11 Defining Qualities That Give Successful People A Serious Edge Over An Average Person

There's a huge difference between very successful people and everyone else. Unlike most others who want to take it easy and just get by in life, successful people have qualities that give them a huge edge over the average person.

The good news? Even average people can learn to adopt some of these qualities in order to harness some success of their own. While not everyone wants to be a big-time CEO or solo rock climber, most people want to be successful at work and in their most important relationships, and these qualities can help them get there.

The defining qualities that give successful people a serious edge over an average person

1. They take action everyday

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The first defining quality that gives successful people an edge is the way they take action. People that have a strong desire to be successful aren’t content with sitting idly by, which means they make a conscious effort every single day to set a goal and accomplish it.

Whether it's doing a quick fix to a loose doorknob on a Sunday afternoon or proposing a corporate merger, setting a goal and taking action becomes a habit. Soon enough, even the average person will find themselves becoming more successful setting this intention and following through on it.

In a literature review called The Neuroscience of Goals and Behavior, researchers note that there are two parts of behavior change: the will (the reason why) and the way (the method). Successful people know how to find both the will and the way, and when they don't, they simply take action and see what happens.

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2. They focus on what they can do better

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Another defining quality of successful people is the ways in which they determine what they can do better and how they motivate to learn from it and implement changes. Unlike most people, successful people understand that they have a lot of work to do.

Knowing their flaws, they’ll purposely take extra classes or ask for feedback to further improve their skills and behavior. That said, getting out of old habits isn’t easy.

NIH-funded research found that habit-breaking isn't easy since it requires forming new and consistent behavior. That said, the difference between the two is their willingness to keep trying to find what they can do better and the motivation to keep at it, even when discouraged.

3. They keep a to-do list

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Successful people know that they need systems in order to stay organized and on top of their commitments, but it's their commitment to doing so that gives them an edge over an average person.

A study published in Management Decision found that messy environments make people more susceptible to making mistakes. Sure, there are some chaotic geniuses, but they usually have effective systems for how to get things done, when it comes down to it.

If you identify more with the average person, know that "rewiring" your brain to prioritize organization, the way successful people do, might be hard at first. However, being consistent and showing up for yourself in this way will not only help you be more successful, it will be proof to you and others that change is possible, when you want it bad enough.

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4. They don't tolerate excuses, but understand context

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Another defining quality of successful people is how they view excuses. They see an excuse as a way to avoid accountability when something goes wrong.

In contrast, context is a way to see the bigger picture when things go wrong. It helps you figure out why something went wrong so you can take steps to ensure it doesn't happen again.

When things don’t work out as planned, successful people don’t sit and wallow in self-pity and use the failure as an excuse to stop trying. In their eyes, failure isn’t a setback and can pave the way for success, as long as they keep going.

This "never give up" mentality allows them to keep pushing forward regardless of the setbacks they may face. It also pushes them to take accountability, which allows them to learn and grow.

Unlike most people, these successful individuals are able to acknowledge their wrongdoings, set things right, and learn from their past mistakes. All this combined makes them extremely efficient and increases their ability to be successful.

5. They welcome critique

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Yes, successful people welcome critique, but that doesn't make it easier for them to hear negative feedback, especially at first. However, like any other habit, they get better at it the more they practice it.

Most people want to be perceived in a good light and hate feeling like they’re doing something wrong, which often jumps to feeling like they're doing everything wrong (even when they're not). But being able to handle critique becomes easier the more you practice doing it.

According to Penn State University, things like constructive criticism help people learn. When someone is willing to see it as such, it is a form of analysis, instruction, and assessment, all in one.

Pushing down your pride isn’t easy, even for successful people. But, for those able to, taking criticism well will help them find growth as they slowly learn what they can do better on.

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6. They take risks

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Another defining quality that gives successful people an edge is their ability to take risks. Taking risks isn't for the weak and can cause the most confident people to stumble.

Not knowing where to go, or if the decision they're making is good, requires a confident and determined individual to be content with the possible consequences. That's because taking risks and failing teaches people a lot. One study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that learning from failure facilitates self-development.

This is why people should learn to take a step forward and follow their instincts. Though it might end in disaster, there's always a huge possibility that it'll generate huge success. But even if it doesn't, the lessons people learn from their mistakes are priceless.

7. They’re willing to speak up

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The next difference between very successful people and everyone else is they're unafraid to speak up, even when it's uncomfortable. Successful people aren't shy when it comes to asking questions, either.

Unlike others, successful people are the first ones in class to raise their hands if they don't understand a question. Speaking with clarity they'll ask the most 'ridiculous' questions just to be sure they're on the same page.

Though slightly awkward, asking questions benefits successful people in the end. According to the Brazilian Journal of Cardiovascular Surgery, asking questions is opens up communication and gives people information. They also found that it can stimulate motivation to learn and be creative.

This is why people should do their best to take a page out of their notebook. Though slightly embarrassing, asking questions and speaking up is a key component to ultimate success.

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8. They keep their minds uncluttered

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Successful people believe in keeping a cool head, and they know that if they're feeling cluttered, they can't think clearly. And if they can't think clearly, they can't make good, quick decisions and opportunities may disappear.

For instance, if they were to lose their cool and blow up at their boss, then they’d likely kiss their entire career goodbye. This is why many successful people use meditation or deep breathing exercises to ground themselves.

According to a study published in Cureus, those who meditated had better outcomes in their mood and mental health. Additionally, a study published in the Journal of Inflammation Research found that grounding leads to better physical health too.

If they aren't into meditation, successful people find another way to clear the cobwebs from their heads, metaphorically. Some like journaling, others like running. Whatever it is, they keep their minds uncluttered so they can better trust their instincts.

9. They’re resilient

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Successful people know that life will knock them down sometimes. It's inevitable. That's why they do whatever they can to increase their resilience.

Most often, that means a multi-prong approach to reinforcing their strength, from exercise and diet improvements to mindfulness exercises or dedicated rest time each week. These habits, and others recommended by the American Psychological Association, increase the emotional "reserve tank" within successful people, so when tough times strike, they have something to fall back on.

This not only makes for a more resilient person but also makes for a more successful person. With these reserves in place, they’re able to learn from their mistakes and keep moving forward, regardless of what stands in their way.

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10. They're comfortable being unpopular

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One of the most surprising qualities that gives successful people an edge over average ones is their comfort with being considered weird or unpopular. It may feel like a burden when they're kids, as being different often causes teasing or other cruelty among children.

The most successful people develop a strong tolerance to others thinking they're weird. Some even embrace it, knowing that innovators and disruptors are often seen as weird.

Great leaders and successful people are also perfectly fine with being unpopular when they feel confident they're doing the right thing. They'll let some dissenters fall away, confident in their own decisions in ways an average person simply would not be.

11. They crave novelty

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While it doesn't work well for everyone, successful people crave novelty in a way that keeps them fighting for more, time and again. They need problems to solve, issues to tackle, and an endless stream of new ideas to entertain.

This keeps them innovating and striving for more. Whether that's at work, in their personal growth or in their relationships, this defining quality gives successful people an edge over the rest of us average people.

Fortunately, these successful people are here and ready to take charge. And with all their unique qualities, they honeslty deserve it.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.