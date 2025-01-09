If Your Goal Is To Be A Boss That People Actually Respect, Psychology Says To Set These 3 Examples

1. Invite input

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Imagine if you had ten eyes and five brains. Well if you’re a leader with a team of four people answering to you then good news: you do! Sort of. Because the power of a team is its combined strength. Like Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, the compound capability exceeds the total of the individuals.

Lean on your team and trust them. Believe in them. Give them a brief, responsibilities, and the space to implement, then step back and let them dazzle you.

When people feel heard and listened to, they’ll be more likely to take responsibility and feel invested in what they do. This will drive innovation, as more eyeballs on projects mean more ideas. A downstream impact of this is you’ll be better at decision-making, as you’re getting better input and updates.

I had this with a coaching client a while back. They kept feeling pressure to figure everything out. As a result, theirs was the only brain working on solutions.

Advertisement

After one call we made a plan where they’d highlight a few individuals in the company who may have something to offer each problem, and to get their input. By our next call, they had a bunch of ideas and action plans. It’s so simple, yet so easy to miss.

I asked my client why they never thought of this. Their reply, I suspect, is a common reason why many don’t do this: “I felt guilty. I’m the manager, so I’m supposed to figure it out for them first. It never occurred to me to delegate that part of it before.”

It never occurred to them. How wild is that? They thought they should be pointing the way at every crossroads, when the best leaders ask the team “Which way’s best?”

Advertisement

An additional, often overlooked benefit of getting input is what it does for the future of management in the company. As this collaborative, dialogue-and-trust-heavy environment develops people’s approach to work, it also lays the foundations for future managers.

They now have a model example to follow, and a proven approach that maximizes their capability (by drawing from the greatest resource — the team), rather than minimizes it (through bottle-necking).

Not sure how to get more input? Use this simple three-pronged approach:

Advertisement

1. Before tasks

To avoid repeating issues that damaged a task or project last time, try a ‘friction forecast’. This is when you look at what systems and frameworks you have and see where these tend to clog up or slow down progress. How can they be sanded down or streamlined?

And to make sure you avoid critical errors and minimize failures, hold a ‘premortem’. Simply ask the team to imagine they’re in the future and the project has failed. What caused it? Now work backward and try to solve those issues or starve their causes.

The premortem approach primarily focuses on its ability to leverage prospective hindsight, a cognitive phenomenon in which imagining a future event as having already happened allows individuals to more accurately identify potential risks and issues by looking back on the situation from a hypothetical failed perspective.

Advertisement

This effectively mitigates overconfidence bias and improves decision-making in project planning. The premortem technique was developed by psychologist Gary Klein, who recognized the power of prospective hindsight in identifying potential flaws in a plan by imagining a future failure scenario.

2. During tasks

Check in regularly. Nip problems in the bud. Thank people for being open and honest, and giving you feedback (even if you disagree). You want to encourage open discussion and a culture of sharing.

Make sure you’re asking open questions that allow space for people to be frank. Instead of ‘Is everything okay?’, try:

How’s the progress with X? Anything slowing you down?

Do you need clarification on any of the objectives?

What problems keep coming up? Where do you feel, if anywhere, that your effort isn’t being channeled effectively?

Is there anything I can do to help? How about with task X?

3. After tasks

Advertisement

Make sure to debrief on anything major, especially if you face issues or things go awry. The focus is on transparency and learning, not blame. Keep that theme throughout.

And ask people what they think would improve the team, company, or environment moving forward. Or what they’d like to know more about, or where they’d like to develop. Then do what you can to provide it.