Many people tend to get so stuck in the day-to-day that they lose sight of what's important as they age. Eventually, this daily routine can leave you feeling powerless. Yet, some signs often indicate you're growing more powerfully than you realize.

You can't be passive in aging. All that will do is keep you stuck in a daily rut. So, if you're wondering what makes you age powerfully, instead of passively, it's time to break through. Luckily, there are signs you haven't gotten stuck and are shaking up your daily routine with actions to create the life you want — and deserve.

Here are 10 quiet signs you’re aging powerfully, not passively:

1. You are focused on your goals

Every day, make time to focus on what you do want and what steps you can take to get there. "To achieve any given goal, there are an infinite number of actions you can take," advised physician Akshad Singi, M.D. "And this is where the problem lies. While all actions might move the needle to some degree, not all actions move it significantly. Since your time is limited, you only want to focus on the actions that will move the needle the most. You only want to take actions with the highest return on investment."

2. You put things in perspective

What if you died today? What would matter and what wouldn't? What would you wish you had done? Live your life focused on what does matter and what you want. Those on the other side can easily see what mattered and what didn't. Those still on Earth can have trouble with that. Think about how you would feel if you died right now.

Did you get what you wanted to accomplish?

Did you let day-to-day life distract you?

Did you say what you wanted to say?

Did you try what you always wanted to?

Did you go where you always wanted?

Did you just let life pass you by?

3. You take back control of your life

So many people don't realize they can do this. Society has a way of making us believe we have to do so many things that we don't. This is your life an you can create it how you want to. Life doesn't have to be a rat race of doing something you hate every day. You can get out of that habit, but you have to choose to take the steps toward doing what you want.

4. You list all the things important to you and make them a priority

If you don't make what you want a priority, life will pass you by, and you will never get there. It's up to you and only you. Nothing will ever just drop onto your lap; you need awareness to make it happen.

"There are four keys to becoming more aware: mindfulness, self-compassion, reflection, and feedback," explained Dr. Ava Cadell. "Incorporating each one into your reinvention goals will empower you to reach them. Daily mindfulness while you eat, walk, drive, work, and play helps you become more aware of your habits. You can choose whether you want to release them or take them with you on your journey of reinvention."

5. You say the things you want to say to the people you love

Don't ever let anything go unsaid that you will regret if one of you crosses over. Relationship expert Dr. Terri Orbuch, Ph.D., advised, "The key here is to make small gestures regularly that show you're paying attention. Do and say simple things often to make your partner feel noticed and cared for. When you do, you’ll notice a meaningful improvement in your relationship. And, the best part of that magic word and concept — gratitude — is that if you take the time to say it and show it to your partner, you'll receive gratitude in kind."

6. You schedule time for inspiration

If you don't schedule it, no matter what "it" is, it won't happen! Make time for what's important. If you are not sure what to schedule, you can schedule time for inspiration.

Confidence coach Christy Whitman said, "An ordinary person waits for conditions to inspire their mood. An expert chooses their mood ahead of time and, in so doing, attracts harmonious conditions. You’ve attained energetic alignment when the energy of your thoughts and beliefs flows unhindered in the direction of your goals. And when you’re energetically aligned with your goals, ideas for achieving them flow easily and abundantly."

7. You do something different

Yoju can do anything you usually do differently to get your creative juices flowing. Even if it doesn't seem to have anything to do with changing your life or what you want. Sometimes, just a little change can help you get out of that stuckness. Small changes, especially to daily routines, help you see what the next step is more clearly.

8. You take one step at a time

Thinking about the whole long way to your final goal at once will only overwhelm you, so start small. There is always at least one small step you can take toward what you want. Begin there, and the momentum will guide you to the next step and then the next.

You can't always be able to see the whole way of how to get there when you start, but you can see the next step. Take small, manageable steps if you feel overwhelmed or stuck, but the key is to do something.

9. You don't let yourself get bogged down by drama

As you change your vibration and get close to a goal, resistance will always show up. That resistance says you're getting close to achievement. That resistance will include drama, things breaking, changing your mind about whether you want the goal, telling yourself you've done so well and can take a break, etc.

So many people stop at that point, thinking it's not meant to be. The key to remember is that resistance means you are close to that life goal, and you have to keep going. As you change your vibration to match a goal, you end up in between vibrations for a little while, which is uncomfortable and causes that resistance. The only way to push through that is to keep taking action to get where you want to be. The bigger and more action you take, the sooner you can break through the hard part.

10. You follow through

The only way to get something different in your life is to start doing something different. If you have to take small steps, do that — but do something. Don't let your life slip away without doing what you want!

"Remember that progress counts more than perfection," cautions psychologist Sharon Saline. Perfection is impossible to achieve, and if that’s your goal, it’s easy to freeze up out of fear of not achieving it. Instead, focus on shorter, reasonable goals that you can actually meet. Making some amount of progress on a task is always better than striving for perfection and getting nothing done."

Figure out what is most important to you, and start focusing on it. Today, not tomorrow. When you put things off, they are unlikely to ever happen. You never know how many days you have left, so make the most of each one. This is your life; what do you want it to be?

Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul realignment practitioner, life coach, and author.