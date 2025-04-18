5 Signs You Might Be Carrying More Anger Than You Realize, According To Research

It’s true that some people are angrier than others — stuck in an emotional gear that negatively impacts so many areas of life. At the farthest end of the angry spectrum, picture someone like the character Jack Nicholson plays in The Shining. Let’s all agree that this was one angry man.

While the vast majority of men and women don’t reach that ridiculous level of anger, scores of them still deal with the major signs of anger issues and have a powerful angry streak that colors their experiences every single day. Most of all, it’s one’s work and romantic life that suffer the most when one suffers from chronic anger.

However, a person’s anger can be seen in every aspect of his or her life. If you want to know how to deal with anger, take a look at the behaviors below and ask yourself if you show any of the warning signs.

Here are signs you might be carrying more anger than you realize:

1. You drive like an angry person

Lyubov Levitskaya / Shutterstock

Because I live in Los Angeles and most Angelenos drive by necessity, I see angry drivers every day. Once in a while when I'm stressed, I become one of those drivers, too. The angry person acts like she’s the most important person on the road and the only one who knows the “right” way to drive.

He cuts people off or frequently honks his horn. And she gives other drivers the middle finger or rolls down the window to issue a profanity. If you feel like you frequently get angry at other drivers, you may have become a really angry person.

2. You have at least one argument per day with someone

Paula VV / Shutterstock

In my clinical work, I’ve found that some people simply like to have a good fight, even looking to start little tiffs or arguments because they feel stimulated by the emotional drama. Sometimes a person who can’t handle their anger is looking for an easy outlet or a release for all that negative energy and they selfishly take it out on you.

A really angry person will often get incredibly agitated, blow up about the pettiest issue, and then feel silly the next day about having gotten so upset. They will often think, “Why did I get so angry? It doesn’t seem like such a big deal now.” If you regularly get into arguments with people — people you know well or even perfect strangers — you have probably become an angry person.

While having frequent arguments might indicate underlying anger issues, it's not definitive. Research suggests that consistent, unresolved, and hostile arguments can damage relationships and indicate a need to address anger management. However, occasional disagreements are normal and don't necessarily point to a more significant problem.

3. You curse more than most people

Aloha Hawaii / Shutterstock

When everyday people find themselves cursing more than usual, it’s often one of the signs of anger issues. Most people get turned off from hearing others curse frequently, and cursing regularly in front of others who don’t curse is aggressive, hostile behavior.

Research suggests a link between frequent swearing and emotional expressiveness, potentially indicating an underlying emotional state, which could include anger or stress. While swearing can be a way to vent and may even enhance pain tolerance, overuse can have negative consequences, potentially leading to negative self-talk and impacting relationships.

4. You’ve lost faith in friends

Yuri A / Shutterstock

And you tell yourself that everyone eventually lets you down. So, if you've become an angry person, you will have a hard time having smooth relationships with friends.

You may feel like people betray you or you may tell yourself that, “People are idiots,” but what you need to do is take a hard, cold look at how your own anger may be negatively impacting your friendships.

While research does not directly state that losing faith in friends is solely a sign of suppressed anger, it suggests that deeply felt anger can impact one's perception of and interaction with others, potentially leading to disillusionment with friendships. Additionally, the loss of a friendship can be a painful experience, and emotional distress can sometimes manifest as anger.

5. Your primary sense of humor is sarcasm

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Watch your humor, because sarcastic humor is often masked hostility and anger and people can spot this angry trait mile away. What angry men and women might say as a joke may be perceived by their audience as an aggressive comment or dig.

Consider the following perspective. You probably can’t be that angry without having everyone else in the room know that you have an anger problem.

The good news is that you can get out of an angry but if you work hard enough. Therapy or anger management classes are the most effective ways to learn how to deal with anger and move past that emotion that has trapped you. At the same time, there are other ways to deal with your anger besides seeing a therapist or counselor.

If you practice a religion, you can ask for help from a minister, priest, or other similar figures. You can also ask for help from a friend. With friends, you must choose someone who will be patient with you and listen and you must ask your friend for suggestions about how to move past your anger.

Finally, keep doing what you’re doing right now: reading on the subject. The more educated you become about your problem, the faster you'll solve it.

Dr. Seth Meyers is a licensed clinical psychologist, author, and TV guest expert. He treats a wide range of issues and disorders and specializes in relationships and parenting.