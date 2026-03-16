Leadership isn't about the position you hold or the authority you command. An effective leader is not defined by their words, but by their leadership style, as one study showed. It doesn't matter if you're a manager, a CEO, or the president.

Natural leaders develop these personality traits in any role they take on. Natural leaders understand how much impact they have, and they accept the challenge earnestly. If you have these personality traits, people likely see you as a natural leader.

If you have these 7 personality traits, people probably see you as a natural leader:

1. Natural leaders are true visionaries

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Some people are able to envision the future and paint such a compelling picture for others that they want to go along for the ride. It's leadership that's purpose-driven, focused, and inspiring. If you're able to create a life for yourself and think far into the future about where you will be, you're definitely leadership material.

Leadership coach Bhavna Dalal explained, "For goals to be crisp, the vision must be crystal clear. While vision is emotional, goals are rational. Vision shows you the destination, while goals pave the path. Goals require action while vision requires imagination and desire."

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2. Natural leaders are authentic

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Authentic leaders deal in truth. Their words and actions are congruent, and this goes a long way in creating dependability and trust. Besides that, being genuine makes them very likable, and people will want to follow. Think of the way you carry yourself, especially around others. Do you lead with sincerity?

Sincerity for leadership needs positivity, explained personal development coach Nancy Nichols. "Positive people prioritize being honest, enthusiastic, and friendly. They don't ignore their inner 'shadow side', but they don't make their problems fall at the feet of others. They process, heal, and move forward. Express your genuine feelings in a considerate and caring manner. This is your best self, and your best self will bring out the best in others."

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3. Natural leaders are curious

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A wise leader has an open mind and collects facts before coming to conclusions. They listen more than they speak and seek to understand. They take the time to learn and grow more knowledgeable. This allows leaders to respond instead of reacting, netting the best solution while making people feel heard. Because a true leader cares about how others feel.

Leadership coach Tobias C. Shaw asked, "Do you model a growth mindset? Are you receptive to feedback? Do you actively seek it? When planning to give more detailed feedback, make sure you choose the right time and place. Keep it comfortable and private. And prepare your key points. Be specific, link these to examples, and provide constructive ways forward."

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4. Natural leaders are compassionate

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Effective leaders know that being connected with people on an emotional level is the only way to gain their commitment and engage them. To do that, they have to be able to put themselves in someone else's shoes. This compassion goes well beyond empathy.

It's the willingness to act on their behalf to make their circumstances better. Simply put, kindness matters. Look inside yourself and think about how you treat others. Do you do so with understanding? If so, you are a leader.

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5. Natural leaders are conscientious

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Conscientiousness is the most valuable trait to have. But it's more than doing careful, thorough, and good work. It's about taking personal responsibility and living by an inner sense of right and wrong. Leaders will never win by cutting corners, blaming others, or dismissing morality. In fact, studies show that conscientiousness is even a bigger predictor of success than intelligence.

Business coach Sylvia Lafair, Ph.D., asked, "What does it take to be clear and concise when you speak? How can you motivate others to do their best? How able are you to share information and not play games to make others feel insecure and confused? Leaders who use words effectively and know what needs to be said are in short supply. Too many of today’s leaders either read from a monitor and simply spill out the words of others or get too into the groove of talking too much from an egotistic place about themselves."

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6. Natural leaders are courageous

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When a leader demonstrates courage, they are showing that they are optimistic in the face of obstacles. They want others to understand that facing challenges head-on will bring positive results.

A study explored how there's an element of risk-taking, but not recklessness. Leaders don't stop when things get tough; rather, they rally the troops and summon the brave. If you're courageous in the face of any problems that arise, whether big or small, consider yourself a true leader.

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7. Natural leaders are humble

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Of all of these leadership traits, humility is the most essential and rare. Leaders who embody it get vulnerable with their people, admit their mistakes, and learn from them. They can contain their egos and think in terms of "we."

Because they are secure in themselves and have human fallibility, they are able to freely share their power. This makes them much more influential as a result. True humility empowers others.

If you checked the boxes on this list, you're way ahead of most leaders because you honestly understand the concept of true leadership. Even if you're part of a collaborative team or partnership, leadership is required to move the goals of the group forward. Employees, especially, need someone to look up to, just like kids need someone to emulate.

Everyone needs someone to steward the execution of the vision. In short, the purpose of leadership is to inspire action to get things done. Because you're such a good, true leader, the people around you will happily go on the journey with you, and they will strive to become better people and thriving contributors.

But if you don't naturally possess these qualities, the good news is that you can always sharpen your growing edges and become a better leader with coaching and mentoring.

Consider whether leadership is for you, and it doesn't have to be for everyone! What motivates you to become a leader and whether you're willing to commit to the greater self-awareness, practice, and feedback necessary, makes all the difference.

Lisa Petsinis is a certified life and career coach who works with burnt-out individuals to reconnect to what matters, find their perfect work, and create more joy, meaning, and success.