52 Ways To Show Yourself Love -Without Saying A Single Word
You deserve love, even if it's from yourself.
The truth is you deserve to be happy, and loving yourself is a good place to start. Here are some ways that will show you how to be happy with yourself right now!
Here are 52 ways to show yourself love, without saying a single word:
1. Show yourself some respect right now ... because you deserve it
2. Treat your body like the temple that it is by feeding it nourishing, wholesome foods
3. Identify the toxic people in your life and confidently walk away from them
Of course, if that's impossible, then just keep your distance.
4. Move your body for at least 20 to 30 minutes 5 to 6 days per week
No need to get your panties in a bunch, I am talking about movement. You do not need to participate in a boring, over-structured exercise routine if you are not feeling it. Just do something active.
According to the New York Times, moving your body just 20 minutes a day can help you live longer.
5. Spend 5 to 10 minutes in the morning savoring a cup of hot coffee or tea
Or your green smoothie.
6. Go on a "me date"
7. Put on some great tunes and dance around the house like no one is watching
8. Make friends with your inner critic
9. Look at everything today as if it was through your child's eyes
10. Give yourself a morning hug
11. Say "no" to things you know you have no interest in doing
12. Take a luxurious bath with lots of essential oils
Keep the door locked.
13. Face one of your fears today and do it anyway
14. Buy yourself a new pair of beautiful lacy or silky panties
15. Pleasure yourself
16. Initiate intimacy with your partner ... don't wait for them
17. Create a love list of all your amazing qualities
Write them down and read them often
18. Savor a piece of dark chocolate daily
19. Write yourself a love letter and mail it to yourself
20. Take a small risk every single day
21. Stop complaining
Life is too short. What could you do instead? What action could you take right now that would move you in the right direction?
Let's face it, we usually complain when we are frustrated with things not going as planned. So create a new plan.
Research from Stanford University reveals that long-term exposure to stress, such as negativity, actually shrinks the hippocampus in your brain, which is responsible for memory, learning, and emotions.
22. Cultivate amazing friendships with a group of women who will love and support you, no matter what
23. Tell yourself "You are enough!" because you are
Stop questioning it.
24. No more "fat speak."
If you can't say something nice to yourself, then don't say anything at all.
25. Raid your closet
Get rid of everything that doesn't fit right and that you don't feel utterly fabulous in.
26. Sip a glass of wine while reading your favorite novel ... all by yourself
27. Grab a picnic basket, fill it with delicious finger foods and take yourself to the park for a relaxing lunch
28. Take a technology break
Yes, turn off your cell phone and shut down your computer
29. Engage in active listening
That means no talking for you, just practice listening without having to say a word in return.
30. Tell someone how much they mean to you
Not only will that make their day but you will feel wonderful for doing it.
31. Practice being present
No need to map out your future today.
32. Throw away your scale
You are not defined by a number.
33. Play hard and play often
34. Listen to your body
It's highly intuitive. It will tell you what it needs if you just listen.
35. Take five minutes every day and come back to your breath
This is an amazing way to recharge yourself daily.
36. Eat dinner alone
37. Stop trying to "fit in"
You are unique; embrace it.
38. Spend the day in the buff
39. Keep an open mind and an open heart
You never know what possibility will come your way. Be ready to receive it.
40. Demand respect from others
You determine what you will and will not tolerate.
41. Learn to be your own best friend
Enough said.
42. Never settle
43. Practice forgiveness
With yourself and others.
44. Keep a gratitude journal
Pexels / Alina Vilchenko
45. Take a well-deserved nap
You are allowed to rest.
46. Practice being vulnerable
47. Tell people what you desire
They are not mind readers.
48. No more comparing yourself to other women
You are beautiful and wonderful just as you are.
49. Pamper yourself by getting a manicure, pedicure or a massage
50. Wallow in your feelings
Stop stuffing them down. This is truly the only way to release them.
51. Treat yourself to something special
Spend some money on yourself. It really will be okay.
52. Eat chocolate
Kimberly Riggins is a health and life coach and author. She helps women 40+ to meet their financial goals, build financial confidence and, help businesses achieve better marketing and more.