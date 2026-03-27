Kids Who Do Chores Usually Become More Successful Adults In 3 Specific Ways, According To Harvard Study

According to a Harvard study, having kids pitch in with chores around the house on a regular basis has a huge impact on how successful they’ll be later in life.

Of the various hopes and dreams parents have for their children, one that tops the list is the wish for their kids to be successful. Success can be defined in different ways. Some people focus on professional and financial success, while others define success by the strength of their relationships.

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But when you get down to brass tacks, a well-rounded, happy, healthy, and independent adult is what all parents wish for their children, and according to a Harvard study, making kids do chores is a step toward that ultimate goal.

Here are 3 ways doing chores turns kids into successful adults, according to a Harvard study:

1. Kids who do chores grow up to be happier adults

According to Dr. Williams, a pediatrician and father of five known as "TikTok Kid Doc," chores are the “unexpected secret to raising happy kids.” One aspect of the study’s long-term approach was to analyze how early childhood events affect people in adulthood. The study posited that children who do chores become happier adults.

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In 2009, UCLA researchers Eva H. Telzer and Andrew J. Fuligni conducted an international study of teens and found that kids who spent more days and more time helping their family with household chores and tasks reported greater feelings of happiness than kids who didn't. What's more? They didn't really mind doing the chores. Well, more specifically, the chores didn't stress them out.

Dr. Williams also cited a separate 20-year study from the University of Minnesota that supported the conclusion of the Harvard University study. This study found that getting kids to do chores was the best predictor of their overall success in adulthood, especially if they started doing chores at a young age.

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2. Kids who do chores have more empathy

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Having kids do chores leads to practical perks, like living in a clean, organized home, yet the benefits extend even further, affecting children’s emotional development. “Having your children do chores gives them a sense of self-worth, and it helps them to realize that they’re contributing to a larger ecosystem,” Dr. Williams explained.

Expecting kids to clean up after themselves teaches them a valuable lesson, one they’ll carry into their adult relationships. Doing chores forces kids to notice that there isn’t a magic fairy who picks up the sweaty soccer uniform they left in the hall. Most likely, their mom picked it up, then washed it, folded it, and put it back in their dresser.

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When parents do everything for their kids, including chores, it teaches them learned helplessness. This reinforces the idea that everyone else is responsible for their well-being, which could easily lead to becoming an adult who doesn’t help their partner with any of the mental load that keeps a household running smoothly.

Doing chores teaches kids to notice other people’s needs, which is a core part of cultivating empathy and developing high levels of emotional intelligence.

3. Kids who do chores have a stronger work ethic

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According to the Harvard study, doing chores also instills a strong work ethic in kids, which they’ll carry with them through school and into their professional lives.

Despite the benefits of doing chores, most parents don’t require their kids to help out around the house. Dr. Williams cited a survey that revealed only 28% of parents routinely ask their kids to do chores.

“My advice is to hand that child a toilet brush and just watch the college scholarships roll on in,” he declared.

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Children’s chores can be simple tasks, like picking up their toys when they’re done playing or washing their own plates after a meal. As kids grow, their responsibilities should grow with them, paving their way to becoming capable and caring adults.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.