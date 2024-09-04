5 Signs That Your Current Job Is Not The Right Fit For You According To A Career Expert

When it comes to toxic jobs, the signs can be glaring, like a manager who sends emails at all hours of the night or a boss who insists the company is like family. While those signs are obvious, most of the nearly 50% of employees who want to quit their jobs this year are suffering more subtle signs of job dissatisfaction.

Not all bad workplaces are outright toxic, yet sometimes, it can be easy to overlook the more subtle indications that a job just isn’t working anymore.

Advertisement

Here are 5 signs that your current job isn’t the right fit for you, according to a career expert:

1. Your values don’t align with the company’s values

Career coach Sam DeMase shared the less obvious signs that a job might not be a good fit, like when your values and the company’s values are misaligned.

#toxicenvironment #toxicboss #workplacetiktok ♬ original sound - Sam - Your Career Bestie @apowermood 🔥MORE INFO ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️: 1. A misalignment of values will eat away at you over time. It's difficult to put in effort and maintain positive morale at an organization that you don't fundamentally align with. It takes a toll on your mental health. 2. When your day-to-day is nothing like your job description- you've been baited and switched. It's a bad employment practice but some companies are out there doing it. If you aren't suited for the tasks you're doing, you will begin to resent the work. They hired you to because of your skillsets, you should be able to deploy those consistently. 3. Whenever you speak up in meetings with curious questions or innovative ideas- leadership shuts you down or pivots the conversation. This is indicative of an organization that is unwilling to change. Might be time to take your great ideas elsewhere- where they will be heard and appreciated. 4. When conflict becomes the accepted standard expectation as opposed to collaboration- you've reached an impasse. It's not your fault if others are unwilling to collaborate. There are collaborative, supportive work environments out there. 5. If you've lost sight of your strengths entirely- your current job probably isn't a fit. If they don't value your unique superpowers- take your talents elsewhere. #toxicworkplace

Advertisement

Many workers focus their careers on their political ideals.

Even if you choose not to do that, you still want to feel accepted by company culture. As DeMase explained, “It’s difficult to put in effort and maintain positive morale at an organization you don’t fundamentally align with.”

When your moral compass is moving in a different direction than what your company’s aims are, it might be time to find a position that’s better suited to you.

2. Your day-to-day schedule doesn’t match your job description

DeMase noted that this situation is common across many workplaces, but that doesn’t mean you have to put up with it. She described this move as a “bait and switch,” saying, “If you aren’t suited for the tasks you’re doing, you’ll begin to resent the work.”

Advertisement

Ideally, your job should let you employ your unique skill set, and if your schedule doesn’t allow you to flex those muscles, your likelihood of burning out is high.

insta_photos | Shutterstock

3. You’re afraid to speak your mind

If you notice that leadership shuts you down when you ask questions or make suggestions, it’s a sign that they don’t value your opinion. It can also be a sign that the organization isn’t willing to entertain new ideas or implement changes when needed.

Advertisement

Your ideas deserve to be heard. Instead of making yourself small to fit into your company’s prescribed boxes, you might benefit from finding a position that wants to hear your voice.

4. There’s more conflict than collaboration

“When conflict becomes the accepted standard expectation as opposed to collaboration, you’ve reached an impasse,” DeMase explained.

If normal operating procedure among employees leans more toward conflict than working together, that’s a subtle sign your workplace might not actually be a positive environment.

DeMase went on to say that more supportive workplaces do exist, even if it takes a little extra effort to find them.

Advertisement

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A. | Shutterstock

5. You’ve lost sight of your strengths

Every worker has strengths and growth points, and you should be able to highlight what you’re good at on the job.

When upper management is appreciative of their employees, they showcase their strengths and let them shine. But if you’re losing faith in your own abilities, you should consider moving on to a workplace where your talents are valued.

Advertisement

Changing jobs might not be easy, but it can be the right path to take, especially if you feel unfulfilled or unappreciated in your current role.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.