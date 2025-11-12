We often think of intelligence in narrow terms like test scores, academic achievement, and professional credentials. The truth is, some of the most brilliant minds express their intelligence in unconventional ways, and one of those ways is by talking to themselves.

If you've ever caught yourself muttering under your breath or giving yourself a pep talk in the mirror, don't worry: you're not losing it. In fact, science says you might actually be smarter than you think.

Here are 5 reasons that silly little thing you do might actually be a sign of high intelligence:

1. Talking to yourself improves cognitive performance and brain function

When you talk to yourself, it helps you to stay on task, keep focused, and improve your perception capabilities. Swigley and Lupyan's experiment showed that cognitive performance and brain function gain a boost from self-talk.

According to Robert N. Kraft, Professor Emeritus of cognitive psychology at Otterbein University, "Talking out loud to ourselves helps us comprehend and manage unusual and surprising events in the world, as well as distressing developments that almost all of us experience, such as relationship difficulties and illness."

2. Talking to yourself boosts memory retention

According to another study from the University of Waterloo, speaking text aloud helps get words into long-term memory.

“This study confirms that learning and memory benefit from active involvement,” said Colin M. MacLeod, a professor and chair of the Department of Psychology at Waterloo. “When we add an active measure or a production element to a word, that word becomes more distinct in long-term memory, and hence more memorable.”

3. Talking to yourself helps you organize your thoughts

If you have a presentation or interview, talking to yourself helps you practice and fine-tune what you're going to say. If you practice something out loud enough, it will go smoother when you have to do it for real. Proper preparation helps organize your thoughts and relieves stress and anxiety related to that preparation.

According to Dr. Saline, the awareness and understanding of your own thinking and thought processes allow you to connect the dots, see the big picture, self-evaluate, and monitor, which ultimately helps with performance and task completion. This self-awareness improves time management, planning, focus, and problem-solving when it comes to thought organization.

4. Talking to yourself motivates you

Self-talk is even more effective if you use the second person. That means you use "you" instead of "I." Saying, "You can do it," works better than saying, "I can do it."

In another study, participants were asked to write down advice to themselves before completing anagram puzzles. The study determined that those who wrote in second-person (using "you" statements) had positive feelings about the task.

"Self-advice expressed using 'You' probably enables people to adopt a broader perspective," said co-author of the study, Dr. Sanda Dolcos.

5. Talking to yourself boosts self-esteem

When you compliment and encourage yourself, you get a confidence boost. Talk to yourself like you'd talk to your best friend, or hype yourself up before a game or a workout.

According to a study published in Psychology of Sport and Exercise, self-talkers demonstrate heightened self-confidence, reduced anxiety, and even an improvement in their game. Talking to yourself can be a very important tool for people, so go ahead and talk to the most important person in your life: you!

Christine Schoenwald is a writer and performer. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, and Woman's Day.