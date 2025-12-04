Back in the day, I worked in a chaotic office. When there wasn't a boss shouting at someone, there were cliquey co-workers who would find any reason to gossip. When it was neither of the above, it was a client who would magically add a slice of chaos to the group. I wasn't handling it well. My co-worker friend, though, was completely fine. Serene, calm, and cool as a cucumber, he thrived in chaos.

Truth be told, we've all met someone like him. His ability to stay chill was stunning, but the truth is that it's often predictable. Because people who thrive in constant chaos usually have certain rare traits that make this type of environment motivating for them.

People who thrive in constant chaos usually have these 11 rare traits

1. They tend to have unresolved trauma

Did you ever meet someone who just didn't seem to feel safe in calm, quiet areas, but somehow thrived in awful situations? More often than not, this could be a sign of unresolved trauma from the past. They sometimes feel calmer than most in those settings because it's comforting in a strange way.

For people like this, seeing the chaos means they can acknowledge and figure out how to fix the "danger." Quieter settings set off their alarm bells because it feels like they can't figure out where the "danger" is from, and their brains assume there is danger, even if there's no danger to speak of.

2. They compartmentalize

Most of us have experienced a moment that was so shocking, it kept replaying in our heads. People who are calm in crazy situations have a lot of those moments, especially if they work in demanding jobs as EMTs, firefighters, or police officers.

Folks who work in these types of fields learn how to compartmentalize their trauma, often as a defense mechanism. Compartmentalization means that you can quite literally "file away" certain types of chaos in your mind, almost as if you're a character from "Severance."

3. They have multiple back-up plans

People who thrive in constant chaos usually have the rare trait of always having a back-up plan, just in case. They know that chaos has a way of throwing wrenches in your plans. It also can cause us to go into survival mode, which as psychologist Dr. Gia Marson explained, "Stressful stimuli cause a physiological and psychological response called survival mode."

But people who do well in these environments are always prepared. They don't just have a Plan A — they have a Plan B, a Plan C, and a Plan D. They know where to go when things don't work out and they also know what to do. Foresight tends to be one of their strongest traits.

4. They're not afraid of risk or loss

Warren Buffett is one of the most famous investors in Wall Street history. Much of his fame came from his ability to handle the fear of loss and risk with an ironclad sense of bravery, even when most others would be panicking.

People often panic in chaos because they worry about what they could lose. But Buffett and other top investors mastered the ability to overcome that fear, making chaos their friend rather than their foe. And it's something people who thrive in chaos do extremely well.

5. They grew up in chaotic homes

Sometimes, chaos doesn't have to be a bad thing. It can be a sign that you're just surrounded by a lot of people, or that you're very busy, or that you just tend to have a lot of mishaps. If you grew up in a large family or a family where everyone was busy, it's normal to feel at ease in an equally-chaotic world.

Unlike trauma, this tends to be more about the way they carried on with life. There was a certain high-pitched rhythm they were used to. So, calm environments tend to bore them.

6. They tend to be quiet

People who thrive in constant chaos usually are a bit quiet. Especially in the workplace, one of the easiest ways to avoid getting into trouble in a chaotic environment is to stay mum. People who survive in chaotic workplaces tend to improve their communication, but they also won't say anything unless it pushes things further along in a constructive way.

"Silence is no longer considered a weakness, failing or drawback. It is accepted in intelligent circles as a more well-thought-out move than rambling non-stop without thought... Because anything said that is not well grounded or profound will only make one look more foolish than remaining silent and being perceived as a dunce," tech leader Anjana Rao pointed out.

7. They may actually enjoy a little gossip and drama

There are two types of "chaos-friendly" personalities. The first is the type that just wants to survive and get from Point A to Point B. The second is the type of person who watched one too many soap operas growing up and seems to need a little drama in their lives.

In other words, they tend to sink their teeth into all the "he said, she said" that goes on in a crazy environment. In some cases, they may actually instigate it for their own amusement. If chaos follows them everywhere, that can be a warning sign that they're the actual drama queen of the people around them.

8. They often meditate

Contrary to what many may believe, meditation doesn't require hours and hours of time. People who are in chaotic environments often have their own way to chill out, meditate, and relax in the midst of all that chaos.

"Chaos is the opposite of restoration or healing. When in the midst of chaos, we imagine that things can't get much worse, and we might even think that they'll never get better. But once in a while, those encountering chaos can see the positive aspects of the experience [of meditation]," memoirist and speaker Diana Raab explained.

Part of being able to deal with chaos on a day-to-day basis is learning coping mechanisms. Many people who deal with constant craziness are the ones who cultivate a pensive, meditative vibe about them.

9. They can convince others to side with them

For people dealing with a lot of chaos in their environments, navigating it means understanding how to deal with others. And People who thrive in constant chaos usually have a persuasiveness about them, often a sixth sense for working with difficult folks.

They know when to schmooze, when to argue, when to stand their ground, and more. As a result, they don't panic when an angry, hot-headed person flips out. They tend to be the ones who act like the glue that holds the operation together.

10. They have a good sense of humor

After a certain point, there's only so much you can stress about. Even the most wild, far-fetched, and insane scenarios can only get so out of control before you just throw your hands up in the air and laugh.

A lot of people who are used to chaotic environments will have a funky sense of humor. They don't need Jim Carrey to be able to laugh. Even the absurdity of an angry in-law can turn into a reason for laughter to them. And while humor can often be a defense mechanism, it also deepens empathy and provides feel-good hormones.

11. They appreciate self-care

If you've gone on a plane before, you already know that they tell you to place your oxygen mask on your face before you try to help others. In other words, you can't light yourself on fire to keep others warm. That's the main rule of surviving chaos.

Whether it's limiting information absorption, taking a hot bath every night, going to a therapist, or even something as simple as hitting the gym, people who do well in chaos tend to put themselves (and their health) first.

Psychotherapist Orly Bentata Goldenberg summed it up well: "In a world filled with chaos, managing your mental health is a top priority. By practicing self-care, setting realistic expectations, cultivating mindfulness, and building resilience, you can navigate the storm with greater ease."

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.