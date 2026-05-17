Some people seem to be able to handle almost anything life throws at them. What would annihilate most others, they seem to be able to overcome it and move forward. It can feel baffling to watch these iron-willed people press on, control themselves, and handle difficult situations when others would collapse, but it's usually because of the many rare things people with tremendous inner strength do differently than those with a weak will.

Their habits give them the strength and confidence that others can't have or won't adapt to in order to help themselves. The way they carry themselves and hold their head high makes an incredible impact not only on their own well-being, but the lives of those around them. And it's something everyone can benefit from trying.

Here are 11 rare things people with tremendous inner strength do differently than those with a weak will

1. They're careful with their self-talk

New Africa | Shutterstock

Most people who have willpower issues tend to ignore how they talk to themselves. For example, a person who struggles with their self-worth often allows their inner voice to cut them down. They may tell themselves they aren't good enough or worthy of happiness.

It all goes to show that cultivating a strong, caring, yet realistic self-dialogue is so important these days. Self-talk can help you avoid pitfalls and also give yourself the grace that others won't. And people with inner strength use self-talk that keeps them confident and in control.

Advertisement

2. They reach out to supportive people

insta_photos | Shutterstock

When things go wrong, some people try to shoulder all the burden on their own. It's a common mistake that seems smart at first glance; however, even the strongest person won't be able to do everything alone. No man is an island.

Truly powerful people tend to be the ones who know when and how to reach out to others. The people who work on support network outreach are the people who tend to be able to handle more, if only because they tend to be the ones who cut down on the amount of support needed.

Advertisement

3. They accept accountability

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Most of us have seen a person who never had anything be their fault, regardless of what actions they took. They will be the ones who say, "But she started it!" when they cross a line in an argument. Though they may have points, the fact that they won't accept responsibility in the matter tends to show something about their character.

People who refuse to accept accountability often use that as a go-to cop out for being weak-willed. People who make a point of taking accountability are more likely to undergo great personal transformations and also show better inner resilience.

Advertisement

4. They ignore the small stuff

Monster Ztudio | Shutterstock

It's easy to get caught up in the small things that make our day a bit less happy. Whether it was a bad morning commute, cold coffee, or running out of cash before grabbing a bite to eat, the urge to worry is inherent in our biology. And when it all builds up, some people may spiral.

But for emotionally resilient people, they don't allow the small inconveniences of life to get under their skin. They realize that it doesn't matter in the long run. As long as the people around them don't have a pattern of causing that small stuff, they're good with where they are.

Advertisement

5. They think before they speak

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

People who tend to mouth off are seen as weak-willed because they can't always control their temper. The easiest way to get most people to remedy their actions is to think before they speak, and think precisely about the outcome.

You see, a lot of people won't act out if they really think about what it will do to their future. Confucius was one of the most brilliant thinkers to ever live, and he said it best: "When anger rises, think of the consequences." That's exactly what people with tremendous inner strength do.

Advertisement

6. They say 'no'

Andrii Iemelianenko | Shutterstock

Saying no should not be the herculean task that it often appears to be for so many people. It's a simple, full sentence. It's only two letters long, yet it's totally normal to panic when saying no, especially if you feel that peer pressure that comes from a person staring you down or guilt-tripping you.

Saying no is something that psychologists like Azadeh Aalai agree can be an incredibly empowering act. The hard part is cultivating that capability without succumbing to peer pressure. For someone who has been a doormat, being able to say no often feels like a muscle: you have to get used to saying it before it actually comes naturally.

Advertisement

7. They allow themselves to fail

Yuricazac | Shutterstock

Every single celebrity, professional sports player, and business owner has made mistakes. Some mistakes are bigger than others. But the difference between resilient people and weak-willed people is how they handle that failure.

People who are weak-willed are often "failure intolerant." Rather than admit defeat, they often walk away from a project or a mistake to try to cover things up. Emotionally resilient people, on the other hand, tend to recognize their mistakes, admit them, and learn from them. It gives them a thicker skin in situations that would make most others shy away in fright.

Advertisement

8. They forgive themselves

fizkes | Shutterstock

Did you ever meet a person who seemed to crumble under the slightest amount of pressure? Even an odd look might throw them off their game. This often comes from feeling like they have done too much wrong, that they aren't worthy, or that they need to be held to a higher standard than others in the room.

But the truth is there's also a lot of power in just silently forgiving yourself. No one is perfect, and that's the beauty of humanity. We all have flaws, so realizing that you don't have to be perfect is absolutely vital to your ability to work through life.

Advertisement

9. They have a spiritual practice

shurkin_son | Shutterstock

Religion can have a lot of emotional and mental benefits when approached correctly. In fact, as a study published in Frontiers in Public Health found, people who are religious are more likely to have a high level of resilience. But the same can be said for spiritual people who don't necessarily follow a religion.

No matter who you pray to, a belief in a higher power or a greater cause has been correlated to better emotional wellness and mental toughness. It's having that faith that someone or something out there is looking out for you, even if you can't see them. At times, this can also offer a moral guardrail of sorts.

Advertisement

10. They practice gratitude

fizkes | Shutterstock

Gratitude used to be seen as a buzzword most people assumed was just that. The idea of being mindful about all the little blessings in life seemed more like a moral lesson for a kids' cartoon than a major trend. But today, gratitude and the active practice of finding reasons to be thankful are both booming mental wellness trends.

Having an active, mindful gratitude practice not only helps people become more emotionally resilient, but boosts happiness and longevity as well. This leads to better recovery from major adversity, better emotional regulation, and even an overall happier outlook.

Advertisement

11. They use mantras

Doidam 10 | Shutterstock

Emotional resilience and inner strength often come from dealing with your own experiences. Sometimes, though, it can come from having specific mottos that ground you in your own world, or it can be advice that you regularly have to remind yourself to take.

We all need reminders that help us choose wisely. In fact, according to research published in the International Journal of Yoga, using mantras can alleviate stress and anxiety, lower blood pressure, and even boost immune function. And for people with tremendous inner strength, they make this a daily practice.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.