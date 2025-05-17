The 80s and 90s introduced a variety of trends, catchphrases, and overall advancements that transformed how each generation lived. However, by the turn of the century, specific phrases went out of style to make room for new ones. Those born after the year 2000 won't appreciate the quirky and nostalgic expressions used in conversations and interactions.

Expressions, whether common slang or those related to older technologies like dial-up phones and the internet, captured the essence of their eras. Today, many young adults don't realize how significant those times were and how closely language mirrored the culture of the day. These days, there's no need to worry about how late you call your friend or about burning a CD when streaming services allow you to create playlists effortlessly. It's simply a fun trip down memory lane to remember the once popular sayings among certain generations.

Here are 11 phrases people born after the year 2000 wouldn't understand:

1. 'Call me after 9pm'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

For people born in the 1990s, having someone call them after 9 p.m. meant more than just having a late-night chat. It signified that back in the day, many cell phone carriers charged less for calls made after a specific time on weeknights and weekends. To avoid getting those extra charges on their phone bill, people were adamant that if they wanted to talk on the phone, it had to be during the late hours of the night.

Of course, now that's no longer a problem. In a survey from YouGov, younger adults are more okay with making calls late at night, with 45% saying it's acceptable, compared to only 9% of adults 55 and older. The removal of time-based communication has made it easier for young adults to talk whenever they please, even if they do still prefer late-night chats.

2. 'Burn a CD'

l i g h t p o e t | Shutterstock

There was once a time, before things like Apple Music and Spotify, when if people wanted to listen to their favorite songs or make each other playlists, they had to burn a CD. It had gotten to the point where the music industry had been worried about people burning CDs, which accounted for 29% of all recorded music obtained by fans back in 2004, according to NBC News.

It gave people the freedom to personalize the music they listened to, but now, the phrase has become nonexistent. It reflects a time when creating custom playlists for those in your life meant putting in a bit more effort and creativity.

3. 'Page me'

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Before smartphones and the convenience of texting, if you wanted to get in contact with someone, you would page them, and they would be able to go to the nearest phone to return your call. Pagers were small, portable devices that you could attach to your hip and were considered the primary form of communication back in the day. With the rise of mobile phones, pagers became a device that people no longer needed to use or have on them.

Now, hospitals seem to be the only place that still uses pagers, with research showing that an estimated 80% have them for staff. Today, many younger generations either know what a pager is but probably have no idea how to use it, or have never even seen one in person.

4. 'MySpace top 8'

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Before the evolution of social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter), older generations mainly kept up with the people in their lives through MySpace. There was even a feature on MySpace that allowed people to select their eight closest friends to appear at the top of their pages. It created a lot of drama and headaches, as people didn't want to exclude some of their friends, but also wanted to include their actual top 8.

At the height of the MySpace era, research found that at least 66 million people were on the site. It was a unique and personalized platform where individuals could show off different parts of their identity. Compared to social media now, it was both refreshing and less invasive than these platforms can be.

5. 'You've got mail'

Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

This phrase referred to AOL and even AOL Instant Messenger, more famously known as AIM. It signified the anticipation of having gotten a new message, as email was one of the main ways that people were able to communicate with each other before texting became normalized. It was even popular for adults during the mid-2000s, with AIM users comprising 52% of the instant messaging market.

Instant messaging was a way for people to stay connected with their friends and family members who lived miles away without having to rely on those pesky long-distance phone calls or even send an actual letter. The simplicity of instant messaging truly changed how people interacted.

6. 'Be kind, rewind'

Masson | Shutterstock

Before Netflix and Hulu existed, you would have to rent or buy a VHS tape if you wanted to watch a movie or TV show. If you were choosing to rent a VHS, customers were reminded to rewind the tape before returning it; hence, "Be kind, rewind." That way, the next person who rented that VHS tape would not be frustrated with having to fast forward through the entire movie to start from the beginning.

While VHS tapes are still used today, research has found that their popularity has decreased, which isn't shocking considering how much technology is now available. VHS tapes were a symbol of a much simpler time in the world of entertainment.

7. 'Talk to the hand'

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

This was a popular phrase used primarily during the 1990s. It was meant to signify when someone was no longer interested in participating in a conversation. All they would do was hold up their hand to the person's face to show how uninterested they were in what that person had to say. It became a catchphrase in popular TV shows like 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' and quickly found its home among teenagers and young adults during that time.

It was meant to be a funny way of shutting someone down without getting into an argument, though sometimes, based on how it was delivered and who was on the receiving end, that's precisely what it would turn into. Nowadays, teens and young adults don't have to do all that to show they no longer want to talk to someone. Instead, they'll block their number and move on with their day.

8. 'What's the 411'

Face Stock | Shutterstock

When people wanted to get the latest information or gossip from their friends, they'd use the phrase, "What's the 411?" It was a way to get the scoop on what was happening in someone's life. The term "411" came from the actual telephone number people would use to call for directory assistance. Eventually, it became the slang for "give me the info," and young people would use it frequently during the 1990s.

Whether it pertained to drama in someone's life or an update about their social life and relationships, it quickly became a fun and catchy slang word. Now, teens and young adults don't use that phrase and may not even understand where it came from, but it doesn't take away from how popular it once was.

9. 'Cutting a rug'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

This old-school phrase referred to someone destroying the dance floor with their dance moves. The expression paints a rather humorous image of someone dancing so well that they're wearing down or "cutting up" that rug behind them. This phrase was especially popular among people in the Black community, dating back to the 20s and 30s, with a dance style called "Jitterbug."

It can sound confusing to younger people, who may wonder how a rug plays into someone dancing. But it's simply a reflection of a different time and a community of people who could find joy and connection from something as simple as music and movement.

10. 'Off the chain'

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

This phrase was wildly popular with teenagers and young adults during the 1990s and even the early 2000s. It was a fun and catchy way of saying something was incredibly fun and exciting. Whether people used it to refer to a party or even something as simple as a good homemade meal, it was the go-to way to express enthusiasm.

People born after the year 2000 may not even realize how iconic this phrase is, and may even roll their eyes if their parents try to drop it in conversation. But for those who grew up at the height of its use, it brings back memories that are less about the actual slang word and more about the fun times it was used in.

11. 'Gimme some skin'

XArtProduction | Shutterstock

Mostly popular in the Black community, this phrase was used as a greeting and someone asking another individual to give them a handshake or high-five. It was a way to show respect and greet someone warmly. At first glance, this phrase may seem casual and playful, but it signified a form of camaraderie and solidarity.

It has a special place in Black culture and spaces. While Black teens and young adults may not use it or even know what it means beyond a simple greeting, the phrase still carries such a cultural weight where language and slang words were used to build community and bring people together.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.