3 Phrases That Make Men Instantly More Attentive

Every so often, when I write articles or posts about pleasing a man, I get lots of flak, but there is a huge difference between building up the person you love and being a doormat.
Women who refuse to use the simple phrases I'm about to share with you for fear of being subservient to their man will either end up alone (because the man left or never even committed in the first place) or miserable (because if he does stay, he's a spineless pushover in need of a mega injection of self-esteem) or he'll ignore them.
You'll be shocked at how simple and basic these phrases are, but I can’t tell you how many quality men have complained that women they have met or dated seemed to be allergic to them.
3 Phrases That Make Men More Attentive
1. "Thank you."
Is it too much to ask? I've heard some women say they were raised to be "proud" and not thank people. Sorry, but that's just plain rude. Get over your pride and acknowledge the fact that he has done you a favor.
A relative of mine who will remain nameless is always fussing about what people around her haven't done.
She complains about not getting enough attention and that no one wants to spend much time around her.
Well, an ungrateful person might as well cover themselves in horse manure. It's repelling because people want to feel appreciated.
The more you show appreciation, the more they will do for you.
2. "I appreciate you."
Three of the sweetest words your man will ever hear flow from your lips.
Men are driven by accomplishment and when you let them know they are not taken for granted, they love it.
Can you recall the times an ex took you for granted? Didn't feel good, eh?
You probably wanted to stop doing anything for the ungrateful bastard.
3. "You're amazing."
Is he the smartest man you've met?
Does he cook pasta better than your grandma?
Let him know for goodness sake! It is our duty (yes, I said it) to build up our partners.
If we don't do it, someone else will (perhaps his buxom secretary or brilliant colleague who has a crush on him).
Men respond to praise. Heck, all humans respond to praise.
Building your man up is not the same as being subservient, and it isn't a one-way street. He should be letting you know what's great about you, too. If you're not being thanked or told how amazing you are and you're feeling unappreciated, you've got some thinking to do about your relationship.
Either he's a shy guy or not accustomed to it, so, have a loving conversation with him. However, if you think about it and he happens to be a self-centered, narcissistic ass, ditch him.
Never stay where you are not appreciated and celebrated.
One of my fave magnetic women in history is Josephine Baker. I have gleaned lots of wisdom from studying her life. I once taught an entire lesson around how to be irresistible like she was (with 1,500 marriage proposals, she must have known something we didn't). One main takeaway from her life was that she never stayed where she wasn't appreciated.
There are no victims. If someone does something to you and you allow it to happen again, you have chosen to be a victim. Stop blaming men. You can't change them, but you can establish how you want to be treated.
Being the nerd that I am, I will leave you with a handy equation to remember:
Thank You + I Appreciate You + You're amazing = One Happy Man
Rhonda Cort is the founder of The High Value Woman™ Global Movement and creator of ground-breaking, transformational programs like: The Magnetic Woman Factor™ and UPGRADE: The High Value Mindset™ 30-Day Transformation.