Some women have the ability to pick up things in other people without ever having a proper conversation with them. Their strong intuition makes them strangely sensitive to other people's energy and, therefore, notice specific things about their behavior.

Having well-trained insight into your own gut feelings is associated with the ability to make good decisions and navigate times of uncertainty, as is the skill of seeing people for who they are. Women with this kind of sensitivity truly understand others in ways the average person never could. This often makes their relationships feel deeper because they nurture meaningful connections. Even the most casual of interactions with them can feel more significant than it would with someone else.

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Women who are strangely sensitive to other people's energy usually notice 11 specific things

1. A shift in someone's tone that doesn't match their words

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If someone claims to be fine when they're really not, a woman tuned into their energy can immediately tell they're lying. In fact, she knows they don't feel fine in the slightest.

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Some people are truly more sensitive to others' tones, and the instant that something changes, they can pick up on it. The person's delivery might suggest that nothing is bothering them and everything is peachy keen, but their tone says otherwise. It doesn't carry the same feeling as it usually does, and a woman who is sensitive to other people's energy knows there's something simmering underneath the surface.

2. Someone entering a room in a heavy mood

Without words being said, these women can sense the tension rolling off someone in waves. Just from how the person is carrying themselves, they can immediately sense the weight weighing them down.

After a while, being around someone's tense mood usually means they end up feeling tense too, which is more clues that something isn't right. Especially if someone is typically an easygoing, talkative person but is suddenly acting the opposite, the difference is loud and right in their face.

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3. Inconsistent energy between texts and in-person behavior

Women who are in tune with other people's energies can instantly see the difference between how someone interacts with them over text versus how they end up being in real life. It could be that they were super friendly and engaging when exchanging messages, but the second she sees them in person, they're suddenly distant and non-responsive.

It's as if their energy just isn't able to carry over into the real world. When that happens, women are just trying to understand which version of themselves is their true self. More often than not, it's the one you get when you're standing face-to-face with them. And since these women possess this kind of sensitivity, they can end up absorbing their negative energy during every interaction.

4. Someone overcompensating with friendliness

They can quickly sense when someone's kindness feels forced rather than them just being a genuinely kind individual. Most of the time, people exude fake kindness to assert control or just because they're insecure.

Women who are in tune with other people's emotions can sense when it's one of the two. That's why they tend to keep their distance from people they can tell don't have their best interests at heart. The ones who smile in your face but then speak badly about you the second you turn back around.

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5. Emotional exhaustion

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In certain people, women can immediately clock when someone is emotionally exhausted. A survey from the American Psychological Association found that 32% of respondents reported emotional exhaustion, where they are just running on empty and still trying to function.

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There's a certain heaviness to someone who is just running on pure survival. It's hard to miss, even though they're smiling and showing up, because there's a spark missing from their eyes. Women who can pick up on that can't unsee it. They can quickly tell when someone clearly needs time to themselves and a break to get back to who they were before.

6. How someone treats silence

How someone interacts with silence can tell a lot about a person. Women who are sensitive to other people's energies will observe the way someone feels when the room is silent. Either they're completely comfortable, or they're talking so fast because they can't handle the room being so quiet.

Whichever end of the spectrum they fall under, it reveals aspects of their personality. Sure, silence can be uncomfortable sometimes, but being able to sit in has numerous health benefits that you can't get anywhere else.

7. Changes in media preferences

A woman in tune with others' energies can pick up on what someone might be going through just by their difference in the media they are now consuming. Whether it's music or the shows/movies they are watching, that sudden switch to a completely different vibe than they usually consume can be telling of what they could be going through.

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For example, if someone enjoyed watching light-hearted movies but now suddenly only seems to watch horror movies and thrillers, they could no longer be in a state of mind where fun, light movies bring them joy. Or maybe someone is leaning on their favorite comfort show more than usual, which could signal they are going through something and need a familiar reminder to keep them grounded.

8. Someone who is no longer talking about future plans

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The second someone stops referencing things that they want to do in the future, it's usually an indicator that something may be brewing underneath the surface. Women who are sensitive to other people's energy pick up on this, especially when the person in question has always been eager to talk about and gush over things they could do months from now.

All of a sudden, they clam up when the future comes up and seem to want to stay in the present moment. It's as if their enthusiasm for what could happen down the line is muted, and they would rather act noncommittal than put their energy towards dreaming about what's possible for themselves.

9. Changes in how someone talks about themselves

Women can quickly start noticing the way that someone is now talking about themselves versus how they used to talk about themselves. They may start to be vague about their life and refuse to go into detail about how they're feeling, which can be jarring if they never used to be that kind of person. Suddenly, everything is more of a secret, and they're pulling back more than usual.

They may even start making more self-deprecating comments, which show just how they feel about themselves. Picking up on that can give women insight into the emotional state of the person they're interacting with and how they may no longer feel connected to their life.

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10. When someone's curiosity fades

The questions they may once have loved asking suddenly stop without warning, and they no longer seem interested in hearing about other people's lives. That disconnect could be because they are struggling with their own things and simply don't have any energy to dedicate to their curiosity anymore.

Women in tune with others' energies find it hard to ignore curious people who suddenly only want to be surface-level. They can sense just how much they're carrying by simply observing how they interact with the group.

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11. When someone is becoming inconsistent

It could be something small, like them taking even longer to respond to a text, or something drastic, like someone taking longer to get out of bed and get ready for the day. Women in tune with energies know that someone becoming inconsistent with their routine in any way means they must be feeling overwhelmed and maybe even depressed.

They're suddenly more scattered than usual, but may be trying to pretend they have everything under control. That might slide with the average person, but not with these types of women. They can quickly see beneath the surface that things may not look as peachy as they're trying to act like they are.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.