11 Phrases High-IQ People Can’t Help But Say That Instantly Make Conversations More Awkward

Written on May 19, 2026

Phrases High-IQ People Can’t Help But Say That Instantly Make Conversations More Awkward Photo Volcano / Shutterstock
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A person’s intelligence is typically measured in personal, cerebral terms, but the truth is that it’s experienced in different ways depending on the context, the situation, and the specific people involved. Just because someone is academically accomplished or traditionally smart doesn't mean they will always be socially in touch with others.

Because their brains work somewhat differently from everyone else's, people with a high IQ are often misunderstood, and there are several phrases they can't help but say that can instantly make their conversations more awkward than they would otherwise be. These people often find their words and actions misinterpreted in conversations and social interactions, and may therefore isolate themselves in an effort to preserve their peace of mind.

Here are 11 phrases high-IQ people can’t help but say that instantly make conversations more awkward

1. ‘That reminds me of something else’

Woman with a high IQ making conversation awkward by saying this reminds me of something takayuki | Shutterstock.com

Part of why the most intelligent people are so profoundly misunderstood is that they tend to have deep-thinking minds. Most people think in terms of surface-level ease when trying to solve an issue. High-IQ people are always going one step further, making connections, and going on tangents, connecting ideas that the average person rarely understands or cares about.

Misunderstandings between people may start with phrases like “this reminds me of something else” and usually make conversations awkward for individuals struggling to follow along or see the relevance of their tangents.

RELATED: 11 Phrases Deep Thinkers Say Often, According To Psychology

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2. ‘That’s not what I meant’

Man with a high IQ making conversation awkward by saying that's not what I meant guys_who_shoot | Shutterstock.com

While intelligent people may not be able to help clarifying their opinions or correcting people who misunderstand them, usually, a phrase like this stems from emotional misunderstandings. Intelligent people can read the vibes of the room or an individual’s energy very easily, which means they’re frequently affected by social pain, exclusion, and misunderstandings as they arise.

This is part of why intelligent people often experience higher rates of loneliness and social isolation, because their minds are built for complex, abstract problems, and social rituals and connections can sometimes fall flat.

RELATED: Lonely People Often Share 11 Quiet Traits That Keep Them Closed Off From Others

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3. ‘This is interesting’

Man with a high IQ making conversation awkward by saying this is interesting Zoran Jesic | Shutterstock.com

So much of our culture is defined by conformity and a desire to fit in, but high-IQ people are too curious and open-minded to be contained by those expectations. They’re often unconventional thinkers and passionate about niche topics, using phrases like “this is so interesting” in groups of people who couldn’t care less.

While this curiosity adds to their own life satisfaction, a lot of the time, it also makes them feel like an outsider in group settings and different in social situations.

RELATED: 9 Curious Habits That Make You Smarter Than Most

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4. ‘Sorry, I just hate small talk’

Woman with a high IQ making conversation awkward by saying sorry, I just hate small talk Gorgev | Shutterstock.com

While seeking out more meaningful conversations can bring a lot of joy and value to a highly intelligent person’s life, oversharing can actually make people feel incredibly uncomfortable.

Especially when oversharing feels intrusive and someone’s being asked questions they’re not comfortable answering, it can sabotage the entire connection. Going deeper than small talk with an intentional question or comment can open the door to vulnerability, but overstepping and oversharing without consent can be terrible for everyone involved.

RELATED: 6 Simple Ways To Stop Oversharing In Conversations

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5. ‘I need some space’

Man with a high IQ making conversation awkward by saying I need some space Premreuthai | Shutterstock.com

Alone time and quietness are an essential part of an intelligent person’s routine, especially if they have introverted tendencies. They need space to think deeply, solve problems, and regulate feelings, even if that means occasionally disappointing someone who wants to spend time with them or walking away from a conversation.

Even if it’s asking for space in a conversation, this is the kind of awkward silence that so many people are afraid of. They don’t like being left with their own thoughts and feelings, so it can feel like a personal attack when someone asks for or needs it.

RELATED: 6 Ways To Use The Power Of Silence To Massively Improve Your Life

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6. ‘Let’s fix that’

Man with a high IQ making conversation awkward by saying let's fix that AYO Production | Shutterstock.com

Considering intelligent people often think in more factual, analytical ways than through emotional processing, it’s not surprising that sometimes their frankness is misunderstood by someone seeking support.

From offering unsolicited advice to saying something like “let’s fix that” when someone just wants to vent, a high-IQ person can quickly make a conversation awkward, even with good intentions.

RELATED: 7 Phrases That Are Way Better Than Giving Unsolicited Advice, According To Experts

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7. ‘I’m planning this for the future’

Man with a high IQ making conversation awkward by saying I'm planning this for the future GaudiLab | Shutterstock.com

An intelligent person’s ability to predict and plan for the future is a part of what makes them so successful, both personally and professionally. However, we’re a largely jealous culture, and noticing someone else’s strengths and hidden talents can often bring out insecurities in social spaces and conversations.

So, when a high-IQ person reminds people of their cognitive talents and skills, it can sometimes make conversations more awkward, even when they’re not bragging or seeking attention. Many people can’t help but project their insecurities by making conversations feel more uncomfortable, even if they don’t realize it.

RELATED: 11 Everyday Behaviors That Quietly Reveal Someone Feels Insecure Around You

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8. ‘Technically speaking…’

Man with a high IQ making conversation awkward by saying technically speaking GaudiLab | Shutterstock.com

Many intelligent people are perceived as arrogant, whether that’s from media depictions of smart people or our culture’s discomfort with things like silence, which they do quite well. So, when someone smart says a phrase like “actually” or “technically speaking,” it can be misconstrued as more negative than it actually is.

Most intelligent people are just operating from a place of curiosity, with a desire to learn and grow, so when they’re saying something like this, it’s not to make someone else feel worse about themselves. They’re not trying to prove anything. They’re just trying to learn.

RELATED: High-IQ People Are Usually Obsessed With 11 Things Normal People Don't Care About

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9. ‘Let me make this easier to understand’

Woman with a high IQ making conversation awkward by saying let me make this easier to understand Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock.com

Even though a smart person’s desire to simplify complex topics and make their language more accessible usually comes from a good place, most of the time, a phrase like this can be misinterpreted. Even if they’re trying to make a concept or conversation easier to understand for everyone, it can feel patronizing, especially to an insecure person, to have words and phrases “dumbed down” for their sake.

Even when they’re helping people and making conversations more productive, a person with a high IQ says, “Let me simplify this,” or “How can I make this easier?” only makes their interactions more uncomfortable and awkward for everyone.

RELATED: People Who Stay Insecure For Life Usually Repeat These 10 Mental Mistakes Over And Over

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10. ‘I don’t want to talk about that’

Woman saying "I don't want to talk about that" to her partner. Geber86 | Shutterstock.com

Many intelligent people are careful with how they spend their energy and manage their time, especially when they appreciate going inward and thinking deeply about specific things. So, even if the average person feels more connected through gossip and negative conversations, a smart person sets their boundaries, even if it offends someone else.

Even if it’s gossip about a celebrity, most intelligent people with high cognitive abilities are less likely to fall prey to idolizing, as a study published in the BMC Psychology journal explains.

RELATED: 10 Subtle Traits Of Gossipy People Who Always Start Drama

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11. ‘I’m just being myself’

Woman with a high IQ making conversation awkward by saying I'm just being myself James Dalrymple | Shutterstock.com

So many people only want to fit in. They’re driven by a need for belonging and conformity because it allows them to feel safe. Especially if their self-worth is tied to how others see and perceive them, they’re going to spend most of their energy trying to perform and persuade others to like them.

However, intelligent people can often remove themselves from these kinds of expectations and social norms because they understand the bigger picture. They’re comfortable thinking on their own and spending time in their own company, which makes it easier to avoid these rigid boxes and social traps.

They may leverage silence or say things like this that make other people uncomfortable, but at the end of the day, they’re the people winning outside the grasp of these norms.

RELATED: People Who Never Fit In With Any Group Growing Up Usually Develop 10 Rare Traits As Adults

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.

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