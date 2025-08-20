3 Signs Someone Posesses The Most Enduring Form Of Physical Beauty

Have you ever noticed that when women see someone beautiful, we begin to question our own beauty? It's a strange phenonmenon, after all, we all know that the most enduring forms of physical beauty exist whether someone else is beautiful, too. So, how do people achieve that?

I remember getting ready for evenings out with my friends. I would do my hair and makeup and look in the mirror and think I looked beautiful. Then I would get to the nightclub and someone else would look more fabulous. Instantly I would feel uglier.

The behavior was not logical, but it was insidious, and I wanted to stop it. I dreamed of being one of those women whose beauty endures, so I looked into what makes those women special special. Here are three things no beauty magazine will tell you about how to accept your beauty, even in the presence of other beautiful people.

Three signs someone has the most enduring physical beauty

1. Their confidence doesn't wane when another beautiful person walks in

Monkey Business Images via Shutterstock

Where did this rule that there was a limit on beauty come from? I don't remember anyone ever telling me this, but somehow it became my reality, and it might even be yours.

It took me a while to finally figure out the problem wasn't everyone else. I was never enough. I compared myself to others because I didn’t think I measured up. I always wanted what I didn’t have.

If a beautiful woman had the long blonde hair that I would never have, it validated my bad beliefs. Where was it ever written that we couldn’t all be beautiful without limiting anyone else?

2. They know what they admire about themselves

Start with gratitude and begin by admiring yourself first. If you are anything like I was, you'll need to go back to the basics. Sit down in front of a mirror and admire your eyes, your hair, and then your smile. Be grateful for your ability to walk, talk, see, be, and have.

Yes, you will feel awkward at first, but it is a practice. Those women who posess that special type of beauty have graduated to liking themselves as they are, and eventually, with enough practice, you'll learn to love yourself for who you are (and who you become), too.

3. They let themselves "F.L.Y."

FLY = First Love Yourself, and these beauties prioritize this, extending grace and acceptance to themselves the way they do toward others.

It can be easy to admire the beauty in others without condemnation. We often see their beauty fully, and when we notice any faults or imperfections, we look at them compassionately. We see others as beautiful in total.

The people with the most enduring form of beauty are free to shine a light on others, which in turn shines an even brighter light back! When you feel confident in yourself, you will reflect that on the outside and you don't need anyone else to dim their glow for you.

If this is your goal, know that you are already "F.A.B."— Fabulous, Awesome, Beautiful — and that will never change. Think of the beauties you know who posess these three qualities and set them as a goal for yourself. Remember, you don't have to change anything on the outside in order to achieve these goals

Lisa Lieberman-Wang is a relationship expert and author, and has been seen by millions on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and CW as their Success Strategist, Relationship, & Breakthrough Expert. She’s spoken on some of the most prestigious stages, including Harvard University, the Navy, Women Leading the Future, and more.