You Can Tell Someone’s Gonna Be A Loser Their Whole Life By 8 Things They Care Way Too Much About

We've all met someone who seems permanently stuck in a cycle of bad decisions and unrealized potential. They're unhappy with their lives, and that keeps them stuck in a loop that looks a whole lot like a failure to launch.

Nobody is destined to be a loser forever, but having certain mindsets and priorities can make real success so much harder to achieve. The things these people care too much about just show that they're setting themselves up for a lifetime of holding themselves back.

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You can tell someone's going to be a loser their whole life if they care way too much about these things:

1. Getting approval from others

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One of the biggest things that keeps people down is caring too much about what other people think. Sure, everyone wants to be liked and accepted to some degree, but certain people make every decision based on what others will approve of.

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The most successful people are actually willing to disappoint people from time to time. Even if you do everything right, there will always be someone who disagrees or judges your choices. Constantly chasing validation leaves people feeling frustrated because they can never meet everyone's expectations.

2. Only focusing on appearances

Some people aren't willing to put in the work required to actually achieve something, so they do everything possible to present themselves in a specific way. They curate an image of a fulfilling lifestyle without having anything substantial to back it up.

As a result, their lives may seem impressive on the surface, but the deeper-level growth and progress aren't there. They only care about convincing others that they're thriving, so they rely on shortcuts and cheats to propel themselves forward.

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3. Blaming others for their problems

Few habits are more damaging than believing your bad circumstances are someone else's fault. Yes, some situations can be unfair and out of your control, but what really makes a difference is what you choose to do from there.

Pointing fingers protects the ego. If every problem can be blamed on something else, there's no need to look inward and reflect on your own behaviors and shortcomings. Accountability is uncomfortable, and people who are resistant to growth will do anything to avoid it.

4. Winning every argument

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People who stay stuck in life love to argue, because every conversation is an opportunity for them to come out on top. They abandon logic or reason because what matters is being right at any cost.

Admitting they might be wrong? It's practically unthinkable. They end up pushing their family and friends away because nobody wants to deal with someone who always has to have the last word.

5. Getting instant gratification

Most people know what they should be doing in life. Saving money and working towards goals certainly aren't always fun. But rather than staying committed to the long-term, people who sabotage themselves tend to choose whatever feels good in the moment.

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Skipping a workout or making an impulse purchase doesn't seem so bad in the moment. However, the accumulation of these decisions creates a pattern where success is consistently pushed further away.

6. Avoiding discomfort and inconvenience

Every worthwhile achievement comes with a degree of struggle. Sacrificing your valuable time or effort is what makes them, well, worthwhile. It's doing things that are challenging, boring, and frustrating, especially when you don't want to.

People with a losing mindset don't realize that discomfort is actually a sign that they're moving in the right direction. They fall into the trap of comfort, and they often experience something much worse later on: regret.

7. Dwelling on the past

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We all make mistakes. There are things we wish we could change or do differently, and that's just life. The difference is that some people become stuck in the past and refuse to move forward.

They keep picking at the scab to reopen old wounds, not because they like it, but because it's a convenient explanation for why they aren't making progress today. They tend to rehash times when life treated them unfairly or how a bad decision changed everything. This is what keeps them in a state of mediocrity.

8. Putting their feelings first

People who have a hard time getting where they want to be in life struggle with having consideration for others. They always let their immediate emotional needs take priority over considering how the people around them are affected by their reactions.

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Relationships depend on mutual responsibility. While it's important to take care of yourself, you have to find a balance of also considering the other person. It means simultaneously acknowledging "This is how I feel" and "This is what my actions will mean for others."

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.