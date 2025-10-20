When we think of someone with a pure heart and a kind soul, a person we know will likely come to mind. I know that’s true for me. I think of someone I volunteer with. She puts others and animals before herself. She is truly one of the kindest, most inspirational people I have ever met. We have all met someone who makes us want to be better versions of ourselves through their unique ability to show kindness and welcome others with open arms.

These people can be hard to find. Life is hard, and it can cause people to put up a wall. “Once someone experiences what some might deem a 'harsh reality,' they instantly prepare themselves so that the same incident cannot occur again,” says Rachael Pace for Marriage.com. “Some carry baggage from past experiences that render them rejected and insecure.” Those with pure hearts and kind souls have an easier time letting their walls down. While they may have been hurt in the past, they view each person as an individual with good intentions. You will notice these people treat everyone with kindness, regardless of the circumstance.

People with pure hearts and kind souls usually do these 11 things without realizing

1. Show gratitude

any_tka from anytka via Canva

It can be hard to show gratitude. The weight of the world can make it difficult to see the good in everything. I know I wish I had an easier time showing gratitude. People with pure hearts and kind souls know the importance of being thankful for the good in their lives, even the smallest things. They will approach each day with gratitude.

They’re onto something with this. Finding ways to feel grateful each day is good for your health.

“Gratitude can be a game-changer. It helps train your brain to notice and appreciate the little things in life and, in doing so, shifts your life experience tremendously,” writes Ashley J. Smith with the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. “Gratitude can increase your happiness and wellbeing, life satisfaction, even overall health, while decreasing the stuff we all want less of, like anxiety, depression, and anger. It can be a powerful practice to cultivate, especially if you struggle with anxiety or depression.”

Advertisement

2. Forgive others

Odua Images via Canva

Finding forgiveness for others can be difficult. When someone makes the conscious decision to hurt another, it can be nearly impossible to meet that person with grace. When someone has a pure heart and a kind soul, they have no difficulty forgiving others. Even those who have badly hurt them.

They want to see the good in everyone and are willing to look past the bad. Kind people believe that at the end of the day, everyone has pure intentions, whether they act on them or not. They are deeply forgiving, and sometimes it may come back to hurt them in the end, but they want to give everyone a chance.

Advertisement

3. Always lend a helping hand

pamai's Images via Canva

When they see someone in need, they are quick to step in. They want everyone to feel supported. Even if they have a lot on their plate, they don’t mind putting their own struggles to the side. Pure-hearted people love to help, no matter the cost.

“Helping others can also improve one's spiritual health. Altruism can provide a sense of direction and bring purpose to life. Feeling like part of something greater than oneself, and seeing the power we have to touch lives, can make us feel less alone in the universe and give us meaning,” says New Jersey City University. “For some, however, the good feelings that come from helping can become a substitute for a healthy dose of self-esteem. Feeling compelled to take care of everyone else first can cause you to overlook your own needs.”

Advertisement

4. Respect everyone

Ron Lach from Pexels via Canva

Respecting others is a virtue that pure-hearted people hold close to them. I know that I have a hard time respecting others who I feel do not respect me or my beliefs. People with truly kind souls have mastered the art of agreeing to disagree. They show up to every conversation with kindness and respect.

They know that respect is important. When they treat others with respect, they are being the bigger person. Even if someone is blatantly disrespecting them, they will meet them with kindness. It is a trait that draws people in.

Advertisement

5. Empathize with others

MART PRODUCTION from Pexels via Canva

Empathy is powerful. “In general, empathy is a powerful predictor of things we consider to be positive behaviors that benefit society, individuals, and relationships,” says Karina Schumann, Ph.D., a professor at the University of Pittsburgh. “Scholars have shown across domains that empathy motivates many types of prosocial behaviors, such as forgiveness, volunteering, and helping, and that it’s negatively associated with things like aggression and bullying.”

They bring empathy to every situation. They have an easy time putting themselves in other people’s shoes. All they want is to help others. Kind souls are proud to be empathetic.

Advertisement

6. Meet others with compassion

Rido via Canva

When a pure-hearted person sees someone struggling, all they want to do is step in and help. Sometimes, those in need act out when they are in pain. They struggle to put their feelings into words and may take their hurt out on others. Those with kind souls have no problem meeting those who act this way with compassion.

They also find compassion for those who are less fortunate than they are. These people are often kind to animals. They volunteer and provide support in their community whenever possible. Their compassion is a powerful tool.

Advertisement

7. Want everyone to succeed

filadendron from Getty Images Signature via Canva

We all know people who hate to see others succeed. If they are not getting what they want in life, they feel that no one should. Those who have kind souls and pure hearts are the exact opposite. Even if they are down on their luck, they don’t want to see others struggling. They want what’s best for everyone.

When someone achieves something they may have wanted, they don’t let themselves be bitter. They celebrate everyone’s wins. There is nothing to be gained by being rude to others, and these sweet people know that. They applaud everyone’s success.

Advertisement

8. Radiate positive energy

Ridofranz from Getty Images Pro via Canva

What draws you to a person when you meet them for the first time? For me, it’s positive energy. I know most of us can pick up on energy quickly. Someone who radiates kindness and positivity makes friends easily. Of course, pure hearts and kind souls are known for radiating this trait.

“One of the most important ways to get (and keep) positive energy in your life is with the company you keep. Do your friends lift you up or bring you down? Are they critical or complimentary?” says Elizabeth Scott, PhD, for VeryWell Mind. “Positive friendships provide support when you’re down, fun when you’re up, and wisdom when you’re lost. Good friends can inspire you to reach greater heights and see your strengths even when you don’t.”

People with pure hearts and kind souls are the type of friends you want to have around you.

Advertisement

9. Actively listen

Canva Photo Team from Canva Studio Women

What’s worse than talking to someone who is not listening? You can be spilling your guts, your greatest secrets, or your biggest problems, and feel like you’re speaking to a brick wall. These types of people are hard to maintain friendships with. When someone has a pure heart and a kind soul, listening to others comes naturally. They are sure to make it clear that they are hearing what you are saying.

Active listening makes others feel heard. This type of person has learned this skill and uses it to make those around them feel loved and valued. There is nothing worse than speaking about something important and having the person you are venting to seem uninterested. Active listeners respond, make eye contact, and easily show they are taking in what you are saying. It’s no surprise that the kindest people practice this listening technique.

Advertisement

10. Makes others want to be better

Goodshoot from Photo Images via Canva

When I think of a kind-hearted, pure soul, my mind goes to someone like Jane Goodall. She wanted to make a difference in the world, not for herself. She made me want to be a better person. We all have people we idolize who show up for others without looking for anything in return. They are the people who make the world a better place.

“People who shine are light, and by 'light' I mean self-aware, aware of themselves and how their actions, words, and energy impact others. They don’t always make it about them. They pull from the heart instead of the ego. They are authentic and vulnerable,” says John Kim, LMFT, for Psychology Today. “They pull from curiosity instead of judgment. You miss them when they’re not around. They possess a growth mindset and always see the glass as half full. They get up when they fall and see life obstacles as lessons from which to learn and grow.”

These traits make everyone want to be better.

Advertisement

11. Never intentionally hurt others

Martin Dimitrov from Getty Images Signature via Canva

When someone has a pure heart and a kind soul, they always want to lift up others. They don’t believe in intentionally hurting people. It’s easy for them to see the good in others so that they can provide them with support and kindness. When they accidentally hurt someone’s feelings, it hits them hard. They will be endlessly apologetic.

Providing support is important to kind-hearted people. They also know that sometimes, their words or actions can hurt others unintentionally. When this happens, they are quick to apologize from the heart.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.