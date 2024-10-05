The signs a person has actual common sense may not be so noticeable at first, as these individuals don't just use their book smarts to make the best decisions.

They don't research their options or spend hours waiting to make a decision. Instead, they use their innate intelligence to make important life decisions. If they're taking a job opportunity, they analyze the benefits; they'll weigh the benefits of good pay and travel costs before committing to a decision.

While not everyone possesses this talent, there are a few who rely on common sense to guide them.

Here are 10 signs a person has actual common sense, according to psychology

1. They keep an open mind and do their own research

People who have actual common sense tend to keep an open mind, especially when presented with new information. When someone expresses an opinion that differs from theirs, they don't automatically shift their perspective; rather, they take time to research before coming to their own conclusion.

Having an open mind is crucial to learning and understanding, so when someone is unbiased, they are more likely to understand the topic, which creates an understanding between themselves and the person making them think about their beliefs. Those with common sense who remain open-minded use their best judgment and decision-making when in situations like these.

2. They don't take risks without good reason

People with common sense don't feel the need to take risks without a reason. If they do, they are entirely certain they will benefit from their own actions. These individuals ask themselves questions before acting, thinking about whether or not their next move will be worth it to them.

Taking risks isn't a bad thing necessarily and can come from a place of logical thinking.

However, a 2021 study found that people who take risks do so for the thrill or adventure of the experience, and that impulsivity is the main reason for risk-taking, not logic. So, people who tend to take more risks do so for short-term gratification, not long-term benefits.

People with common sense are extremely careful when taking a risk. They refuse to allow feelings to get in the way of logic, and are meticulous about what steps they take.

3. They listen to their gut

Our gut instinct is there to keep us safe and away from danger. For people with actual common sense, they listen to their gut in every action they take.

Research conducted on rats found that rats depended on their instincts to keep them safe. When threatened by a potential predator, rats retreated to their home. Only when the threat was considered low-risk did the rats finally reemerge from their hiding and collect the food pellets, showing that instincts are necessary for survival.

Much like rats or other animals who rely on their instincts, people who have common sense do the same. If something doesn't feel right to them, they take a moment to think and trust themselves entirely.

4. They're reliable

One of the big signs a person has actual common sense is their level of reliability. People with excellent common sense constantly have people coming to them for advice, when they need someone to lean on, or when they need to complete a certain task or project.

According to research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, "People who are high in guilt-proneness are more likely to be trustworthy than are individuals who are low in guilt-proneness." So, for people who are reliable, they may feel guilty due to the amount of responsibility they feel they have, or the pressure to help others.

Despite this, because they have real common sense, they are able to work through these feelings of guilt and rationalize that it's not something they should burden themselves with.

5. They set firm boundaries

People with actual common sense understand the importance of setting boundaries and saying no when they don't want to do something. It might be hard for them, but they are quick to reinforce and restate their boundaries, especially if it puts themselves or anyone they love in danger.

Setting boundaries helps us feel secure in our surroundings, which creates a space for our mental health to flourish. According to marriage counselor Nicola Beer, "Establishing boundaries not only prevents us from getting frustrated and hurt, but is also a form of self-love and self-respect."

People with common sense understand this concept and have no problems putting their foot down.

6. They don't engage in harmful behavior

When it comes to their health, people with common sense make it a priority. They understand the importance of getting a good night's sleep, exercising, and eating a well-balanced diet. Because they are focused on their physical health in this way, they steer clear of things that can harm them: alcohol, drugs, and other associated activities.

They look out for themselves because they understand the importance of good health. In fact, research from the International Journal of Nursing Studies determined that improved self-care results in better well-being, and lower morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs. And that's great news for those who use their common sense to stay on top of their health.

7. They don't overspend

Unlike most, people with common sense don't overspend; rather, they carefully keep track of where their money goes, and stay on top of their finances. They know what they can spend, and usually stick to a monthly budget.

Understandably, this isn't easy, but the consequences of financial recklessness are severe. One report from TIAA Institute found that 42% of U.S. adults say that money affects their mental health negatively. Due to this financial stress, there's been a 34% increase in tardiness. An additional study from the Journal of Family and Economic Issues reported that, "a higher degree of financial worries was significantly associated with higher psychological distress."

People with common sense make it a point not to stress over finances, as they plan ahead. They ensure financial stability through their actions.

8. They're perceptive

People with common sense have the important ability to spot glaring red flags from a mile away, and then act accordingly. Many people ignore red flags, but someone with actual common sense distances themselves from the risky situation.

For example, if they notice they are in a toxic relationship, they will take appropriate action for the sake of their mental health. Because lacking a stable partner is associated with depressive symptoms, these individuals move away from the red flags without making any excuses. They understand that staying may result in worsening mental health, and that's a risk they're not willing to take.

9. They wait before making a decision

A person's intelligence cannot be based on how long it takes for them to make a decision, as a 2023 study points out that people who take their time solving complex problems tend to have higher IQs.

Intelligent minds take longer to process information. As the study found, slower brains are more synchronized with one another, which may explain why it takes intelligent individuals longer to figure out complex problems. But the brains of people with common sense operate the same way as those who are intelligent.

One of the glaring signs a person has actual common sense is how they pause before making a decision, as their brain needs time to process before taking action.

10. They're highly aware of their surroundings

People with common sense are hyper-aware of their surroundings. When they're out in the world, they aren't on their phones endlessly scrolling; rather, they stay alert and vigilant, paying close attention to the people and places around them.

These individuals also do their best to avoid going out alone or putting themselves in dangerous locations or situations. But even without a companion, people with actual common sense know that keeping away danger means preventing it from happening in the first place.

