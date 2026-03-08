11 Traditional Habits That Were Common In The 60s & 70s That Are Now Seen As ‘Rude’ By Most Of Gen Z

With over half of Gen Zers believing that traditional norms in society are now “outdated,” according to a Bigeye study, it’s not surprising that there’s such a profound difference between the lifestyles, values, and priorities of young people and their older counterparts. From life goals to family styles and workplace relationships, social norms are prone to change.

While Gen Z and other young people continue to craft their own expectations and social norms to fit their lifestyles, there are many things they’re leaving behind. For example, many traditional habits common in the 60s and 70s are now seen as “rude” by most Gen Zers and are being replaced with more personalized, unique alternatives.

Here are 11 traditional habits that were common in the 60s and 70s that are now seen as ‘rude’ by most of Gen Z

1. Stopping by someone’s house unannounced

While community, neighborly interactions, and social conversations were relatively prioritized as a part of everyday life without limits for older generations, Gen Z believes social energy is a limited resource. They’re protective of their social circles, daily routines, social interactions, and personal time at home, because they prefer to lean into people and relationships that don’t drain their social batteries.

That’s part of the reason why once-normalized unannounced visits and drop-ins are now considered rude. They don’t offer Gen Zers a chance to reschedule or protect their boundaries, which can often come off as abrasive and unwarranted, despite having all the best intentions.

2. Offering unsolicited advice

While our culture is often driven by advice and tips from others, whether they’re warranted or not, Gen Zers protecting their energy are far more aware of how these solutions actually harm them.

As a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found, unsolicited advice can often lead to feelings of emotional invalidation, especially when someone wants a safe space to feel supported, rather than to have their feelings fixed or solved away.

Especially in the modern world, where younger generations are working through a dispelling mental health stigma that prevents them from talking openly about their feelings, of course, their social norms and expectations will look different from those of older generations. While people can choose to live their lives and express vulnerability as they see fit, when offered this kind of advice directly, Gen Zers often perceive it as inherently rude.

3. Expecting hugs and physical affection without consent

From expecting kids to hug relatives they don’t know to offering a hug to someone immediately after introducing them, Gen Z is far more protective of their physical space and boundaries and less willing to accept these kinds of social norms.

While experts like psychology professor Sebastian Ocklenburg argue that regular hugs can boost well-being and social connectedness, there’s also a point to be made about consent and personal boundaries. While it may be a traditional social custom to hug or touch people without express consent, it can quickly cross a boundary and feel intrusive to younger generations.

4. Accepting teasing as a sign of love

While close partners and connections tend to grow stronger when teasing is accepted, according to a study published in the Personal Relationships journal, there are certain things that Gen Z has entirely labeled as bad. From sarcasm hiding passive-aggressive resentment to joking as a form of gaslighting, and even teaching young girls that boys make fun of and bully you when they like you, they’re no longer accepting these norms as facts.

They refuse, especially as women, to tolerate words and behaviors that make them feel bad for the sake of appeasing men or social norms.

5. Asking people about their plans for kids and marriage

Especially when younger people are guilted or shamed for choosing not to have children, having it come up regularly as a “second nature” in conversations with older generations can urge them to feel defensive and invalidated.

As a survey from the Pew Research Center suggests, more young people than ever are shifting away from traditional marriage and family norms, and instead putting their own well-being, finances, and happiness first. They simply don’t want to have kids and refuse to be pressured by social norms to take on big commitments without a desire.

Of course, having serious, intentional conversations with loved ones about these choices can still feel validating and important, but when pressured to explain them to strangers and acquaintances, it only comes across as rude.

6. Speaking for a spouse

Especially for women, who’ve been socialized from young ages to seek approval, make themselves smaller, and adopt agreeable tendencies, it’s no surprise that Gen Z is too tired to keep feeding these stereotypes. They’re trailblazers at heart, and after generations of women feeling less than in society due to gender norms, they’re done.

Of course, certain households and women find security in traditional norms, but that doesn’t mean they should be the law of the land for everyone. From speaking for a spouse to accepting unbalanced, rigorous gender norms, these are the traditional habits Gen Z now categorizes as plain rude.

7. Dismissing political topics

While setting boundaries and keeping conversations respectful is essential when discussing sensitive political topics, expecting people to dismiss them entirely is not only passive but also rude and ignorant in the eyes of many young people.

Political beliefs have become ingrained in people's personal identities and morals. They’re no longer something to brush off and avoid talking about. They’re rooted in humanity, in personal beliefs, and in the way people move through the world. While some people with enough privilege may try to ignore them entirely to protect their own comfort, subconsciously or not, this avoidance is a traditional norm Gen Zers aren’t feeding into anymore.

8. Commenting on someone’s bodies

While body image discourse and beauty standards were a part of normal conversations, advertisements, and day-to-day interactions in the 60s and 70s, the culture around commenting on people’s eating habits or bodies is now considered wildly rude.

Gen Zers opt for the attitude and belief that you never know what someone’s dealing with in their personal lives. Their weight, body type, eating habits, and, specifically, in our culture, thinness should never be a casual topic of conversation or a fleeting compliment, even with good intentions.

Of course, there’s an even deeper nuance between body image, commentary on women’s bodies, and otherness, but for the most part, most Gen Zers hope to be sensitive about all of it.

9. Using overly formal titles

Using overly formal titles like “Mrs.” and Miss” is now largely considered rude and unwarranted by Gen Zers, especially when they’re assumed. With controversial backgrounds associated with marriage and status, alongside assumed identities, they come off as rude to many Gen Zers today.

While on the topic of language, even overly casual names like “honey” and “sweetheart,” especially in professional spaces, can feel wildly patronizing. While they might’ve been commonplace in the 60s and 70s, changing tides in respect and cultural norms have made them seem unwarranted and rude.

10. Being expected to always respect elders

While respecting people at home and in your family is essential to building healthy relationships, Gen Zers are tired of being forced to put in effort and intention when people don’t reciprocate. Respect should be a two-way street, not something we’re forced into at our own expense to align with social norms and expectations.

This attitude is one of the traditional habits and norms Gen Zers now deem rude, especially when they’re shamed for simply setting a boundary or creating space.

11. Refusing to discuss money

While there are still rude discussions of money, like asking someone how much money they make without really knowing them, in today’s culture, the stigma and discomfort around financial conversations are being challenged by Gen Zers.

From crafting more equitable, balanced gender norms in marriages to unwinding the money stress that comes from discretion, they’re no longer accepting the stigmas around money that make people feel isolated, shameful, and disconnected.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.