The One Thing You Need To Accept If You Want To Grow As A Person

The key to growth is both simple and incredibly difficult.

Written on May 13, 2024

happy woman holding daisy in front of yellow background Maria Markevich / Shutterstock
As we get older, we're supposed to become more mature, right? But for some people, that growth might never happen — at least not without a little push.

So, what's the key to growing your mindset?

Therapist Logan Cohen discusses the one thing you need to accept if you want to evolve more.

@healinghumanity777 The self love journey & mental health #selflove #selflovejourney #mentalhealth #mentalhealthmatters ♬ original sound - Logan Cohen

The One Thing You Need To Accept If You Want To Grow

If you want to grow, you have to stop trying so hard to please everyone. And for all the people-pleasers out there, I know it's easier said than done.

RELATED: Why Emotional Growth Feels Like Death

Naturally, we want other people to like this. We want them to have the highest opinion of us.

But as Cohen points out, "The idea that we will be liked, validated, or approved by everyone is unrealistic."

And if we're always seeking validation from others, we'll spend the rest of our lives trying to fit into their standards.

But the reality is, even if we do change, we'll never be able to please everyone. There will always be someone with something negative to say about you.

@notmattgraham You can’t please everyone #mindset #motivation #selfimprovement #masculinity #discipline #mattgraham #jordanpeterson #growth #growthmindset #hustle #masculine #routine #morningroutine #inspiration #quotes #quote #selflove #life ♬ original sound - Matt Graham

This is why you must learn to prioritize your mental health and happiness. To ignore what other people think and learn to be okay with not pleasing everyone.

But I know, easier said than done, right? So, how do we get to the point of not caring? Well, if you want to stop caring, here are some tips from licensed psychotherapist Paige Rechtman to consider.

RELATED: 10 Uncomfortable Signs You're Truly Growing As A Person

3 Ways To Stop Caring What Other People Think

1. Notice your thoughts.

If you want to stop caring, start by tuning in to what goes through your mind when you do care about others' opinions.

Are your thoughts telling you that you're unlovable? Do they say that if you don't do this one thing, you'll be alone? Where do your insecurities stem from? And are they realistic?

Rechtman writes, "Journaling is a wonderful way to become better aware of your thoughts."

This can help you make sense of your thoughts and spot any unhealthy patterns you might have.

So, pull out a notebook or go on your notes app. Write down your thoughts and at night, look through them.

Rechtman states, "When you speak out loud the negative thoughts you’re having, they start to sound kind of silly. It’s then easier to let them go."

RELATED: 2 Psychological Tricks That Help You Stop Caring What Other People Think

2. Shift your energy.

Want to shift your anxious thoughts? Lessen your time on social media and instead, invest that energy in yourself.

Try out some new hobbies or work on skills you've been itching to develop. Distance yourself from toxic influences and spend more time learning about yourself.

woman painting and smiling Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock

3. Build your self-esteem.

Rechtman writes, "Having self-esteem is one of the key components to happiness."

And higher self-esteem generally means appreciating and accepting yourself, including your flaws.

Struggling to build self-confidence? Licensed clinical social worker Amy Morin suggests:

  • Creating boundaries
  • Taking care of your body
  • Surrounding yourself with positivity
  • Faking confidence

Learning not to care is tough, but by ignoring what others think, you can slowly begin to figure out who you truly are.

RELATED: How To Finally Stop Caring About What Other People Think, According To The 'People Displeaser'

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.

