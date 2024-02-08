People Who Do These 4 Things Are 98% More Likely To Accomplish Their Goals

Highly sensitive individuals tend to be their own worst critics. So, it's no wonder why failure tends to slow them down.

Luckily, highly sensitive person mentor Alissa Boyer shares a few reminders on why you may not be seeing results.

How do you keep going when you're not seeing results?

According to Boyer, highly sensitive individuals tend to give up easily because they aren't consistent enough to see what we would consider success.

Boyer writes that consistency is the “hard work that takes us from where we are to where we want to be.”

The way to fix this has to do with motivation, but not in the way you may think.

Pinpointing a motivation that really, truly matters to you is the first change that will make a difference. "You'll be more willing to do the work when you feel really strongly about why you're doing it," Boyer says.

I experienced this for myself when I went through my own fitness journey. When I started, there were many times I gave up. Looking back, my motivation wasn't important enough to me.

Why did I want to get in shape? Was it because I wanted to be an Instagram model? Perhaps, but was that motivation good enough? Absolutely not. I needed time to explore my desire and find the goal that motivated me to get up.

My why came in the form of my overall well-being. The improvement in my mental health, coupled with the increase in my physical strength, fueled my motivation to keep pushing forward.

How To Stay Consistent When You’re Frustrated By A Lack Of Results

1. Recognize when you’re in the “messy middle.”

"The 'messy middle' is when people tend to give up the most," writes Boyer.

When things get hard and we don't see the progress we want to, it's easy to feel discouraged. However, finding ways to overcome the messy middle is crucial for self-development.

Eryn Maddox suggests practicing gratitude to help change your mindset. Point out the blessings in your life and thank your body for what it does. Small acknowledgments like this can help motivate and keep you in check.

It's also important to “believe in your ability to learn and grow," writes Maddox.

2. Find your "why."

"You can't motivate yourself if you don't know your why," writes Boyer.

When times get tough, it's important to remind ourselves why we want to show up for ourselves and what motivates us.

3. Celebrate your successes along the way.

“Celebrating your accomplishments not only feels great and releases dopamine in your brain, but it also reinforces the behaviors and habits that you need to accomplish the next goal you set for yourself,” writes the Harvard Business Review.

4. Act like a professional.

There is a distinct difference between an amateur and a professional. While an amateur runs away from tough situations, a professional understands tough times are necessary for progress.

A quote I choose to live by is, "Choose your hard." Whether it's exercising or feeling bad about yourself, it's bound to be hard. But which hard would you rather choose? Would you rather choose the hard you're sure to regret or the hard that motivates you to do better?

Chances are you would rather live without regret.

Treat yourself and your goals with respect and dignity.

By changing our mindset during difficult times, we can better commit to accomplishing our goals.

