Pets In These 8 U.S. States Live Better Lives Than Their Humans, According To Survey

When it comes to pet ownership, some Americans take it to another level. From over-the-top pampering, superior medical care, and extravagant birthday celebrations, the furry friends live a life of luxury that may even surpass that of their owners. A new study found that there are certain states in the U.S., however, where pets are truly living the high life. These states hold the superlatives in pet ownership and care.

According to the recent research commissioned by Banfield Pet Hospital and conducted by Talker Research, pet owners in certain states treat their furry family members especially well. The survey asked 5,000 cat and dog owners (100 from each U.S. state) about what they would be willing to do for their pets.

The results found that the most adventurous pets live in Alaska, Kansas, and Wyoming. 62% of Alaskans said their pet has a strong desire to explore, and a small amount enjoy getting into mischief (26%). Florida also has the most well-traveled pets, who have been to the highest number of other states. Owners in Louisiana and New York also prefer not to leave their pets at home while they travel.

On the other hand, owners in Indiana spend the most time being 'homebodies' with their pets. North Carolinians, Alaskans, and Nevadans are most attached to their pets and are more likely to find ways to stay home to hang out with them. Pets in Michigan are the most routine-oriented and least likely to try new things.

1. California

Is it any wonder that the Golden State of California is the place where pets are most likely to be pampered? According to the survey, California pet owners hold the title for "most likely to prioritize their pet’s needs over their own." That's pretty impressive, especially considering over 57% of households in the state have at least one furry family member. This is literally the place to be if you're a fur baby.

2. Colorado

Colorado is consistently ranked as one of the healthiest states in the U.S. It's also been named the "pet friendliest state" according to research by American Pet Products.

It makes absolute sense, then, that the Talker survey found Colorado to be the state "most likely to prioritize their pet’s mental and emotional wellness." If Coloradoans are some of the healthiest people in the country, why wouldn't they want the same for their best buddies?!

3. Georgia

The largest city in Georgia is Atlanta, which is home to around half a million people. Guess which pets are the most popular there? Dogs with 33.6% of people owning one, and cats with 16.7% of residents owning at least one.

It's a logical conclusion that Georgia pet owners were found "most likely to have a wellness plan for their pet." As an interesting side note regarding pet wellness, a bill was introduced in Georgia in early 2025 to include pets in "temporary protective orders, ensuring their safety during situations of domestic abuse." Karimah Dillard, Director of Policy with the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, explained, “When pets are included in protective order petitions, individuals are more likely to seek relief from intimate partner violence, promptly, without the fear of endangering themselves or their cherished pets.”

4. Maryland

Maryland may be known for its scenic waterways, but according to a 2024 report, it's also in the top 10 of most pet-friendly travel destinations thanks to an abundance of welcoming hotels and restaurants.

That certainly makes sense since the recent survey named Maryland pet owners the "most likely to pamper their pets." Dogs and cats in Maryland certainly aren't left at home or boarded when their pet parents go out of town!

5. Massachusetts

Katrina Brown | Shutterstock

Regardless of the reputation residents hold outside of the state, the pets in Massachusetts know how to party. Pet parents in Massachusetts were found to be the most likely to celebrate their pet's birthday. A whopping 45% of pets in Massachusetts will also receive a birthday treat every year, and 12% of owners even look forward to their pet's birthday more than their own.

In a nutshell, citizens of Massachusetts love their dogs and cats. They love them so much that three laws were passed in 2025 protecting them. No more declawing cats in the state, no selling puppies under 8 weeks old, and no roadside sales of dogs and cats. That deserves a round of appaws ... sorry, I had to.

6. Nevada

It might be home to Sin City, but only for tourists, apparently. Nevada residents would rather stay home with their fur babies than go anywhere! The Talker survey named Nevada home to pet owners who "spend the most time with their pets."

Perhaps Gen Z Nevada residents are calling the shots because this stat falls right in line with a recent survey that said nearly 50% of young people would rather stay home with their pets than travel!

7. Oklahoma

Oklahoma's plains are home to acres of farmland and some terrifically pampered pets. In fact, Oklahoma cats and dogs are treated so well that owners there were named "most likely to spend more on their pets' grooming than their own."

If you live in Oklahoma, that's probably not so surprising. The state pet, after all, is any shelter animal. In 2021, Governor Kevin Stitt designated Oklahoma's state pet as any rescue animal. How awesome is that?

8. Tennessee

In some states, owners turn to technology to help them provide the best care for their pets, and Tennessee pet owners go a step further, being the most likely to have more apps on their phone for their pet’s wellness than for their own.

Even Dollywood, the state's largest attraction, has an on-site doggy daycare so you can spend the day at the park without leaving your pet home alone!

Alea Harrison, Chief Medical Officer of Banfield Pet Hospital, who commissioned the Talker survey, said, "One thing we know at Banfield is that while each pet owner has a unique approach, we all share a common passion and love for our pets. These pet owner superlatives reinforce the growing human-animal bond and importance of regular preventive veterinary care."

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.