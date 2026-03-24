People Who Sleep With Their Pets In Their Bed Usually Also Have These 11 Quirky Habits

Written on Mar 24, 2026

People Who Sleep With Their Pets In Their Bed Usually Also Have These Quirky Habits In Green / Shutterstock
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For many pet owners, letting a dog or cat curl up in bed at night feels completely natural. What starts as a small exception “just this once” often turns into a permanent nightly routine. While some people prefer strict sleeping boundaries, others find comfort in sharing the bed with their furry companions. To them, it feels cozy, familiar, and oddly reassuring.

People who sleep with their pets tend to share certain personality tendencies and everyday habits. These individuals often value closeness, comfort, and emotional warmth in their environment. Over time, the same qualities that make them happy to share their bed with a pet also show up in other small, quirky patterns throughout their daily lives.

People who sleep with their pets in their bed usually also have these 11 quirky habits

1. They talk to their pets like full members of the household

woman who sleeps with pet in her bed and talks to her pet like a member of her household Kinga / Shutterstock

People who share their bed with their pets often carry on full conversations with them throughout the day. Speaking to pets can strengthen emotional attachment and increase feelings of companionship.

These individuals may explain what they’re doing, ask their pet questions, or narrate everyday activities as if the animal understands every word. While others might see it as unusual, to them it feels completely normal. Their pets are treated less like animals and more like tiny roommates.

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2. They tend to build their routines around their pets

woman who sleeps with pet in her bed and builds routines around pets Gladskikh Tatiana / Shutterstock

Morning walks, feeding times, and bedtime rituals often shape the entire structure of the day. Pet owners frequently develop consistent routines around caring for animals.

For people who share a bed with their pets, these routines often extend into the night as well. The dog might claim a specific corner of the mattress, or the cat may have a preferred sleeping spot. Over time, the routine becomes so familiar that both human and pet expect it.

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3. They don’t mind a little chaos in their sleeping space

woman who sleeps with pet in her bed and doesn't mind choas in her sleeping space PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Sleeping with pets usually means accepting occasional disruptions. Dogs may stretch across the blankets, and cats may decide to move around at inconvenient moments.

Many pet owners tolerate these interruptions because the emotional comfort outweighs the inconvenience. People who enjoy sharing the bed with animals often develop a relaxed attitude toward these small disturbances. A little chaos becomes part of the nightly routine.

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4. They collect more blankets than most people

woman who sleeps with pet in her bed and collects more blankets than most people Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

Anyone who shares a bed with a pet quickly learns that blankets disappear mysteriously during the night. Dogs and cats have a remarkable ability to claim large portions of bedding.

As a result, many pet owners accumulate extra blankets to maintain some control over the situation. People adapt their environment around habits that bring comfort. Extra bedding becomes a simple solution to a familiar problem.

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5. They secretly enjoy the quiet companionship

woman who sleeps with pet in her bed and enjoys the quiet companionship Ground Picture / Shutterstock

One reason people allow pets in bed is the calm presence animals provide. Sleeping near pets can reduce stress and increase feelings of security for some individuals.

The gentle breathing or quiet warmth of a pet nearby can create a sense of companionship. For people who enjoy this closeness, the presence of an animal feels reassuring rather than distracting. The quiet companionship becomes part of their nightly comfort.

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6. They are usually comfortable with a little pet hair everywhere

woman who sleeps with pet in her bed and is comfortable with pet hair MMD Creative / Shutterstock

Sharing a bed with pets inevitably means accepting a certain amount of fur on the sheets. Pet owners often develop a higher tolerance for minor messes related to animals.

While they may still clean regularly, they rarely expect a perfectly fur-free environment. The presence of pet hair simply becomes part of everyday life. For them, the comfort of their pet nearby outweighs the inconvenience.

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7. They often treat pets like emotional support systems

woman who sleeps with pet in her bed and treats the pet like an emotional support system Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Many people who sleep with their pets see them as sources of comfort during stressful moments. Interacting with animals can lower stress hormones and increase feelings of calm.

For these individuals, the pet’s presence can make difficult days feel more manageable. A dog curling up at their feet or a cat resting beside them can provide quiet reassurance. Over time, this emotional connection becomes an important part of the relationship.

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8. They have favorite sleeping positions that accommodate their pet

woman who sleeps with pet in her bed and has favorite sleeping positions Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Anyone who shares a bed with an animal quickly learns to adapt their sleeping style. Some people develop a habit of sleeping on one side to leave room for the dog or cat. Others adjust their pillow and blanket arrangement around their pet’s favorite spot.

People often modify habits to maintain routines they enjoy. The arrangement may seem unusual to others, but it becomes perfectly normal to them.

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9. They enjoy small, cozy rituals at the end of the day

woman who sleeps with pet in her bed and enjoys small cozy rituals My Agency / Shutterstock

Bedtime often becomes a comforting ritual that includes both human and pet. People who allow pets in bed may look forward to the moment when their dog jumps onto the mattress or their cat settles into its usual spot.

Predictable routines can increase feelings of stability and relaxation. These small rituals help signal the end of the day. The presence of the pet becomes part of winding down.

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10. They often see pets as family rather than animals

woman who sleeps with pet in bed and sees pet as a family member Ground Picture / Shutterstock

One of the most consistent traits among people who sleep with pets is how they define the relationship itself. Many people consider animals to be members of the family.

When pets are viewed this way, sharing the bed no longer feels unusual. It becomes similar to any other form of closeness within a household. This mindset shapes how they care for their animals throughout the day.

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11. They genuinely find comfort in closeness

woman who sleeps with pet in her bed and finds comfort in closeness sepero / Shutterstock

Perhaps the most defining trait of people who sleep with their pets is their appreciation for closeness and warmth. Instead of needing strict physical separation, they often enjoy shared spaces with the creatures they care about.

Physical proximity can increase feelings of emotional security for both humans and animals. For these individuals, the comfort of a pet curled up nearby simply feels right. Over time, it becomes one of the small routines that makes home feel complete.

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Sloane Bradshaw is a writer and essayist who frequently contributes to YourTango.

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