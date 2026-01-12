6 Signs You Have A Genuinely Good Soul Even If Nobody's Told You Lately

Move over, housewives. In our reality, drama is kept at a minimum, and friendships are, well, friendly. Let’s hear it for the people who not only support but also lead, inspire, and respect one another. Humans with genuinely good souls see a world that is trying to pit them against each other, and they become friends instead.

Here are six signs you have a genuinely good soul, even if nobody's told you lately:

1. You're genuinely happy when good things happen to other people

Christina Morillo / Pexels

Whether it’s a dream job, a ring from a gorgeous guy, a fab fit body they literally worked their tush off for, or a killer personality, someone else's joy is your joy. You don't understand the "hating" mentality, as you know, there is plenty to go around, and when good fortune pays a visit, and hard work pays off, you're the first ones to raise a glass.

Advertisement

2. You show up for your friends when they really need you

Ninthgrid / Pexels

Not just when it's convenient. Not just when they're happy. Not just when cocktails are involved. Not just when they're single. You set aside time to listen, support, and celebrate the cherished folks you love in your lives. From birthdays to breakups, you show up both literally and figuratively.

Yes, it’s fun to be in love, but it’s also fun to laugh with your friends and keep current on all events. Making time for your friends doesn’t feel like a chore because you know there are plenty of loves in your life that should be appreciated and nurtured.

Advertisement

3. You have zero tolerance for cruelty

Yan Krukau / Pexels

Catty comments? They lost their luster in middle school. You want the people around you to look and feel great. You have no interest in putting other people down to lift yourself, and if someone needs a little boost, you're the first one to offer.

Advertisement

4. You don't see other people as competition

Elina Fairytale / Pexels

When you're with their gorgeous friends or their charismatic colleagues, you recognize all of the amazing things about them and love that they do the same for you. You know every person brings something incredible to the table, and when fantastic people come together, they're unstoppable. You don't get jealous of each other's success.

You also applaud strong, confident, and smart people. You love to see a person who is comfortable in their skin, owns their space, and takes the time to formulate an educated opinion. When they share it eloquently and respectfully, well, swoon.

Advertisement

5. You make an effort to help younger people

Kampus Production / Pexels

Instead of being threatened by someone's youth, fresh ideas, or surplus of ambition, you feel grateful to be in a position where you can share your experiences and mistakes to help younger people achieve their dreams and goals with fewer bruises.

Advertisement

6. You don’t walk around with a gavel

KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels

You know the difference between solid advice and mislabeled judgment. Whether a person decides to stay at home with her children or remain childfree in a corner office, you support the broad stroke of feminism, which means that choice — from clothing and partners to lifestyle, political stance, and diet — is a deeply personal one. You also realize your opinion on another woman’s decision to wear six-inch heels or not breastfeed is really irrelevant, and sharing it out loud is rude.

Brenda Della Casa is a self-development expert, writer, author, and speaker. Her articles and advice have been featured in Allure, Glamour, Men's Health, Huff Post, Cosmopolitan, and others.