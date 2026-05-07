While fidgeting in a still position or bouncing a leg is a somewhat biological urge that boosts executive functioning, specifically while eating and processing food, according to a 2022 study, it’s also tied to a person’s mental health and personality. If someone’s overly anxious or prone to overthinking, chances are this motion is a physical manifestation of their worry.

People who tap their foot when sitting down usually have certain rare personality traits, like being an active listener with a deep feeling mind, being intentional, or possessing emotional intelligence. Our somewhat subconscious movements and habits aren’t always what they seem on the surface level, which is what makes them so interesting to dive deeper into.

People who tap their foot when sitting down usually have 11 rare personality traits

1. They live mostly in their own heads

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If someone has a rich inner world or imagination, living in their head becomes second nature. They’re somewhat disconnected from what their body is doing or the social environment around them, and instead entertain thoughts and spirals in their own heads.

As a study from Brain Sciences explains, it’s typically people with introverted personality traits who are predisposed to anxious symptoms and experiences. Living in their heads is great for thinking and growth, but it may also bring up more stress and anxiety that the body needs to process, whether that’s through tapping a leg in a simple conversation or taking on exhaustion for respite.

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2. They’re incredibly sensitive

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Many incredibly sensitive people are easily overstimulated by the chaos and noise of everyday life, as a Scientific Reports study suggests. So, while they’re often present in meaningful interactions, incredibly empathetic, and intentional, if they’re in a busy environment or trying to focus on someone while hearing a million distractions, fidgeting may be a vehicle for concentration.

Their sensitivity and emotional intelligence are a rare superpower, but it also predicts their struggles with stress and exhaustion without the right coping mechanisms.

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3. They seek out novelty and newness

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If someone’s always looking forward or searching for the next best thing, they may be distracted from the bodily behaviors, like leg bouncing, that they’re engaging in. Especially if they’re stressed or worried about a challenge or newness in the present moment, their bodies may use tapping their foot or fidgeting their limbs to process that extra energy and anxiety.

Ironically enough, a 2007 study suggests that open-minded, stimulation-seeking people are also more likely to boast heightened caffeine consumption, which positively contributes to someone’s fidgeting or leg-bouncing behaviors.

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4. They’re grounded and calm

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Considering fidgeting physically is often a means of coping or regulating complex emotions internally, it’s not surprising that someone who is always tapping their foot when sitting down can show up in a more grounded way.

Even when things are stressful, or someone’s arguing in the room, these people are constantly regulating their stress and emotions so they can mediate conflict and advocate for themselves without running away.

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5. They need more space than they’re given

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Of course, on a physical level, if someone feels claustrophobic or trapped, fidgeting might help them to manage that anxiety and stress. However, it’s just as possible that someone who feels emotionally or mentally limited by the people or spaces they’re around uses fidgeting to create the space they’re missing.

Whether it’s coping with a lack of personal space and exercise or creating emotional space to be more present, these people need more freedom that today’s world doesn’t immediately allow.

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6. They’re antsy and restless

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According to professor medicine Dr. James Levine, tapping a foot or fidgeting with your leg can actually be a precursor to movement. When someone needs to, or feels an inner desire to, get up and move around, tapping their leg under the table might be a sign that they’re feeling restless. Especially if they can’t immediately get up, this action substitutes their need for movement until they can actually walk around.

While restlessness as a trait often gets a bad rap, it’s usually helpful for regulation and processing in some way. However, when it becomes an avoidant trait to ignore stillness and sitting in silence, it can obviously become a much bigger individual problem.

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7. They prefer to think deeply about interests and people

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Rather than sitting in stillness with their own company and investigating their innate presence in a deeper, sometimes existential way, people who fidget a lot instead focus on external interests and people.

They need to tap their foot to focus their energy and think deeply. But usually, it’s not in a way that slows and calms themselves introspectively.

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8. They’re imaginative daydreamers

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On top of living in their own heads to work through problems and think deeply, daydreaming may also prompt behaviors like tapping feet. Luckily, daydreaming, when used to think creatively and imagine scenarios, can instantly promote a better mood and less stress.

Of course, it can also often provoke avoidant behaviors, where people want to suppress feelings and avoid reality by going into their own daydreams, but for the most part, it’s more than harmless. They need movement to focus and concentrate, but it’s usually somewhat subconscious, like other thought spirals.

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9. They’re overthinkers

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Tapping your leg or doing any kind of fidgeting while sitting still is often a form of physical release for someone managing a ton of overthinking habits, thought spirals, or anxiety inside. If they didn’t have the space to cope with emotions directly, these somewhat subconscious movements help them to process and stay present.

They may be overthinkers and chronically worried people, but these small habits help them to stay present without letting their anxiety consume them completely.

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10. They’re incredibly efficient

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Many people who are incredibly intelligent and efficient, especially in the workplace, are easily annoyed by and frustrated with lazy or incompetent people. They’re impatient with the kind of inefficiency other people make space for in their lives, even if they can’t control how someone else shows up or changes in their own life.

Fidgeting with their leg or tapping their foot is a means of coping with all that frustration and impatience, so they don’t say things they don’t mean or absorb negative energy themselves.

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11. They feel and process things in unique ways

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Rather than feeling complex emotions internally and only needing to think about things to fully process them, someone who’s always moving or fidgeting might have a very different time understanding their feelings. They need to process emotions through their physical bodies, even if it’s not a process they’re consciously entertaining.

Much like certain bodily feelings and sensations are associated with internal emotions, someone’s “knee-jerk” reactions and fidgeting are also signs of what someone is coping with inside.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.