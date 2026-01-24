People Who Never Seem Frazzled Usually Do These 5 Things Before 10 A.M.

Are you feeling out of sorts? You know, sort of blah? Well, you've probably already realized that you are not alone. Many of us are feeling that way right now. One day sort of blends into the next. There is not a whole lot to distinguish one day from another.

Some people seem to glide through their days with calm, Monk-like energy, while the rest of us are scrambling to catch up. The difference often comes down to what happens in those first few hours of the morning. These five simple habits take less than 10 minutes each, but they set up the entire day for success.

People who never seem frazzled do these 5 things before 10 am:

1. They make their bed

Set your alarm, get up, and get moving. Recently, I read a fabulous little book called Make Your Bed by Admiral William H. McRaven. He asserts that when you start your day by making your bed, you have accomplished one task. Even if this is the only task you accomplish in the day, you have at least done that. (The book is a quick read and full of great stories illustrating important life lessons.)

I am a big advocate of making your bed. Your room will look more organized, and if you are feeling out of sorts, accomplishing this task will add a bright spot to your day. Teach your children to make their beds and make sure to add that chore to their morning routine. Before you know it, making their bed will become a habit.

Note to parents: Please don't go back in and fix the bed so that it looks perfect. Teach your children how, and then let them keep trying. It will undermine their self-confidence if you perfect your child’s effort.

2. They put on real clothes



Do not give in to the urge to wear your pajamas all day. I know they are comfy, and we are all looking for comfort. However, add structure to your day by getting dressed. Changing out of your pajamas and into clothes signals that your day is starting.

Help yourself feel less out of sorts by putting together a nice outfit. Admire yourself in the mirror. That should put a smile on your face. Did you know there are health benefits related to smiling?

Researchers at Northwestern University discovered something called "enclothed cognition," where the clothes you wear actually mess with your brain in interesting ways. They found that people wearing lab coats performed way better on attention tests than people in street clothes, and getting dressed signals to your brain that it's time to switch from chill mode into productive mode.

3. They organize their day

Create a plan of things to do during the day. Get your day organized by deciding what to do in the morning and in the afternoon. Make your plan the night before. The days blend when there is nothing that sets them apart. This is what contributes to feeling out of sorts — at least, for me.

Making a plan for the day adds structure or a framework to the day. You can help yourself distinguish between the days of the week by assigning a specific household chore to each day.

For example, Monday could be laundry day, Tuesday could be kitchen-cleaning day, and so on. Then, when you wake, you can say to yourself, "Today is Monday. That means I am doing laundry today." You now have something on which to focus.

If you are working from home and have children at home, help them help you by giving them small tasks. If you are doing laundry — and they are old enough — they can transfer the laundry from the washer to the dryer.

They can also fold, sort socks, and help put laundry away. The more you engage your children in doing household chores, the more they will become accustomed to doing them. Doing chores is an important life skill.

4. They break a sweat



Take regular breaks. Two hours of work and a 30-minute break or something like that works for me. Remember to schedule in some form of exercise. Gyms may be closed, but there are all kinds of free exercise programs online and on TV right now. Exercise is a great way to chase away the feeling of being out of sorts.

I have two dogs, so my daily exercise is walking Miles and Josie. We walk every morning after breakfast and often in the afternoon, too. I like to walk around the neighborhood, and when I spot other people out on their own walks, I wave a friendly greeting, all the while maintaining a physical distance.

When scientists analyzed more than 80 different studies on taking breaks at work, they discovered something pretty cool: People who took short pauses throughout their day actually stayed focused and got more done than those who tried to power through without stopping.

5. They make a plan

I've been thinking a bit about making plans. This is way out of all of our control because none of us knows when stores, restaurants, movies, museums, and theatres will be once again available.

However, I like to dream. When I am feeling really out of sorts, I add items to my list of things I want to do. It is sort of a bucket list of things I plan to do. Are you making a similar list? I have my fingers and toes crossed with the hope that we will begin to see signs that a new normal is coming our way.

The Institute for Applied Positive Research surveyed a bunch of people and found that 97% of them felt happier when they had something to look forward to on the calendar. Turns out just the act of planning stuff you're excited about triggers your brain's reward system and releases dopamine, so you get a happiness boost even before the actual event happens.

Diane N. Quintana is a Certified Professional Organizer®, Certified Professional Organizer in Chronic Disorganization®, Master Trainer, and owner of DNQ Solutions, LLC, based in Atlanta, Georgia.

