As a freelance writer, I'm always interviewing random and interesting people. And they're not just dating experts. My subjects range from a guy who ploughs cornfield mazes to a woman who wore lipstick to her mastectomy.

Years ago I found myself talking to Stan Blits, former co-producer of The Price is Right. He was explaining how he auditions contestants, and I realized what he was telling me sounded like dating advice! When I'm on a date, I can be pretty oblivious.

Advertisement

Stan, on the other hand, is a keen observer of people. That's his job! He interviews every audience member. In a month, he'll interview 7,400 people, or about 1,800 people a week.

He won't pick randomly. He looks for certain people, much like dating. "Obviously, a Jeopardy! contestant won't have the same personality as the contestant that we have," Stan says. What does he look for? Charisma.

The art of being charismatic: 5 simple habits of naturally charismatic people:

1. They are open-minded

At a Price Is Right audition, people line up around the building and do a group interview, 12 at a time. He addresses each person, goes off with them, and asks them where they're from and what they do, like on a date.

Advertisement

"Almost immediately," Stan tells me, "you can see how open their heart is, who is willing to submit themselves to the moment, have a complete openness and energy about being there. Some people you see it that second, some people you have to dig."

2. They're sincere and authentic

Inside Creative House via Shutterstock

Advertisement

"People jump up and down. But I'm not looking for the put-on. You can tell the fakers from the real ones. I'm looking for three things: energy, sincerity, and a potential sense of humor."

"They have to be able to laugh at themselves. I make jokes about their jobs and I see how they respond."

3. They stay engaged, alert, and energetic

"I watch how other people are reacting to the interview while I interview. If they look at the floor while I'm talking to someone else, then they're not engaged in the process. If they perk up only when I talk to them, then you can tell it's an act. "

Advertisement

Stay consistently joyous, happy, and energetic. It's all about energy. But it's not necessarily about screaming and yelling. A 92-year-old lady that's sassy and fun [can have great energy]."

4. They're proud of who you are and what you do

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Advertisement

"You don't want people to feel they blew their chances by saying they're a housewife. Housewives are funny! Astronauts can be dull as a cork." Stan also says not to try to be brilliant if you're not. "It's not about what they say but how they say it. They should be natural. Just be yourself, and the best part will come through."

I would be scared to date Stan! Even though he was awesome to talk to. "I realized once on a date that I was looking for the same thing in a contestant as I look for in a date," he says. "You really dig into their souls quickly.

"At a party, I can get somebody's essence in 20 seconds. I know whether they're having issues that week. I look at people and how they relate to each other, even newlyweds, and I see a lot of eye-rolling and correcting. They are trying to be what they think their partners want them to be."

So basically, to make a good first impression on a date, you should do everything you would do at a game show audition. In summary:

Advertisement

Be open-minded.

Stay engaged with the interviewer and the world around you.

Learn to laugh at yourself.

Energy, energy, energy!

Be authentic.

Don't try to be brilliant.

Can you believe how perceptive Stan's job has made him? He is seriously the coolest. Isn't it funny how being a good Price is Right contestant would also make you the best date ever?

Written by Erin Meanley for Single-ish.