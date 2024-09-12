8 Habits Of Truly Attractive Women, According To Psychology

Society can make it seem like being single at a certain age means you’re falling behind. As a fellow single woman, I vehemently disagree. Take yourself, for instance. Chances are, you’re a highly motivated, ridiculously passionate, and bright-eyed woman with all the potential in the world to change it. Am I right?

Our culture can make it a little discouraging to be single when everyone else is getting married and having babies. Yet our culture is also seeing a change, one that supports women going after their dreams and not after diamond rings.

You’re not falling behind — you’re just falling for the wrong person. It’s time to forget societal expectations. It’s time to change the way fairy tales are written, it’s not a matter of erasing the happy ending but changing how we get to one.

Here are 9 habits of truly attractive women, according to psychology:

1. They travel the world

Traveling opens your eyes and your heart. If anything is going to empower you, it’ll be watching the sun rise in another part of the world. Go with friends or travel solo, either way, there’s an entire world waiting for you to discover it, have an adventure, and explore.

2. They read about other successful women

Get inspired by women who are making a real difference in this world that has nothing to do with who they’re married to. Remember, you can be one of them.

3. They pamper themselves and glam it up

Forget that it sounds silly because there’s no woman out there who doesn’t feel better after going to the salon or getting dolled up, as supported by a 2019 study. So give in and splurge on the spa or turn your bathroom into a home spa before a night out with the girls.

4. They surround themselves with great women

Research supports how prioritizing positivity by being around people who make you laugh, support your dreams, and make you want to be a better person is the key to a happy heart.

5. They spread a message of love

Instead of spreading your lack of dating life, spread the love. Research on how people grow through love and hope shows that spreading your love of self, the world, your family, your pet, or even your favorite beverage. You never know what it’ll attract.

6. They focus on their passions

Put everything you’ve got into following your passions, climbing your ladder of choice, taking risks for a bigger reward, and doing it all without depending on a man.

7. They network and meet new people

I recently went to a life-changing Creative Mornings talk, so I can attest that sometimes external inspiration can be powerful. Sometimes you need a peripheral push, and there are plenty of other groups too, search and you will find them.

8. They give themselves a break

Enjoy yourself, have a relaxing night in, eat the whole tub of ice cream, and don’t scold yourself for any of it. Indulge because you deserve it.

While some of these may seem a little cliché, when was the last time you chose to practice any of them? Instead of jeering at the commonality, try to simply embrace it. You might surprise yourself, you might love yourself a little more, and find yourself more empowered to change your world.

Sonya Matejko is a writer, speaker, storyteller, and yoga teacher. Her work has appeared in publications like Elite Daily, Huffington Post, Thought Catalog, Forbes, and others.