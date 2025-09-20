Most of us are familiar with the telltale signs of insecurity in women. They often need constant reassurance, overly apologize, and struggle with their self-esteem. Whether it’s an inability to accept compliments or poor body image, insecure people tend to wear their struggles on their sleeves.

Not every woman who struggles with insecurity shows these traits. For some, their insecurity can be seen in the way they try to make themselves seem cool or better than others. It’s another way to seek validation from others. They may brag about things often and noticeably try to convey themselves as something they're not. If you notice a woman in your life who brags about these things constantly, she may be trying to hide her deep insecurities.

If a woman brags about these 11 things, she’s more insecure than she lets on

1. How much money she has

Money is a hot topic for those who are insecure and insist on bragging as a result. They may think that how much money they have will impress people, feeding their need for validation a little bit at a time.

Someone who is constantly sharing how much money they have can come across as confident, but it may be a way to soothe their insecurity. People react differently to money, according to psychology, and often, there is comfort in sharing how well-off someone is, especially if she is insecure.

2. How expensive her belongings are

Everyone has a luxury item that they are drawn to. Whether that’s a type of car, handbag, or designer clothing, many set out to have the best items on the market.

For an actually insecure woman, her luxury belongings will become her entire personality. Showing off designer goods is a way she will try to lift her own self-esteem. She’s hoping it will gain her respect and validation from others.

3. How independent she is

Someone who has deep-rooted insecurities wants you to know how much wealth they have, and they want to convince you they did it all themselves. They act as if they don’t need anyone else, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Insecure women do not want to come across as reliant on other people. Unfortunately, their need for reassurance leaves their feelings in the hands of others. She may try to pretend that it isn’t the case by bragging about her independence.

4. How busy she is

An insecure woman never wants to let on that she isn’t included in activities, though that may be the case.

She will try to win others over by bragging about how busy she is. She’s always got something exciting going on, at least according to herself. She may not be busy, but she certainly doesn’t want other people to know that.

5. How great she is at her job

Studies have shown that how well someone does in their career is something they highly value. For someone who has issues with insecurity, impressing people with their job title can be an easy way to gain self-esteem.

If they think she is a hard and successful worker, they may be able to see her bragging as a show of confidence and miss entirely that she is insecure.

6. How perfect her relationship is

Her friends adore her, and she always has the most solid and loving romantic relationships. At least that’s what she wants you to think.

Women who struggle with insecurity want everyone around them to know they are loved and respected by others, even if their relationships are rocky. She’ll brag about her love life as a way to boost her confidence. She’ll never want to let on if things with her partner or friends are going south.

7. How talented she is

Anyone who is insecure wants people to admire them. They are constantly seeking ways to be lifted by other people. Sharing how talented they are can help them meet that need.

She will always want you to believe that skills come easily to her. She will exaggerate her talents. The psychology behind bragging shows there is more to these actions than simply sharing her abilities. She is looking for respect from others. She is looking for a boost of serotonin where she can get it.

8. How she barely has to work hard to find success

We all know that one person who seems to have everything handed to them. I know I do. A deeply insecure woman may want to appear as if she lives that lifestyle. However, she could just be bragging for attention.

Life throws curveballs at everyone, and nothing is ever as easy as it seems. Insecure women want to portray a life that seems effortless.

9. How popular she is

Those who suffer from extreme insecurities never want to let on to their fears surrounding how others view them. One way to appear confident is by sharing how popular they are.

An insecure woman wants everyone to know that she is popular and that people in her life value her. She wants to come across as popular because it can ease her fear that no one likes her. It helps her feel important.

10. How many social media followers she has

Going hand-in-hand with popularity is the number of social media followers a person has. These followers hold a lot of social currency. For those who lack security, their number of followers carries a lot of weight.

A woman will brag about how many people follow her online because it makes her feel popular and important. These are two things an insecure person lacks, but does not want others to know.

11. How much attention she gets

These women may think that bragging about how much attention they get makes them look cooler to others, and use it as a way to boost their self-esteem.

They may not get as much attention as they let on, but when they boast about it, it can help them get the attention they crave.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.