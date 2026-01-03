Your Pets Absolutely Love When You Give Them Credit For This One Thing, Says An Animal Communicator

According to an animal communicator named Erin Clark, pet owners can do something special with their pets during the holiday season that allows them to feel as if they had a part in the whole gift-giving and exchanges. Believe it or not, your pets love it when you buy a gift for yourself, wrap it, and sign it from them.

When it comes to having a pet, they mean so much more than just being an animal that lives in your home. They're considered family. We show them love in all of the ways that matter, from giving them treats, playing with them, taking them on walks, and giving them all of the cuddles. Now, you can gift yourself and make them happy by giving them credit for the present and you'll both absolutely love it.

Advertisement

Your pets absolutely love it when you give them credit for gifting you a present you bought yourself.

"I'm Erin, and I'm an animal communicator. I share this every holiday season. You have animals at home, they love it when you buy gifts for you from them," Clark began in her TikTok video.

Advertisement

The animal communicator explained that pets understand intention, and it matters to them.

Clark explained that for the holidays, pets actually love it when you pretend that they've gotten you a gift. According to Clark, this gesture allows your pets to feel as if they're active participants in the family rather than just being forced to only observe. When you acknowledge that the gift is actually from them, they feel a sense of happiness.

In Green | Shutterstock

It might sound a bit silly, but animals are always aware of intention, and being recognized matters way more to them than people may think. Clark instructed pet owners to, on the holiday morning, open the gift with your animal's name on it and say, "Oh my God, thank you so much for this gift," and then tell everyone that your animal got it for you.

Advertisement

"They understand the concepts of gifts," she admitted. "They really love being included. I like to ask my animals what they want to get people for gifts, and their gifts each year are so adorable. You don't have to be able to communicate with them to understand that they want to participate. And they understand a lot more than you might think."

According to a study conducted by the University of California, San Diego's Department of Cognitive Science, researchers discovered that pets, especially dogs, can actually understand their humans and even "talk back." So, Clark's claims might not actually be that far off. Wanting to include your pets during the holiday season can be a loving way to connect.

As much as they love and care for you, it's always nice to return that gesture in any way that you can. They might not necessarily understand the gifts in the way that you do, but they can still feel the appreciation behind the gesture, and that's truly all that matters.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.