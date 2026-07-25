People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Authentic Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

In a world where everyone wants to be unique, being truly authentic is special. It's not about having the most eccentric clothes or trying to be different. It's about being true to yourself and not changing who you are for anyone else. Authentic individuals lead with how they feel and act on their values.

While these are life-defining skills and experiences you grow into, you can still spot mentally and emotionally authentic people by the phrases they use and the actions they take in conversations. They stand out from the crowd because they behave differently. And this kind of language sticks out in the best possible way.

Mentally and emotionally authentic people often say these phrases

1. 'I feel differently'

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So many authentic people aren't accepted by today's society because conformity is rewarded. People feel more comfortable when someone goes with the flow or conforms for the sake of comfort, not when they think for themselves and express their opinions.

You'll often hear authentic people speaking their mind with phrases like "I feel differently," even when it's difficult. They don't change their personality and values to be likable. Instead, they speak on what's true to them, and accept that the right people and opportunities will come their way.

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2. 'I just have a feeling'

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The most genuine people are in touch with who they are. They're grounded in their sense of self and truly trust themselves. That's why their intuition speaks through every interaction they have, because they're not running from their gut instincts or avoiding mindfulness.

"I just have a feeling" is how this deep sense of intuition comes across, even if it's not always accepted or rewarded in our analytical, logical society.

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3. 'I can see why you feel that way'

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Empathetic people are willing to use phrases like this because they can easily put themselves in others' shoes. An authentic person may be empathetic, but they really use this phrase as a display of respect. They not only respect their own individuality, but also the individuality of others.

Even when someone has a different perspective or opinion, they're willing to accept and respect it. They're comfortable and secure in themselves, so meeting people from different backgrounds and belief systems isn't scary. It's not something to defend themselves against, it's something to learn from.

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4. 'I forgive you'

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Authentic people are naturally emotionally intelligent because they can respond to others without being biased or defensive. They're happier because they know their worth, but also because they forgive people openly, without holding grudges.

Their identity isn't a regurgitation of what's been done to them, but a collection of their experiences. They understand other people because they can be present. And that's a small part of what fuels their ability to forgive for the joy and happiness it offers.

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5. 'I won't tolerate this kind of behavior'

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Many mentally and emotionally authentic, genuine individuals are highly disliked by those who don't know how to be empathetic and don't know who they are. Society pushes them away because they're advocates for themselves.

They set boundaries in casual conversations with phrases like this, even when it's hard, because they're not easily manipulated. They know what they deserve and what's good for them, though it takes a lot of self-assurance to convey that to others.

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6. 'I don't need you to understand'

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When you're insecure or disconnected from your own sense of self, being around an authentic person with a true purpose and identity puts a spotlight on everything you lack subconsciously.

As such, genuine people are often misunderstood because they have different beliefs and a very different sense of being. They're constantly getting out of their comfort zone, so they struggle with keeping the same relationships over time.

They use this phrase casually because they're not wasting time and energy arguing with someone about their own beliefs, particularly when they don't care to understand in the first place.

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7. 'I'm willing to try'

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A lot of people avoid stepping outside of their comfort zone because they don't want to make mistakes or be bad at things. Authenticity isn't always being perfect. In fact, it's often rooted in imperfection. By not being afraid to try new things and learn, it allows them to learn about themselves and grow.

Even when they know they will fail or embarrass themselves, "I'm willing to try" is something only the most secure people say. They're not afraid to just be themselves, instead of pretending that they know everything all the time.

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8. 'I'm going to be honest'

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Rather than using a phrase like this as an excuse for cruelty and avoiding accountability, authentic people use it to connect with their own needs. They don't care about what they think, and focus more on what their most authentic selves need to express.

When it's difficult and uncomfortable to express their emotions or issues, their relationships and connections are better off when they're honest.

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9. 'That's incredible'

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Celebrating others is a daily occurrence for authentic people. They're not afraid to be happy for others, because they're happy in themselves. Even if someone achieves something they don't have or gets to their goal before they can, they don't hold resentment. They hold joy and appreciation.

Being authentic is about recognizing that your life is for you, not to please others or compete. It's about understanding that there's enough success and joy to go around. They know someone else's success doesn't dismiss or invalidate their own, and what joy that brings to their interactions on a daily basis.

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10. 'I feel...'

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It might sound like therapy speak, but simple phrases like this are the foundation of an authentic person's vocabulary. Instead of projecting their biases and blame onto others or saying what someone else wants to hear, they express themselves with honesty and directness.

In their relationships, directness is a form of kindness in itself. Every time they express their emotions without a filter instead of suppressing them, they honor their truest selves.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.