-awareness in real-world settings. This occurs because self-aware individuals make better decisions by accurately assessing their capabilities, recognizing emotional triggers, and understanding behavioral patterns that influence their choices,” explains writer Sarah Thompson.

4. Adaptability

Individuals who are willing to be mentally flexible and adjust the strategies they use to solve problems show signs of adaptability, which signals that they are highly intelligent. Being able to embrace change and growth is what allows people to continue learning more and more.

Someone who is not adaptable will be closed off to new perspectives and ideas. In chapter four of the book, “Adaptability of the US Engineering and Technical Workforce,” it is discussed that people who can adapt quickly tend to succeed in interpersonal and dynamic tasks more so than those who struggle to adapt. In a constantly changing environment, adapting to these changes is what drives high levels of performance.

5. Good listening skills

Being a good listener is a major indication of high intelligence that shows up in everyday behavior. Actively listening requires cognitive control, emotional intelligence, and a curious mindset. When a person possesses these things, they are able to develop stronger connections and absorb more knowledge and awareness of differing perspectives. The open-mindedness that accompanies good listening is what allows a person to learn from others by encouraging them to express themselves.

“While we all have opinions and biases, good listeners are self-aware enough to recognize their biases and purposefully move past them to give speakers a safe space to express themselves. Rather than judge what they're hearing, good listeners try to understand and empathize with the meaning behind the words and encourage speakers to share everything they’re feeling using neutral prompts, such as ‘go on’ or ‘tell me more,’” explains psychologist Sherrie Bourg Carter.

6. Open-mindedness

In daily life, remaining open-minded may signal that someone is highly intelligent. When a person has high levels of openness, they are eager to learn about novel ideas and embrace any learning experience.

Kendra Cherry, MSEd, a psychosocial rehabilitation specialist, mentions that, “Being high in openness is associated with higher levels of creativity and increased creative achievement, particularly in the arts. Some research has even connected this trait with a higher level of intelligence.” A person’s intelligence has the opportunity to grow when they maintain an open mind about things that may be unfamiliar to them.

7. A need for alone time

High intelligence can be seen in individuals who require alone time. They need this time to process the information they have taken in throughout the day and reflect. These individuals also typically feel self-sufficient and enjoy time alone because it allows them to truly concentrate on the goals they have set for themselves. Solitude also increases creativity and gives a person time to connect with their inner self.

Sybil Geldart, Ph.D., an associate professor of psychology at Wilfrid Laurier University, explains that, “Research shows that creative thinking is enhanced when a person spends quiet time to look at the world from their own perspective. Teamwork has its benefits, but sometimes it is good to evaluate your own viewpoint and make decisions for yourself without undue pressure, distractions, or interference.”

8. Comfort with silence

Strong self-regulation and making intentional time for reflection and active listening make it easy for intelligent individuals to feel comfortable with silence. Instead of feeling awkward in the midst of silence, they embrace it because they understand it can contribute to their overall well-being.

Silence not only improves a person’s productivity and ability to retain and remember new information, but also has a positive impact on the body. “Silence lowers blood pressure, prevents plaque from forming in arteries, boosts the immune system, and promotes hormone regulation,” mentions Michele DeMarco, Ph.D., a professionally trained therapist.

9. An ability to learn quickly

Being a quick learner is an everyday behavior that is a sign of someone who is highly intelligent. This indicates that they have strong cognitive skills and are able to rapidly process information.

No matter the situation, they are able to apply the knowledge they have learned because they truly understand it. This allows them to efficiently adapt to new environments, make connections, and identify solutions to problems at a very high and quick rate.

10. Effective problem-solving skills

Showcasing effective problem-solving skills is a sign of high intelligence. The act of problem-solving requires several cognitive functions, such as logical reasoning and creative thinking.

When individuals practice this everyday behavior, they work through complicated problems quickly and have to be innovative when trying to come up with solutions. When they are eager learners who are able to adapt while processing new information, they are intelligent problem solvers.

11. Being an observant pattern seeker

Everyday behaviors that demonstrate high levels of cognitive efficiency and flexibility are typically strong indicators of high intelligence. Being observant and a pattern seeker are two behavioral traits that are usually possessed by brilliant individuals.

Being observant allows a person to notice even the smallest of details and process sensory information more effectively. A person who seeks to recognize and understand patterns in everyday life will develop predictive abilities that make it easier for them to prepare for specific situations.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.