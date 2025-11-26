People who grew up sad usually keep these 11 things in their homes

Sadness can be debilitating and lonely. While many people claim to be sad because they couldn't get their favorite item at the grocery store or because their plans fell through, sometimes it can be more severe. Because while sadness is a normal human emotion, when it begins to affect your daily life, that's when it's essential to pay attention.

Individuals who grew up feeling this way know all too well how difficult it can be, and it can greatly affect their adult lives, especially what they keep in their surroundings. Whether it's stuffed animals or fidget toys, people who grew up sad usually keep these things in their homes. They know it's better to let these items go, but they use them for comfort instead.

1. Sentimental objects from their childhood

People who grew up sad can't help but cling to the past. Anything that brings them a sense of comfort or ease, they need to have in their home. Whether that's a figurine or an old knitted blanket their grandma made for them, there's something special about having these objects around them.

It brings them back to the good times, which, in some cases, may help with their sadness. According to psychologist Jolanta Burke, positive reminiscence, which is the recollection of happy or positive memories from the past, improves health, increases well-being, gives hope, and builds future psychological resources.

2. Emergency supplies

People who grew up sad usually keep emergency supplies in their homes, just in case. Whether it's water, batteries, or flashlights, they're prepared. They can't help but think ten steps ahead of everyone else. Not only because it's the smart thing to do, but because it's the best way to have a plan.

Rather than rushing last-minute to buy must-have supplies, they'd rather be ahead of the game. Sad people feel less burdened when they don't have a lot to worry about, which is great considering they already have so much on their plate. If they're able to make their lives a bit more organized and easy, it makes them feel more in charge and happy.

3. Empty boxes they have yet to throw away

If there's one thing sad people can't get around to doing, it's clearing their space. Sure, they may have all they need in their homes, but they don't always have the energy to get up and get it done. Whether it's buying body wash or cat litter, a lot of sad people have zero energy to physically leave their home.

Though depression isn't the same as sadness, according to licensed marriage and family therapist Andrea Wachter, "One of the most painful ironies of depression is that it often drains people of the energy and motivation they need to take steps that might help them feel a little better."

4. Old clothes

It doesn't matter how many holes or tears they have in their clothes, these people keep these articles of clothing around. It reminds them of home and makes them feel safe. So, after a long day of work or dealing with other people's nonsense, the one thing people who grew up sad love to do is get into their old garments.

It reminds them of a simpler time when things weren't so complicated. Even if people tell them they should throw it out, most will continue to cling to it. No matter how worn it gets, they can't help but keep things around that make them feel safe and happy.

5. Weighted blankets

People who grew up sad usually keep weighted blankets in their homes, getting the most use out of them in the colder months. It doesn't matter how long they've had that blanket for — if it feels comfortable and works, they are using it.

Most people put their blankets away in the summer, but those who suffer from sadness use it as a comfort. They're trying to find a way to ground themselves.

As well-being expert Tchiki Davis explained, "Grounding techniques are useful because they help you distance yourself from an emotional experience. When you experience negative emotions — for example, perhaps you accidentally remember a painful memory — the brain's natural instinct is to start the involuntary physiological change known as the 'fight or flight' response... If you find yourself in moments like these, grounding techniques can help the body calm itself and return to the present moment."

6. Stuffed animals

Once upon a time, most of us had stuffed animals covering our beds. These stuffed animals weren't just cute, they brought us a lot of joy and comfort as well. But as people grow up, they steer away from these childhood comforts, no longer needing them.

However, for people dealing with sadness, there's something about these stuffed animals that brings them peace. These childhood classics make people feel happier and more connected, and reminds them of a simpler time before they had real responsibilities.

7. Letters and notes from loved ones

As the years pass by, it's easy to lose track of good times and memories. Whether it's lost photos or misplaced objects, sad people can't help but cling to these items. From birthday cards to letters their friends wrote as kids, they do their best to keep everything in a neat box.

They understand that while furniture comes and goes, these memories were crucial developmental points in their life. These things made them who they are today, which is likely why they keep letters and notes from loved ones, even if sometimes they should let them go.

8. Fidget toys

Fidget toys have been around forever, dating back thousands of years! And for people who grew up sad, they were once used to keep them focused or calm their anxiety. Now, as adults, these same people keep fidget toys in their homes, despite some people saying they're bad for you. On the contrary, fidget toys are extremely helpful and therapeutic.

Because they're so in their head about things, a lot of these individuals can't help but feel highly anxious. Overthinking their entire existence, using these toys is one way to distract from the sadness and anxiety they feel.

9. Soothing teas

People who grew up sad usually keep these soothing teas in their homes, likely in their kitchen. While some people self-soothe using meditation, exercise, or watching television, tea is yet another way to calm them down.

According to a study published in Food Science and Human Wellness, "compounds contained in tea may have the potential to aid in the prevention of depression or in its treatment as an addition to established therapies." By drinking tea, it not only lets them enjoy a delicious beverage, but it helps them find some comfort.

10. Self-help journals

Everyone is different, and what works for one person isn't always going to work for the next, especially when it's dealing with such dark emotions like sadness. But there's huge support for people to journal how they're feeling, and it has incredible benefits.

Perhaps they grew up writing down all their thoughts when they were down in the dumps. And because of that, it was a therapeutic way to get their feelings on the page. Now, as adults, they may follow prompts or write for 15 minutes a day, all as a way to improve their mental health.

11. Headphones

Sad people tend to be pretty lonely. Whether it's because they lack a good support system or don't feel as if they can truly be vulnerable with others, they find themselves in their rooms, alone. And while bedrooms are places of sanctuary, it can be lonely from time to time.

This is why many sad people have headphones around. According to a study from Yale University, music can help soothe anxiety. They may even keep multiple pairs of headphones so they don't feel as lost.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.