The truth is you deserve to be happy, and loving yourself is a good place to start. Here are some ways that will show you how to be happy with yourself right now!

Here are 52 ways to show yourself love, without saying a single word:

1. Show yourself some respect right now ... because you deserve it

2. Treat your body like the temple that it is by feeding it nourishing, wholesome foods

3. Identify the toxic people in your life and confidently walk away from them

Of course, if that's impossible, then just keep your distance.

4. Move your body for at least 20 to 30 minutes 5 to 6 days per week

No need to get your panties in a bunch, I am talking about movement. You do not need to participate in a boring, over-structured exercise routine if you are not feeling it. Just do something active.

According to the New York Times, moving your body just 20 minutes a day can help you live longer.

5. Spend 5 to 10 minutes in the morning savoring a cup of hot coffee or tea

Or your green smoothie.

6. Go on a "me date"

7. Put on some great tunes and dance around the house like no one is watching

8. Make friends with your inner critic

9. Look at everything today as if it was through your child's eyes

10. Give yourself a morning hug

11. Say "no" to things you know you have no interest in doing

12. Take a luxurious bath with lots of essential oils

Keep the door locked.

13. Face one of your fears today and do it anyway

14. Buy yourself a new pair of beautiful lacy or silky panties

15. Pleasure yourself

16. Initiate intimacy with your partner ... don't wait for them

17. Create a love list of all your amazing qualities

Write them down and read them often

18. Savor a piece of dark chocolate daily

19. Write yourself a love letter and mail it to yourself

20. Take a small risk every single day

21. Stop complaining

Life is too short. What could you do instead? What action could you take right now that would move you in the right direction?

Let's face it, we usually complain when we are frustrated with things not going as planned. So create a new plan.

Research from Stanford University reveals that long-term exposure to stress, such as negativity, actually shrinks the hippocampus in your brain, which is responsible for memory, learning, and emotions.

22. Cultivate amazing friendships with a group of women who will love and support you, no matter what

23. Tell yourself "You are enough!" because you are

Stop questioning it.

24. No more "fat speak."

If you can't say something nice to yourself, then don't say anything at all.

25. Raid your closet

Get rid of everything that doesn't fit right and that you don't feel utterly fabulous in.

26. Sip a glass of wine while reading your favorite novel ... all by yourself

27. Grab a picnic basket, fill it with delicious finger foods and take yourself to the park for a relaxing lunch

28. Take a technology break

Yes, turn off your cell phone and shut down your computer

29. Engage in active listening

That means no talking for you, just practice listening without having to say a word in return.

30. Tell someone how much they mean to you

Not only will that make their day but you will feel wonderful for doing it.

31. Practice being present

No need to map out your future today.

32. Throw away your scale

You are not defined by a number.

33. Play hard and play often

34. Listen to your body

It's highly intuitive. It will tell you what it needs if you just listen.

35. Take five minutes every day and come back to your breath

This is an amazing way to recharge yourself daily.

36. Eat dinner alone

37. Stop trying to "fit in"

You are unique; embrace it.

38. Spend the day in the buff

39. Keep an open mind and an open heart

You never know what possibility will come your way. Be ready to receive it.

40. Demand respect from others

You determine what you will and will not tolerate.

41. Learn to be your own best friend

Enough said.

42. Never settle

43. Practice forgiveness

With yourself and others.

44. Keep a gratitude journal

45. Take a well-deserved nap

You are allowed to rest.

46. Practice being vulnerable

47. Tell people what you desire

They are not mind readers.

48. No more comparing yourself to other women

You are beautiful and wonderful just as you are.

49. Pamper yourself by getting a manicure, pedicure or a massage

50. Wallow in your feelings

Stop stuffing them down. This is truly the only way to release them.

51. Treat yourself to something special

Spend some money on yourself. It really will be okay.

52. Eat chocolate

Kimberly Riggins is a health and life coach and author. She helps women 40+ to meet their financial goals, build financial confidence and, help businesses achieve better marketing and more.