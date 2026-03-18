Manifestation might feel "woo woo" or too magical for skeptics to practice, but real experts, like neuroscientist James Doty, understand that our language, words, rituals, and practices actually do powerfully shape our realities. Our subconscious minds are always being shaped by our language, creating the reality we experience, the people drawn into our lives, and the opportunities we notice navigating everyday life.

Some people use language like "I'm so lucky" or "I attract good things" as affirmations, shaping their reality in powerfully magnetic ways. However, there are also phrases people say almost daily that can actually manifest bad things into your life, like "I'm such a mess" or "I knew that wouldn't work." They assure their subconscious mind in hoping for and expecting the worst, not realizing that these phrases actually create a less enjoyable, unaligned reality.

Here are 11 phrases people say almost daily that can actually manifest bad things into your life:

1. 'I'm so bad with money'

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The beliefs and attitudes we have about money tend to literally shape our financial status and success, at least according to a study from the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. If we believe we're bad with money, we're more likely to stay stuck in a cycle of overspending and bad financial habits. On the other hand, people who are willing to learn and reflect on their habits tend to experience greater wealth and abundance.

Our mindset around money, whether it's rooted in childhood experiences, struggle, or personal insecurity, changes our financial reality. Stop using negative thinking to justify bad financial habits, or phrases like "I'm so bad with money" to make excuses. You are in control, even if it doesn't seem like it all the time, or embracing a more aligned, abundant mindset.

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2. 'I'm just unlucky'

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Psychologist Susan Albers argues that people with a more optimistic mindset and more positive language tend to be luckier by nature. "They don't believe magic makes good things happen," she explains. "Instead, they believe it is an attribute or a characteristic they have. In turn, this leads to positive thinking.”

Many people are fortunate enough to achieve success or come across special opportunities, but remember, luck is something we can all attract. By maintaining a positive attitude and exuding confidence, you'll naturally draw in opportunities and inspiring people into your life.

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3. 'Nothing is ever easy'

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As a study in the Experimental Neurobiology journal explains, pessimistic people are often more likely to notice the bad things and the dark side of life. They operate from a "glass half empty" perspective that subconsciously points out the worst parts of existence. However, optimistic people are often happier and more fulfilled, even in the same environments and situations as their pessimistic counterparts, because they divert their thoughts and language.

They don't say things like "nothing is ever easy for me," but instead opt for phrases like "I can do hard things" or "I attract the experiences and people meant to be in my life."

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4. 'I knew something bad was going to happen'

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When you're always imagining and thinking about the worst thing that could happen, your subconscious mind is subtly looking for evidence to support that belief. If you "knew something bad was going to happen," chances are you also subconsciously overlooked the bright side or an opportunity, and instead fled to the reassurance that you were right.

This kind of toxic thinking can lead to a negative spiral that seeps into your reality. But you don't have to live there forever. You have the choice to acknowledge these thoughts as they arise, let them go, and adopt something more empowering. You aren't controlled by your thoughts.

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5. 'My life is a mess'

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When you think and say "my life is a mess," you're creating a reality of judgment, isolation, and pessimism. Redirecting that phrase to "I'm working to cultivate more balance and peace" is powerful. It's the law of attraction. Think good things, and good things are attracted to you.

As OCD coach Robert James Pizey explains, there are ways to adopt this "law of attraction" mentality without spiraling about manifesting negative thoughts into reality. For example, adopt and digest the belief that the Universe knows and understands your true intentions. You can think intrusive thoughts and make space for negativity, but still trust that the universe has your best interests in mind.

Of course, our language patterns are influential, but the intention behind words and thoughts is what really frames our reality.

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6. 'I knew it wouldn't work'

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There's a powerful transformation you can experience in life from simply expecting the best instead of constantly planning for the worst. Of course, living in "fight or flight" from unresolved trauma or past experiences isn't so simple to overturn. We've been taught to protect ourselves and be prepared, not because we're trying to live unhappy lives, but because we're stuck in survival mode.

However, you do have control over how you live your life, think, and behave. You can start with language, like pivoting "I knew it wouldn't work" to "let's try something different," to change your reality.

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7. 'This is the worst day ever'

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Our words hold a lot of power and energy, whether we verbalize them to other people or not. They shape our perception of truth, alter relationships between others and us, and even vary the kinds of opportunities we notice in daily life. When we use negative words and language frequently, we live a more melancholic life, even if it's disguised by justifications of realism or practicality.

When you wake up late in the morning or hit a bunch of minor inconveniences on the way to work, you have a choice about how to respond, even if your mind is already telling you a different story. We can say "this is the worst day ever," lean into the negativity that feels natural and comfortable, or we can choose a different path.

We can choose to accept that everything happens for a reason and that we actually create resilience from challenges. Of course, feel your feelings and acknowledge them as they come up, but don't get stuck manifesting negativity by clinging to a victim narrative.

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8. 'It's too late for me'

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While it might be more convenient for younger people to maintain a sense of well-being, create new goals, and start over when they're feeling unfulfilled, it's never too late for anyone to change their life. With the right mindset and language, you can do whatever you want.

Stop creating a misguided sense of comfort in stagnation with phrases like "it's too late for me" and start leaning into the discomfort that drives change for everyone, regardless of age.

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9. 'I'm not smart enough for that'

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According to psychiatrist Grant Hilary Brenner, insecure mentalities and negative language keep us stuck in a cycle of self-sabotage. This kind of language urges us to adopt behaviors and decisions that reaffirm the belief that we're not enough or not smart enough. Just like positive interactions reaffirm a sense of confidence, seeking out evidence to reaffirm negative beliefs about ourselves offers a similar sense of safety, no matter how misguided it is.

Lean into challenges, make mistakes, and let yourself be seen. Stop over-apolozing to people for all the reasons why you're not good enough, and start believing that you're worthy of taking up space. "I'm not smart enough" manifests as stagnation and dullness in your life, but "I'm willing to learn new things" introduces growth and progress.

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10. 'I'm just bad at dating'

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Negative words and phrases, whether they're spoken out loud or not, inevitably cause stress and anxiety. So, while it might feel unnatural to adopt more positive language in our lives, especially when it conflicts with the negative thought spirals and anxious tendencies we already have, it's a powerful modification that can lead to more positive outcomes and realities.

When you say, "I'm just bad at dating," the universe wants to reaffirm the beliefs you already have. Your reality is experienced through the lens of your own thoughts, beliefs, and identities. So, if you tell yourself you're bad at dating, you're probably experiencing it. You're subconsciously choosing the wrong people, setting yourself up for failure, or self-sabotaging.

However, someone who intentionally uses language like "I attract the people I'm meant to be around" or "I can do hard things" can improve their dating experience.

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11. 'Theyre judging me’

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While a 2024 study found that people often overestimate how often others perceive or judge them, they may be manifesting poor interactions and connections by using phrases like "they're probably judging me." They're telling their subconscious there's something to hide or worry about, rather than operating from a place of authenticity and security.

Our language is powerful. While some affirmations, like "I'm so beautiful" or "I'm so wealthy," might not resonate when you say them in the mirror, try shifting your language to be just 1% more positive. "They're judging me" transforms to "people notice my authenticity" or "I attract the right people into my life." It's this kind of slightly more empowering language that reminds you that it's okay to exist without fear and constant strain.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.