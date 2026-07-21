People With 11 Highly Intuitive Skills Were Raised By Excellent Parents Who Trust Them Implicitly

Every day, we make hundreds of decisions, from what we wear and eat to which direction we drive to work. But the way we make choices depends not only on how intuitive we are, but the way we were raised. In fact, psychologists believe everyone has intuitive abilities that guide how they make decisions.

Being in touch with your intuition takes a profound presence of mind and emotional awareness, but having parents who raised you well makes an incredible difference too. So, when a person is highly intuitive and it shows through their actions, they are lucky enough to have parents that support and trust them.

People with these highly intuitive skills have excellent parents who trust them completely

1. They validate their own feelings

F01 PHOTO | Shutterstock

When someone is able to acknowledge their emotional experiences and see them as valid, without judging themselves, their parents create a deep sense of intuition in them as a result.

They process their emotions in a healthy way because their parents validated whatever they felt. They affirmed their right to feel their emotions, which allowed them to understand that expressing themselves is normal.

A person raised this way is able to release any underlying shame that accompanies how they feel. They know how to sit with difficult emotions and ultimately move beyond them.

Advertisement

2. They listen to their body's cues

Yuganov Konstantin | Shutterstock

We often think of intuition as something spiritual, but it's also tied to our physical existence. Listening to our intuition means paying attention to the messages our bodies send that are beyond our emotional realm.

When someone listens to and understands the signals their body sends, it means they're deeply tuned into their mind-body connection. Because their parents taught them how to take care of themselves in the ways they need it most, they hear their body when it tells them it needs movement or affection or time to decompress.

By acting as gentle guides, their parents taught them to respond to their body's signals. They nurtured their children so they could nurture themselves.

Advertisement

3. They can name their emotions

fizkes | Shutterstock

When parents encourage their kids to express how they feel, people learn to accept their feelings instead of being scared of them. For someone with highly intuitive skills, their parents modeled emotional transparency and built up their emotional awareness.

On the other hand, intellectualizing emotions is a subtle form of avoidance. It lets people ignore how they feel and keeps them disconnected from their emotional intuition. But because their parents gave them a safe space to discuss their feelings, it helped them feel comfortable with being vulnerable.

Advertisement

4. They pause before making a decision

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Life is full of challenges, but excellent parents let their kids make mistakes and learn from them. They teach their kids to listen to their intuition and take a moment of pause before making decisions.

Educator Esther Wojcicki described a parenting style based on trust and independence as "panda parenting." Panda parents "give children scaffolding to let them go free. Instead of always intervening, you only help when they need it." These parents set firm boundaries, then let their kids explore within that safe container.

Kids won't always succeed, and that's more than okay. When they do fail, they build resilience, which fosters their sense of self-confidence and lets them learn how capable they really are. And allowing them time to think helps them trust their innate intuition to make good choices.

Advertisement

5. They're open-minded

Cast Of Thousands | Shutterstock

Open-minded people were raised to stay curious and have empathy for others. As a result, they become highly intuitive individuals who understand that everyone's experience of the world is different, but no less valuable.

Parents like this taught their children how to truly hear others. They reinforced how important it was to offer respect if they wanted to be respected. As adults, those kids know how to ask thoughtful questions and accept other people's answers, even when their perspectives don't align.

They're intuitive enough to know that there's a thousand different ways to be a good person. By channeling that compassion, they gain a deeper understanding of humanity.

Advertisement

6. They welcome solitude

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Being in solitude is a way to deepen intuitive skills. It helps people improve their self-awareness and gain insight that helps them move through life. They're able to approach situations in a calm way, and find that time spent with themselves changes them in ways they never knew possible.

Because these people nourish their spirit, whether it's a walk in the woods or an afternoon spent reading in a bedroom nook, they can connect with themselves deeply.

Advertisement

7. They set boundaries they can keep

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Parents who raise their kids to protect their energy and stay balanced often create adults who are highly intuitive. When they grow up, they know how to set emotional boundaries with other people, all because they understand that boundaries are what keep their relationships strong.

The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy defined emotional boundaries as "boundaries put in place based on the premise that an individual's emotions are their own responsibility, and their emotional well-being is within their own control regardless of what might be happening for another person."

Advertisement

8. They self-regulate in stressful situations

VesnaArt | Shutterstock

As a result of being raised by excellent parents who trust them completely, intuitive people can cope with stress and other big emotions because they were taught to self-regulate. They did a fascinating job listening to their own intuitions, which allowed them to meet their child's needs and teach them to find their sense of calm.

According to scientist Anya Dunham, parenting intuition is "a very real, very kind of proven form of knowledge. We might call it a gut feeling or sixth sense... because it often comes immediately."

Dunham explained that the best way to be an intuitive parent is to stay present and be observant, because when parents do this, their children find it easier to "stay calm or to return to a calm state after they've been upset."

Advertisement

9. They trust themselves

DedMityay | Shutterstock

Learning how to trust yourself is part of growing up, but it's by no means an easy process. Deep self-trust is a direct result of how your parents raised you. So, because an intuitive person's parents walked alongside them, giving unconditional love and support, they believed in their abilities.

Excellent parents like this encourage their kids to try things that are scary, and lead them to trust their inner voice by encouraging them to ask open-ended questions and letting them figure out the answers. Because self-doubt can crush intuition, these parents understood that confidence and trust were essential to their development.

Advertisement

10. They're comfortable with uncertainty

New Africa | Shutterstock

People who had incredible parents have the intuitive skills to understand that change is the only constant. Their parents raised them to believe in their own true north, which helps them feel grounded. They're as comfortable with uncertainty as possible, because their internal stability and emotional resilience helps them find their calm.

It seems counterintuitive, but accepting uncertainty actually makes you more certain. Being highly attuned to your intuition helps you manage ambiguity with grace. By listening to that inner voice, these people let their gut and knowingness lead the way.

Advertisement

11. They listen

PR Image Factory | Shutterstock

It's not easy to listen on a truly deep level, but doing so allows people to develop highly intuitive skills like this. It's because their parents taught them the importance of staying present in conversations and centering themselves in moments of conflict.

They listen in a way that allows them to truly witness other people. They understand the emotion behind the words of others, so they can connect to them on a human level. They accept what people say and hear what they don't say, which helps them understand others better.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer based in Boston, Massachusetts who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.