5 Tiny Habits That Will Make You More Drama-Free Than 98% Of People

When people talk about acquiring freedom in their lives, they often discuss material and logistical privileges like having enough money, staying single, or living in a cabin in the woods.

We don’t often hear of psychological freedom, which people possess when they handle drama from others well.

Here are 5 tiny habits that will make you less dramatic than most people:

1. Nurture your non-reactive power.

If someone brings you drama, the worst thing you can do is react aggressively in the face of it.

You’re adding fuel to the conflict, encouraging the other person to bring more heat in return.

It’s an endless loop and reflects an immature mind.

Break the spell by not reacting and remaining calm. Diffuse with humor, a smile, or simply change the subject if appropriate. Don’t ‘reward’ drama with your version of it.

See this as a continual practice towards self-mastery.

Ultimately people will grow to respect you because you continually keep your cool.

2. Talk less.

It doesn’t need to be all about you.

There’s nothing you need to protect or prove. Knowing this, it becomes easier to relax without feeling the need to air all your woes, gripes, and achievements.

Sometimes it’s good to offload problems with the right people for our wellness.

However, we save ourselves a lot of drama when we’re ok with giving someone else the stage.

They will feel heard, you will learn more about others, and you will come across as more mysterious and interesting.

3. Leave.

When people bring us unnecessary drama, more often than not, it reflects a childish need for attention.

Perhaps they were triggered and decided to go on a long rant.

If, after you’ve allowed them to cool down, they continue to disrespect your boundaries and your peace, deny them your physical presence.

Leave the room without saying another thing (don’t door slam).

Follow this up with a prolonged absence of a few hours to days, depending on the severity of the drama.

This isn’t passive-aggressive. This is exerting your boundaries as someone who has better things to do and will pacify the drama queen.

Doing this can be a powerful and mature way to train others to respect you over time and that you simply won’t tolerate childish drama.

4. Find a way to understand.

A cool thing happens when you can put down your need to be right for a moment.

You see the other person as a human being acting according to what they know to be right to them, no matter how seemingly irrational. We’re all living in the reality of our thoughts. Find a way to see this in others. Find your compassion.

Find a way to connect via the channel of agreement and understanding. This disarms those around you.

It will ensure you aren’t bombarded with attacks and will get more people to join your team.

5. Keep things light-hearted.

You have an amazing ability to mold your reality by how you respond to it.

If someone brings inappropriate heaviness to an interaction, I see this as a form of low-key drama. You have the power to lift the vibe.

When you do this as a habit, you possess a power that others will admire.

Let go of resisting every little thing others do.

Be light-hearted, and the world will be easy on you.

Photo: fauxels/Pexels

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.