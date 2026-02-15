Language is always evolving, even if we don't notice it. As generations pass, words that were once commonplace fall out of fashion. Some people bemoan the ways that our style of communication has changed, yet many of those those changes are for the better. Still, even though expressions come and go, there are some that should make a comeback. In fact, old people love certain sayings we should probably all start using again.

When we find new ways to describe things, we're digging deep into the past. Some slang terms that our parents and grandparents used might sound outdated, but their tried-and-true sayings are worth dusting off and taking out for a spin. Because even if we aren't sure what they mean at first, they can turn any conversation around.

Old people love these 12 sayings we should probably all start using again

1. 'Now you're cooking with gas'

insta_photos | Shutterstock

This phrase means that you're on the right track. If you're trying to solve a difficult problem and you finally come up with a solution, someone might exclaim, "Now you're cooking with gas." And while it may be almost 100 years old, this saying is something we should probably all start using again.

The saying originated in the 1930s as part of an advertising campaign, designed to get people to switch from electric stoves to natural gas. According to Martha Barnette and Grant Barrett, the hosts of the show, "A Way with Words," the natural gas industry wanted to sway buying habits and get their product into more households, so they came up with this catchphrase.

"They didn't launch any newspaper ads, nothing big in the movie theaters," Barrett explained. "They went to the writers of the popular radio shows of the day. These were the people who were like the TV stars of their day, before there was TV."

"They got them to put this line in the scripts of people like Jack Benny and Bob Hope," he continued, referencing two famous comedians at the time. "Anytime something wonderful happened or somebody did something that deserved a sentiment of agreement, they would go, 'Now you're cooking with gas,' meaning, 'Now you're doing the right thing' or 'Now we're on the road to success.'"

Advertisement

2. 'Far out'

Akarawut | Shutterstock

The term "far out" originated from jazz. As Barrett noted, "It's connected to so many other slang terms over the years." He explained that when something is far out, it's "so good, it's beyond human experience. It's other-worldly." Because of its positive connotation, it's no wonder old people love this saying we should probably all start using again.

"Far out" is connected to the saying "out of sight," which is from the early 1800s. "By the 1920s, we get 'out of this world' or 'out of the world,' and it was very much in jazz... And then, by the 1940s, you would get 'far out of this world,' which was quickly shortened, definitely by the 1950s, to "Far out," Barrett added.

It might surprise you to imagine your older relatives at nightclubs, throwing around edgy slang, but imagine how surprised they'll be when you say "far out" at your next family function.

Advertisement

3. 'You're the cat's pajamas'

fizkes | Shutterstock

While some people still say this funky phrase today, it doesn't actually have anything to do with a person being weird. Rather, it's a genuine, kind compliment. Telling someone they're the cat's pajamas means you think highly of them and that they're the most magnetic person in any room.

According to the Online Etymology Dictionary, the phrase "cat's pajamas" originated in 1923 as "a slang term denoting 'excellence' and based on animal anatomy." It's connected to other feline-centric sayings from that same era, like "the cat's whiskers" or "the cat's meow."

It may be quite an old-fashioned phrase, but is likely something people can pick up on given the context. The next time your work colleague is giving a presentation or your friend hosts a really fun party, tell them they're the cat's pajamas so they know how great they really are.

Advertisement

4. 'Burning the midnight oil'

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Almost every college student has a story about pulling an all-nighter, where they stayed up studying or writing a paper until sunrise, just so they could pass their classes. But as it turns out, working so hard you go without sleeping isn't anything new.

The phrase "burning the midnight oil" means working late into the night. It dates back to the 17th century, when people used oil lamps, meaning that "midnight oil" was a real thing to burn, instead of just a figurative saying. If someone says you look tired, tell them that you were up burning the midnight oil, and let their imagination run wild trying to figure out what that means.

Advertisement

5. 'Sounds like you're in a pickle'

Indypendenz | Shutterstock

A pickle isn't just a delicious addition to a hamburger or a late-night snack, it's also a way to tell someone they've found themselves in a difficult situation. Whether it's your friend telling you about her new boyfriend's red flags or their boss demanding they answer emails on the weekend, you can respond by saying, "It sounds like you're in a pickle."

According to Bon Appétit writer Sam Dean, "in a pickle" has roots in a Dutch saying "In de pekel zitten," which translates literally to "in the pickle brine." Back in the day, being in a pickle was associated with being pickled, or drinking too much, which can certainly put someone in any number of difficult situations.

One particularly famous wordsmith, William Shakespeare, used the phrase in "The Tempest," referring to a character overindulging in alcohol. But even if you don't imbibe, you can still use this somewhat outdated phrase whenever you're facing trouble.

Advertisement

6. 'Happy as a clam'

Maria Markevich | Shutterstock

We might not think of clams as being happy, as bivalve mollusks don't experience emotions like happiness that humans do. Even though this phrase is quite cute, it's not literal, though it does make a fair amount of sense.

The saying "happy as a clam" is a shortened version of the original "happy as a clam at high water," which refers to the fact that high tide protects clams from predators. At low tide, they're at risk of being scooped up by fishermen or snatched by a seagull, which would most likely make them feel sad.

The phrase was documented in an extremely old newspaper, "The Bangor Daily Whig and Courier," in 1841, but that doesn't mean we can't use it today. We can channel our inner clams by committing ourselves to the people we love and the activities that bring us the most joy.

Advertisement

7. 'Put a sock in it'

Kues | Shutterstock

While some may say "shut your mouth," the phrase "put a sock in it" is one of the sayings old people love that we should probably all start using again. It's a much more polite way of asking someone to quiet down, yet more forceful than gently asking a person to lower their voice.

This phrase centers on the importance of listening versus continuing to talk over another person in a conversation. Silence is also extremely important not only in helping us listen to the person speaking, but creating a deeper connection.

As licensed professional counselor Rodney Luster said, "Silence gives us time to collect ourselves, filter out untimely elements and irrelevant elements, inspect issue readiness. By incorporating these brief moments of silence into our conversations, we open up space for the possibilities of interaction, ultimately enhancing their quality."

Advertisement

8. 'Straight from the horse's mouth'

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

While gossip isn't always so bad for us, it can make people feel a bit uncomfortable. However, it's almost unavoidable in social settings, and you can never be sure if what you're hearing is true. When you get information directly from the source that it's about, you're getting it straight from the horse's mouth.

The saying comes from horse racing, specifically, from determining how old a racing horse was. Young horses have fewer teeth than fully-grown horses, so people could figure out the age of their equine companions by looking into their mouths.

Spreading rumors is bound to hurt people, and talking behind another person's back can backfire. So, when you hear a piece of gossip, make sure you're getting all your intel straight from the horse's mouth.

Advertisement

9. 'Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed'

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Being bright-eyed and bushy-tailed is a way of saying that you're awake, energetic, and ready to take on the day. Because waking up in the morning is never easy, especially if you struggle to get a good night's sleep, when you arise feeling recharged and motivated, "bright-eyed and bushy-tailed" is the perfect way to describe that demeanor.

While the old you would chug coffee and stare at your computer screen, the energized version of you is cheerful, determined, and all geared up to be the most productive person you can be. Perhaps you even remember this phrase from your youth, when your family elders noticed how lively you were.

Advertisement

10. 'Chew the fat'

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

The idea of literally chewing the fat is very gross and unappetizing, but the idiomatic meaning of the phrase "chewing the fat" is actually quite enjoyable. In fact, "chew the fat" means to have a friendly, relaxed conversation, although that wasn't the phrase's original meaning. In England, before the 1880s, "chewing the fat" meant to grumble or complain. But because words and slang changes over time, the meaning has reversed.

You can go way back and stay true to the saying's roots by using "chew the fat" when you're faced with a task you don't want to do. If that doesn't work, keep it kind of current and tell your friends you want to hang out, "chew the fat," and bring old fads back to life.

Advertisement

11. 'Don't have a cow'

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

While many people from younger generations likely know the phrase "don't have a cow, man" from Bart Simpson, this saying actually goes back to the 1950s, where it apparently appeared in a Texas newspaper. It's often linked with the British idiom "don't have kittens," both of which describe a situation where people should remain calm and not jump into hysterics.

Because old people love these sayings, we should probably all start using them again to describe our everyday lives. While having difficult conversations can cause hurt feelings, telling someone "don't have a cow" can cut that tension immediately, and maybe even make them laugh a bit.

Advertisement

12. 'They're really out to lunch'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Saying that a person is "out to lunch" isn't literally about them stepping out for a midday meal. In fact, it's an old-fashioned way of describing their less-than-stellar mental faculties. The phrase was first recorded in 1955, and it's associated with the idea of not being present mentally.

The phrase "out to lunch" refers to people who have low intelligence and poor self-awareness. When someone is "out to lunch," it means they're not very smart or observant; instead, they're quite flaky, unreliable, and fairly clueless.

Some things should be left in the past, like fax machines, horse-drawn carriages, and going into an office for work. But other things, like fun and interesting sayings and phrases, should become part of modern conversations once more.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.