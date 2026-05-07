As many as 15% of older Americans, those over the age of 60, are planning to retire in the coming year. Of those older adults, many of them are quickly deciding that it's time to downsize their homes. What seems like a practical decision can quickly turn into something way more emotional than they anticipated, and there are sad realizations people over 60 have when they decide to downsize their home that they've packed so much into over the decades.

Things that you may not have thought about in years suddenly feel important again. Suddenly, you want to keep everything even though you know that's not feasible. The reality of downsizing can be quite devastating, and older individuals may realize that they're still attached to their home as they go through the process of doing it in the first place.

Here are 11 sad realizations people over 60 have when they decide to downsize their home

1. A lifetime of memories doesn't fit into boxes

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The whole point of downsizing is getting rid of things you don't want to take with you, but that can be made difficult for people over 60 realizing just how much of their memories are all over their house. Just as moving can be stressful, it can also produce feelings of intense grief.

It's because now they have to truly sit and maneuver through things that are practical to take and just have sentimental value. It's a difficult process that only highlights just how drastically things are about to change.

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2. They're leaving the neighbors behind

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As much as there may be great memories inside the house, there are most likely equally great memories in the neighborhood as well. Having to downsize means leaving behind the neighbors that might have checked on you through the good and the bad times. It means leaving behind the community that you spent decades building and the relationships with the people that know you and your family.

Sure, you'll make new friends and a new community in the neighborhood you're moving to, but it won't feel the same. That realization can be hard to swallow. Having to start over is nerve-wracking as it is, but then having to make new relationships with new neighbors can feel overwhelming.

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3. Their home held more of a story than they realized

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It might not hit them at first, but as they quickly start making the decision to downsize, that's when the reality of just how much the home meant to them suddenly hits. It feels different when things are being sifted through with the intention of leaving it behind. Suddenly, it's not just a house at all but a time capsule of all the things that happened within those walls.

From raising kids into adults, those adults leaving the nest, and maybe eventually making a family of their own down the line and bringing their own kids over as well, homes truly hold a nostalgic place for memories. Building a home gives people a sense of self and identity, which makes it hard to leave that all behind.

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4. Family members don't want as much as they thought

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The second that people over 60 decide to downsize their home, they automatically assume family members might want a say in the things they can have. A lot of the younger generations tend to be minimalists, especially millennials, and don't want their parents' things.

On the complete opposite side of the spectrum, they have an obscene amount of things already and aren't trying to add to their clutter. Whatever the case may be, that realization can be sad for older adults who were banking on their adult children keeping their things around so it wouldn't be gone forever.

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5. They're losing the space that defined their independence

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Everything from the garage, the basement, the garden, and all of that extra space in between was a huge defining factor of their independence. It's a huge accomplishment to be able to buy a home in the first place, as it's considered the "pinnacle of success" when talking about adulthood.

Having to downsize not only means losing that space, but also having to struggle with losing the independence that came with the space. Being a homeowner was probably part of their identity over the years the home was theirs. Suddenly, having to give that up can be difficult to come to terms with.

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6. The home is now a medical risk

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People over 60 might find it hard to accept that downsizing might also be good for their health and well-being. The stairs in their home they have climbed for 30 or so years suddenly become a medical risk. And as they get older, that risk will only increase.

Downsizing may be a good decision for their own physical safety, but it doesn't mean that reality is easy to accept. It might have felt like it all happened overnight, where carrying up a load of laundry up the stairs is now proving to be more difficult than it was before.

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7. Letting go takes longer than expected

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The act of downsizing can seem like all you have to do is just stay organized as you go through your things, and focus on what you want to keep and what you want to give away. But once people over 60 actually start, they quickly realize that it's not that simple at all.

Actually, they're now spending an entire week on a drawer full of keepsakes and memorabilia that triggers a heartwarming memory the more they go through it all. The attachment to possessions is usually deeply rooted in emotion. When these huge life changes happen, like downsizing, it can make it hard to actually detach yourself from these things.

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8. They're saying goodbye to a version of themselves

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At some point during the downsizing process, it can click that they aren't just leaving their house behind, but bidding farewell to a version of themselves. All of the growth and change that happened within the four walls are also being left behind. Letting the house go can almost feel as if they're also letting go of all the outgrown parts of themselves.

Even when that growth was positive, there's still a little bit of sadness within that realization. Being able to properly say goodbye can mean having an easier transition into the next phase of life, but that doesn't mean that it's easy to do in the first place.

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9. Smaller home means fewer rooms for family

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A consequence of downsizing means there probably won't be as many available rooms for family members who are staying over. That realization can be sad for people over 60, who likely greatly enjoyed hosting their loved ones in a home that could accommodate them.

Moving somewhere that's smaller means the grandchildren probably won't be as comfortable as they were before. Less rooms means having to be more aware of people that are coming over and spending more than one night with them.

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10. Some dreams tied to the home never happened

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While there may be great memories tied to a home, the same can also be sad for everything that may not have been achieved. It could be something as small as the bathroom that never got renovated or the garden where flowers were never planted in the backyard. Those dreams, no matter how big or small, that never happened can make downsizing even more painful.

People over 60 may have had these big goals when they first moved in, but in between juggling life and other responsibilities, it just never got accomplished. Now that they're leaving, that realization can be hard to accept. One of the biggest challenges to learn and accept is how to adapt to an unfulfilled dream or goal. Just like the grief of downsizing, there is grief in not being able to see a dream through.

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11. It's impossible to recreate this home somewhere else

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No matter how much you recreate the decor and furniture, the things that made the previous home special can never be recreated. The markings on the doorframe of the kids' heights as they kept getting taller and all of the other memories that exist in each corner of the home can't just be shoved into a box and taken to the new home.

It's the result of spending years living life in such a specific place. You'll definitely make loving memories in a new place, but it won't feel the same, and that can be hard to think about during the downsizing process.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.