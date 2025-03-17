As we get older, the people we surround ourselves with play an important role in our lives. As time passes, our lives evolve in different ways, whether it be career shifts, personal growth, or family changes. These important life transitions can be exciting, yet also uncertain and sometimes overwhelming.

Having a strong and supportive network to count on can greatly impact our overall well-being as we navigate through these monumental changes. And sometimes, you may recognize the signs of a person who will actually make your life better as you get older, as they not only provide emotional support, but also offer guidance, encouragement, and a sense of belonging during times of change.

Here are 11 signs of a person who will actually make your life better as you get older

1. They encourage your growth

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

The people you truly need in your life are those who push you to be the best version of yourself. Many of us spend far too much of our early lives in a place that feels comfortable. However, comfort may prevent us from fulfilling our ultimate goals.

Sometimes, we need people in our lives who will persuade us to go beyond our comfort zones and encourage us to succeed. They may aid our growth by introducing us to new hobbies and viewpoints, or setting an example for self-improvement and focusing on their health.

When someone is encouraging us to grow as a person and self-reflect on our progress, it's one of the signs of a person who will make your life better as you get older. And with their help, we may unlock a fulfilling life that we never thought would be possible to reach on our own.

Advertisement

2. They're great listeners

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

Many people fail to realize that listening is just as important as talking. When we're surrounded constantly by people who don't truly hear us, it can make us feel understood and unvalued. But one of the biggest signs of a person who will make your life better as you get older is that they listen without judging and without speaking.

Sometimes, we just need someone who will genuinely listen to us, provide a shoulder to cry on, and offer helpful advice when you need it. And a great listener can make all the difference in the world.

Research conducted by Jack Zenger and Joseph Folkman, CEO and president of leadership development consultancy company Zenger/Folkman, respectively, found that people who surround themselves with good listeners felt supported by and conveyed confidence in them.

The listening skills these people demonstrate create a safe environment where you'll be able to be vulnerable and share your thoughts without being judged.

Advertisement

3. They prioritize communication

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

People who will make your life better value open and honest communication. It's vital for strong relationships, enables mutual understanding, and improves conflict resolution. Good communication ensures that friends are aware of each other's needs, preferences and boundaries.

"We need to communicate clearly to avoid misunderstandings that may cause hurt, anger, resentment or confusion," experts from Better Health Channel noted. "It takes two people to have a relationship and each person has different communication needs and styles. Friends need to find a way of communicating that suits their relationship."

If there's something you should know, good people in your life do not engage in pettiness or beat around the bush. They use their communication skills because they know it's the cornerstone to the success of any relationship.

Advertisement

4. They accept your flaws

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Nobody is perfect, and people who will make your life better are aware of this. They will accept your imperfections and create a safe space for you to express yourself without judgement without ever attempting to correct your flaws. However, if your flaws are something that bother you, they will do whatever they can to support you and help you work through them.

"Imperfections, weaknesses, and suffering are all part of our human inheritance," Homaira Kabir, positive psychology coach and cognitive behavioral therapist, shared. "Accepting them and working on them through a thousand small acts is what gently pieces together the fragments of our lives."

People who make your life better live by this mindset, and will preach it to you until they are blue in the face, all while accepting who you truly are. In the process, they can help you see that your flaws are something you can turn into strengths.

Advertisement

5. They support your ambitions

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

When you're working toward a specific goal, support and encouragement from the people in your life mean everything. They help you stay motivated and take accountability when pursuing your goals while providing the support you need during roadblocks in the journey.

Research has shown that having the necessary social support from the people in our lives holds us to our goals, and we receive better outcomes, with one study from the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology finding that "people estimate hills to be less steep when they are with friends (as opposed to people judging hills alone or with non-friends)."

Whether your goal may be getting into optimal physical shape or landing that dream job you've always wanted, the influence of those closest to you in life can help you stay on track to achieve them. They are always rooting for your success and fully support any goals you have for the future.

Advertisement

6. They make time for you

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

No matter how hectic their schedules may be, one of the signs of a person who will make your life better as you get older is that they always find room to squeeze you in, whether it be catching up over morning coffee before work or FaceTiming with you into the night.

As you both grow older, they make sure that your bond doesn't fizzle out and they make the effort to nurture the relationship to assure you that you are important to them. Although life may change, your connection with them remains strong, as they intentionally make the time to chat and catch up.

In fact, research published in Communication Research found that having a conversation with a friend just once per day boosts happiness and lowers stress levels. It's just a reminder how essential it is to keep in touch with the friends you love, and carve out time to be part of their life.

Advertisement

7. They offer consistent positivity

oneinchpunch | Shutterstock

As you navigate life's ups and downs, people who are better for you as you grow older encourage a positive mindset. Even if they may have days where it's hard to put on a smile, they try to shift their perspective to a more favorable view of the world, all in an effort to keep you focused on what matters most.

A review of 38 studies found that positive friendships can lower your stress hormones, and boost feelings of happiness and contentment. So, even if life may throw you some curveballs, people who try to maintain a positive attitude will provide support and encouragement every step along the way.

Advertisement

8. They keep you grounded

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Being a steady presence in your life is one of the key signs of a person who will make your life better as you get older. These people in your life keep you grounded and focused, especially when life feels uncertain and chaotic.

They can help you remain grounded in reality by providing honest and constructive feedback that will allow you to see things from different perspectives, reminding you of your strength and resilience, and offering a supportive listening ear. People who improve your life help you stay realistic while also offering a listening ear when life gets overwhelming.

Advertisement

9. They respect boundaries

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

A person who is good for you will always ensure that you feel safe and respected in the relationship. Part of this includes respecting your boundaries and understanding your own personal space needs, as boundaries are essential for healthy relationships.

"Setting a boundary is about having a discussion to determine how they have the best relationship possible. It's important to be specific about what we want, to own our feelings, and to emphasize what we value about the person," suggested Laurel Healy, LCSW. "Although these discussions are difficult, we give our friends a chance to change behavior they may not recognize as unwelcome."

A good person for you may respect your boundaries by avoiding booking expensive dinners when you hang out if you have made your unstable financial situation clear to them. If you are someone who is self-conscious, they may avoid cracking jokes that you may perceive as cruel.

Whatever your specific boundaries may be, good people know when not to overstep.

Advertisement

10. They're adaptable

Look Studio | Shutterstock

As you both change over time, people who are good for you will be flexible and open to adjusting the dynamics of the relationship to fit new stages of life. Whether it's having a child, moving to a new location, or starting a job that keeps you busy, they remain adaptable to your unique situation.

Life is constantly changing as you get older, and you're sure to face personal challenges along the way. Those changes may mean not being able to spend time together or texting less often. But despite this, people who make your life better as you grow older are perfectly fine with these changes.

Adaptable people aren't thrown off by a sudden change like this, remaining relaxed and positive through them. Their mindset may influence you during times of stress and you may remind yourself of their easy, go-with-the-flow nature.

Advertisement

11. They practice empathy

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

You want people around you who genuinely care about your feelings and always try to understand your point of view, and it's one of the most glaring signs of a person who will make your life better as you get older. They provide a comforting and supportive presence in your life.

Research from Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience strongly suggests that all of us are hardwired to empathize because we closely associate people who are close to us — friends, spouses, partners — with our very selves.

Empathy deepens our ability to relate to others on a personal level, which can strengthen our relationships and build a long-lasting trust between one another.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.