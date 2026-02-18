Humans have a long relationship with animals. They have provided us with transportation, physical labor, sensory services, food, entertainment, comfort, and emotional support. Our bond with animals is far older than civilization itself. Like any long-lasting relationship, the human animal bond has developed and changed over time.

A rural veterinarian used to only prescribe vaccinations, mend a wound if reasonable, or put an animal down if surgery was not an option. While a few outliers understood that preventive care was better, today we are seeing integrative medical concepts being applied to veterinary care in an indusrty wide sweep. Now, people talk about how their pets are family members, which means we want longevity for our pets, too.

Dr. Ambika Vaid-Sidhu is a veterinarian who deeply understands that a different approach to healthcare for pets is needed. Her passion for establishing deep connections with clients and unraveling the unique tales of their pets has made her a standout figure in the world of holistic veterinary medicine.

People who love their pets as much as humans put these 9 pet longevity tips immediately into use

1. Integrative medicine works for pets, too

Integrative medicine is an old concept for humans, and it's getting applied to animals now. People are talking more about nutrition and longevity to keep their pets healthy with preventative care. It was never the case with veterinary care before.

Integrative medicine focuses on treating the disease and not just a symptom. Dr. Vaid explained how when your dog is itchy, the vet gives the dog an injection for itchiness. But it isn't solving the problem. It is treating the symptom. Instead, we need to shift the focus to "Why is your dog itchy?" to solve the problem at its source, which is often linked to a dietary factor.

When we treat the cause, not the symptoms, we're helping the pet live longer and live better.

2. Preventive care can extend a pet's life

Getting your pet on the correct diet can help preserve their joints and muscle mass, Dr. Vaid advises. "Just like humans. It's taking care of your body in a more holistic way. So instead of just treating things, focus on diet. Which is so important in pets and humans."

This is how we can help prevent chronic diseases from starting. Otherwise, without proper nutrition, a pet or a human will develop health problems. For example, research showed kidney issues can easily be prevented with proper hydration and diet in most pets.

3. Preventive care is evidence-based

Integrative medicine research is primarily from human-based medical studies. Dr. Vaid says, "So if it's worked in the human realm, we're using it to see how it works in the animal realm." A lot of the integrative medicine is evidence-based. It is not random trial and error. "It's things that have worked on animals and people."

4. We can 'listen' to what our pets need

Maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

If you pay attention to the animal and try to put yourself in their paws, the communication can be quite clear. Dr. Vaid explains how a cat mewing loudly in the middle of your sleep cycle can mean various things.

"They could be hungry and want food now. It could be they're thirsty, or they need to get out of your room to use a litter box. Cats are also lounging throughout the day, sometimes they get a burst of energy at night, and they're like, 'I want to play right now. This is my playtime. I want you to get up right now.' Typically, when I see a cat meowing in the night or bugging you to wake up, it's because they want food."

Pets communicate with their humans. You just need to pay attention to their behavior when they want to tell you something. Sometimes big messages about their health come up this way.

5. Belly rubs and massages are healing for pets

Pet massage is effective, and acupuncture works well for pets, but only if the humans feed them treats and the animal can stay chill. Herbal medicine is also coming into veterinary care.

These methods have been used around the world by many cultures, explains Dr. Vaid. "So we're bringing that concept back." Instead of medications, herbal remedies usually don't have as many side effects. They can also be used as a lifelong habit without causing permanent damage. Much of this knowledge came from and is preserved in traditional Chinese medicine.

6. Cats are carnivores and meant to have meat

SritanaN | Shutterstock

Dr. Vaid is clear on this: "Cats are carnivores. They want a meaty diet. They're not made to eat kibble. So, that's why we're seeing hypothyroidism and chronic kidney disease. It's drying out their kidneys. They are meat lovers. Like that's all they know."

Since kibble doesn't help, cats need either canned food or freeze-dried raw food that can be rehydrated. Otherwise, the cat's human is not we're not helping them.

7. Kibble for dogs is not so nutritious

The way kibble is formulated by cooking it at such high temperatures, anything that was remotely nutritious is burned off. Kibble isn't giving much nutrition to your dog. Their food should have all the things they need without supplements.

The best way to absorb nutrition is through food. Supplements are generally not great, but fresh, air-dried, or freeze-dried food is. If cost is an issue, you can add better nutrition as a topper to some kibble if you can't afford to feed your pet a fully natural diet. Choose foods whose ingredients start with a meat and not "bone meal," "chicken meal," or other additives.

8. Chinese medicine can help treat an animal

Dr. Vaid tells the story of fixing her own dog through diet. "My dog, Zena, is nine. When she was around seven, she started limping. She started showing signs of arthritis. Chinese medicine really believes in the energies of food and food therapy. Pork essentially is a warming type of protein. Yes, it's a little bit fattier, but it's warming, and arthritis is a cold disease. So if you give them something warming, you should be able to combat their symptoms. All I did was add formulated fresh food for dogs that had pork in it. And I added some omega fatty acids to her diet, which is good for joints. She stopped limping, and I have never had to put on medication. I just had to change her diet, and that was all I did."

Diet alone can heal some health conditions, and pets deserve the same respect we give ourselves.

9. Recurrent issues like ear infections can be a protein allergy

Figuring out if your pet has a food allergy can ultimately save money because it reduces the need for vet visits and medications. When you try a diet change first, the results are often amazing.

For example, chronic ear infection treatments are not cheap, and eventually, the bacteria become resistant to the medication because we use it so often. But the infection could be as simple as an allergy to the protein the animal is eating, or the temperature of the water they are drinking.

Dr. Vaid advises in the case of ear infection to change the pet's diet to "something novel that they've never had before, and you may never, ever have to come back to this issue." Some conditions will disappear completely once the allergen has been removed from their diet.

The best pet parents know they are tuned into their fur-faced friend. and tuning in more deeply means listening to their pets' discreet language. being aware of the food they are eating, and being willing to invest the time and energy to find the best dietary solutions. The pet's life will be longer and healthier, and the expense of the vet bill will be greatly reduced.

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.