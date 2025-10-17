If You Relate To These 3 Things, Research Says You're Operating On A Higher Plane Of Intelligence

For the first time in the history of forever, our moms were wrong. Well, maybe not in your history, but scientifically, they are. Growing up, I'm sure we've all had shared experiences about being demanded to clean our rooms, getting yelled at for muttering a curse word under our breath, and being forced into bed at 9 p.m.

Some of us even lost money to the deplorable swear jar that was always on top of the refrigerator, waiting to eat up your dollar after a bad day. Collectively, our parents told us that these things were bad, and we had to learn not to do them. Or, at least not around them.

Well, a few studies determined that those hour-long lectures were kinda useless. Science has finally given us something to take back to our parents that isn't a C on a report card. Recent studies have shown that people who swear a lot, stay up late, and have messy desks are actually more intelligent than most (a.k.a. you do-gooders with tidy rooms and clean mouths who never missed curfew). Who would have thought?

If you relate to these 3 things, you're operating on a higher plane of intelligence:

1. You swear a lot

​So if you were always accidentally swearing in front of mom and dad, it's not because you're the cool rebel you thought you were. A study found that people who swear actually have a greater vocabulary than people who don't and tend to be more confident. No wonder I start swearing more when I drink.

People with higher intelligence tend to care less about arbitrary social rules that don't actually matter. They understand that swear words are just ... words. The taboo around them is completely made up. Your ability to swear freely shows you're secure enough in your intelligence that you don't need to prove anything by speaking like you're reading from a corporate handbook.

2. You stay up late

Sarawut Kh / Shutterstock

Scientific tests proved that night owls showed the kind of smarts that lead to prestigious job titles and higher incomes. In other words, things you can brag about at your next high school reunion when everyone remembers you as the kid who was always sleeping in second period.

There's something about the quiet of the night that allows for deeper focus and uninterrupted thinking. No emails, no phone calls, no coworkers interrupting your flow. Your unconventional sleep schedule isn't a character flaw; it's a sign your brain works differently, and probably better.

3. You have a messy room

Messy rooms that were once a sign of a disorganized and unproductive life may be seen as a sign of intelligence. A few years ago, researchers found that people who worked at a messy desk generated more interesting and creative ideas and a willingness to break out of unconventional norms.

When your brain is constantly processing ideas, solving problems, and making connections, mundane tasks like organizing your desk fall to the bottom of the priority list. A perfectly organized environment can actually stifle creativity because it leaves no room for spontaneity.

No one wants to be clean and tidy all the time. So next time someone tells you to clean up, politely remind them that the week-old bag of Doritos on your desk is necessary for your creative brain.

​So if your mom is still trying to give you trouble for just being the awesome, foul-mouthed, messy, late-night babe you are, then it might be time to send her back to science class. You have every right to feel confident in being just who you are. She raised you after all, so what does she have to complain about?

At the end of the day, intelligence shows up in unexpected ways. It's not about fitting into someone else's mold of what a smart person should look or act like. It's about being authentic, thinking differently, and having the confidence to live life on your own terms.

Emily Blackwood is a freelance writer, editor, and journalist who covers relationships, entertainment & news, pop culture, and wellness.