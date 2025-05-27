The difference between a natural leader and a follower is often most clear in situations that might require independent thinking, critical analysis, and vision. While a person accustomed to doing what they are told can easily just fall in line, a person who is used to being in the driver's seat is constantly thinking of ways to improve things.

Because they have a desire to leave everything better than they found it, some phrases offend people who are natural leaders but don't bother followers at all. Natural-born leaders may find certain phrases dismissive, limiting, or controlling because they tend to read between the lines for opportunities to enhance a process or way of thinking, and when they are shut down with particular words, they become offended.

Here are 11 phrases that offend natural leaders but don’t bother followers at all

1. 'That's not how we do things'

TONL from TONL Imagery via Canva

A follower might interpret this phrase with an "If it ain't broke, don't try to fix it" mindset. They are comfortable with the existing structure and see no reason to deviate from the status quo. There is no need for them to be creative or innovative because they simply insert themselves like a cog in the wheel and do exactly as they are told.

A natural leader will see this phrase as a clear sign that there is resistance to change. There will always be better and more efficient ways of doing things. Leaders hate it when innovation is stifled and view it as a roadblock to progress.

Advertisement

2. 'Let's wait for permission'

PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

If you are a follower, you might struggle with making decisions, so placing the onus for impactful choices squarely on someone else's shoulders is right up your alley. You get to fly under the radar, simply following instructions. There is no risk, should things go wrong, and no reward if they go right. You do your job. Nothing more, nothing less.

Natural leaders would rather ask for forgiveness than wait for permission. They are action-driven and avoid phrases like this that seem passive. Leaders don't need approval to proceed with something they see as a good idea. They excel in situations without clear directives, able to come up with solutions on the spot and pivot when necessary.

Advertisement

3. 'We've always done it this way'

Shotprime via Canva

Keeping with old, familiar ways of doing things is exactly what suits a follower. Things are predictable, so you know what to expect. You don't have to plan for contingencies, as history has shown that there is a particular way things are done that gives you an expected result. You are satisfied with good enough and have no desire to exceed expectations.

If you are a leader, you see this as a lazy way of thinking and an obstacle to progress and process improvement. You know that change is necessary for growth and that by seeking new, cutting-edge ways of doing old things, you can realize a return that seems impossible before.

Advertisement

4. 'Just do your job'

studioroman via Canva

Being told to do only what they are required to do on the job is music to a follower's ears. They don't have to strive for higher goals or try to impress anyone. They only due what is necessary to remain gainfully employed and avoid anything that might cause more work or make others look to them for guidance.

But if you happen to have been born a leader, you go above and beyond in all that you do. You engage in broader thinking and take ownership and pride in what you do. You set the bar high and lead by example, a big reason others trust you and follow you.

Advertisement

5. 'That's above your pay grade'

Alex Green from Pexels via Canva

A person who is used to leading will take offense to this phrase, finding it dismissive and disrespectful. It tells them that the person saying it doesn't believe they possess the proper qualifications to have an opinion. It undercuts their ambitions and mutes their ability to take initiative.

But a follower will not mind this at all. They are perfectly content with boundaries and hierarchies because they don't have to think outside the box. A follower might stay in their lane and out of the business of those higher-ups who look down on them. A leader doesn't care about the hierarchy. They believe they are just as valuable as anyone else, no matter the title.

Advertisement

6. 'Let's not rock the boat'

Hemera Technologies from Photo Images via Canva

It takes a special kind of person to speak their mind, even when they might face backlash. That's exactly what a natural leader does. They are never complacent and don't fear disruption. They know that some shifts are necessary and have no problem being the catalyst for that change.

But followers value stability more than challenging the norm. They are complacent with keeping things just as they are and not drawing unnecessary attention. They might down themselves, believing that they don't have the right or the intellect to go against people they deem superior, but leaders lead, no matter who is present.

Advertisement

7. 'That's not your responsibility'

Alexander's Images via Canva

A group of followers might breathe a collective sigh of relief upon being absolved of responsibility for an important job. They don't want to make waves and are happy to do their part and head home. No frills, no gimmicks, just doing the bare minimum and staying in their lane.

This will offend a leader because it puts boundaries on them and limits their scope. They feel as if their hands are tied when it comes to making suggestions or improvements. Telling a leader that something is not their responsibility also gets in the way of allowing them to take ownership of a problem and can create a missed opportunity for growth.

Advertisement

8. 'Just follow the process'

gabrielle cc from pixabay via Canva

If you're anything like me, you cannot just blindly follow processes and procedures. You need the whys for everything. Yes, a process can bring clarity and guidance, but leaders see them as tools rather than rules. They know that a process is only as good as the associated outcomes, and if they identify potential ways to make them better, they need the freedom to share and implement.

But a follower is okay with just going with the flow. They don't need to take the bull by the horns because what they have been doing is working just fine. Followers need rules to follow to avoid getting lost. They lack the courage and independent mindset that allows them to see things from many perspectives and articulate their thoughts in a meaningful way.

Advertisement

9. 'Don't take it personally'

yacobchuk from Getty Images via Canva

A follower will detach from outcomes and find it easy not to take things personally. Because they never took control in the first place, they don't associate any feedback, negative or positive, with themselves. They leave accountability to the people who are equipped to handle it, the leaders.

But those leaders care so deeply that they can't help but take things personally. They don't shift blame and will take responsibility for both their wins and their losses. If something goes wrong, a leader will look at what could have gone better and do their best to ensure things never go awry again. This tendency to take things personally can be a double-edged sword for those in leadership.

Advertisement

10. 'You have to earn your seat at the table'

Minerva Studio via Canva

A person who usually follows fully expects to have to climb the ranks, one step at a time. They are okay with going through a lengthy, predetermined process in order to earn the respect and gratitude of others. At the same time, if they never get there, they won't complain.

Leaders already see themselves as valuable contributors. They believe they are entitled to their seat at the table based on who they are. The thought of earning the right to be seen and heard feels condescending, and those who tell them this will likely be seen as gatekeepers who want to see others do well, but not better than them.

Advertisement

11. 'Let's not get ahead of ourselves'

Monkey Business Images via Canva

Followers tend to live in the now. They are focused on the moment at hand and maintain steady pacing. They don't have the foresight to envision the future and how the actions they are currently taking might impact them moving forward. As long as everything is working at the time being, they have no reason to stress themselves with the what-ifs of life.

Leaders live with a keen eye to the future. They understand the impact that today's actions might have on tomorrow. If they are told not to get ahead of themselves, they see someone putting virtual brakes on their progressive thinking. This phrase, in particular, is very bothersome to someone who can lead others to new destinations.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.