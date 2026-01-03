We all have that one friend who views directions only as a suggestion. They are constantly flying by the seat of their pants. For them, doing things their way works. However, when they include others in the mix, it can get messy.

Things go from fun to chaotic quickly when trying to work with someone who simply cannot follow directions. Whether they struggle to do something correctly or would rather take charge themselves, these individuals attract chaos wherever they go. Of course, they can be the most fun person in the room. In other situations, they can disrupt the flow, especially at work. Following directions can be important, and those who cannot often make things more complicated than they have to be. Someone who refuses to take directions faces their own consequences.

People who simply cannot follow directions usually have these 11 chaotic traits

1. They are impulsive

Rido via Canva

When someone is told to do something a certain way, they are likely to follow those directions. Not everyone is equipped with these skills. Some struggle to follow directions and choose to take their own route instead. Whether it’s when they’re driving somewhere or doing a task at work, they fail to follow the script. Instead, they act impulsively.

People with low impulse control struggle to follow directions as they have high emotions. They may have an urge to do something one way, even if the directions recommend something different. They’ll listen to those impulses and do what they think is correct. It can be chaotic, but sometimes it works out for them. They prefer instant rewards to working through things properly.

Advertisement

2. They are disorganized

Prostock-studio via Canva

I’ll be honest, I can be a disorganized person. Although I would love to be more organized, sometimes, I struggle with it. When I worked in a corporate setting, my task list would be disorganized. I would have a hard time following directions and order when my thoughts and tasks were all over the place. When someone struggles with following directions, it can be that they are severely disorganized.

Directions can get lost in the shuffle. Disorganization creates urgency in our minds, and we react quickly without following directions. Whether that person lost them, or their mind is so cluttered that they’ve been forgotten, disorganization can put a wrench in accomplishing tasks. Have you ever been lost in your thoughts and missed the exit your GPS told you to take, or felt overwhelmed by disorganization that you made an urgent decision without thinking it through? These things bring chaos.

Advertisement

3. They resist structure

dragana991 from Getty Images via Canva

Some people are naturally structured. Keeping things in order and following directions is easy. Others do not have that trait. They struggle to follow directions and keep order. A structured day filled with instructions just isn’t for them.

Structure is important. It helps keep us on track. When someone lacks structure in their daily lives, they may struggle to follow instructions. Since they enjoy doing things impulsively, they’ll be less likely to keep a routine and follow directions throughout the day.

Advertisement

4. They are easily overwhelmed

Alex Green from Pexels via Canva

When someone is feeling overwhelmed, they are being overrun by their emotions. Whether it’s from stress or anxiety, it can be exhausting to deal with it. Having to deal with the thoughts in your head can make following directions difficult. You will also notice that someone who simply cannot follow directions usually seems overwhelmed. It’s a chaotic trait.

We have all felt overwhelmed by directions. Behind the wheel or at work, it can feel frustrating to follow directions perfectly. People who are naturally overwhelmed struggle with patience, which makes them unable to focus on following directions as well as the average person.

Advertisement

5. They dislike change

View more by dragana991 via Canva

Someone who cannot follow directions may be overconfident. They think that they have a better understanding of situations than those who gave them the instructions. As a result, they will ignore or simply fail to follow directions. It can lead to chaos. They refuse to change their minds because it’s a personality trait they naturally have.

“Overconfidence is a cognitive bias where we overestimate our abilities or knowledge. We incorrectly assume that we are better, wiser, or more capable than we are. This bias can seriously affect our behavior and ability to predict success and accurately gauge risk,” says Kendra Cherry, MSEd, for Verywell Mind.

Advertisement

6. They are easily distracted

fizkes from Getty Images via Canva

Those who simply cannot follow instructions are naturally distracted. Anything can catch their eye and derail them from what they are doing. They may want to follow instructions, but can’t manage to focus on them for long enough. It’s a chaotic personality trait they deal with. It can impact their productivity.

Easily distracted people may struggle with executive dysfunction, which can prevent their ability to follow directions. If they are rather too scatterbrained to follow instructions fully, they can't keep their focus long enough to follow them.

Advertisement

7. They are unaware

Polina Zimmerman from Pexels via Canva

Studies have found that people can be overly confident in their abilities. They are completely unaware of their shortcomings. Since they simply can't follow distractions, they may be unaware of the implications. The risk of messing things up doesn’t click with them. Instead, they rely on their own confidence to get things done and do not always know what can happen when they ignore instructions.

We are naturally optimistic in our abilities. While it can be positive, it definitely has its downfalls. By being unaware and failing to follow directions, things can go wrong. It’s not always the case, but you may notice your most chaotic friend who skips directions to do their own thing is unaware of the risks involved.

Advertisement

8. They need to be in control

Vika_Glitter from pixabay via Canva

Following directions means taking someone else’s word for something. It takes stepping away from your own biases to do things requested of you. Instructions do not allow you to be in control. Someone who is a natural control freak simply cannot follow directions. They believe they know what’s best, and doing something outside of their authority is something they struggle with.

Entitled people frequently have the chaotic personality trait that requires them to always be in control. This can make them ignore rules. They believe that things are better when they are in control. They don’t care about the directions in place or what other people are doing. They only care about being in control of themselves and others, and will simply ignore instructions.

Advertisement

9. They're distrusting of others

Vecteezy Images via Canva

Being able to trust ourselves is important. Many people, including myself, second-guess their gut feelings. Sometimes, we need to have faith in our thoughts and opinions. However, when someone has a personality trait that keeps them from trusting others and focuses more on their own abilities, it can be detrimental to their everyday lives, especially when it comes to following directions.

These people may be overly confident. It’s great to trust yourself, but that needs to be extended to other people and the rules they set. Whether it’s following a map to reach your destination or completing a step-by-step instruction sheet to build that new bookshelf from Ikea, being able to disconnect from your gut feeling and follow what is put in front of you is important.

Advertisement

10. They are emotional

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

When someone struggles to regulate their emotions, it clouds their ability to follow directions. They may be too caught up in what they think is right. Their feelings play a guiding force in what they do. If their minds tell them to focus on doing things their way, they may fail to follow instructions. It can happen by missing an exit on the freeway because you are stressed, or feeling too overwhelmed by the rules your boss gave to do a task properly.

We are all emotional. I know I have had moments where my emotions have made me make decisions I wouldn’t have otherwise. We can feel overtaken by our emotions, and failing to regulate them can come with consequences. Even if they are small, people who let their emotions cloud their ability to follow directions will have to deal with them.

Advertisement

11. They prefer to go with the flow

Ivan Aguilar from Pexels via Canva

Being able to go with the flow can be beneficial. Being adaptable goes far. However, people who always fly by the seat of their pants simply cannot follow directions. This inability is chaotic.

When someone requires flexibility, they will simply not follow directions. They believe that everything should be fluid, not rigid. They struggle with structure. As a result, they will avoid directions at all costs. They would rather figure things out as they go. There isn’t a sense of urgency, even if the situation is time-sensitive. They’d rather do things their own way at their own pace.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.