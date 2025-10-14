Feeling paralyzed by everything on your plate? That familiar dread creeping in when you think about all the stuff you need to do? Some people seem completely immune to this kind of overwhelm. They tackle enormous projects with calm confidence. They break down complex challenges like it's second nature.

They don't possess superhuman willpower; they've simply learned a few mental strategies that change everything. Ready to discover how the calmest, most productive people you know actually think? Let's dive into the mental shifts that make big tasks feel surprisingly doable.

People who use these 17 weird mind tricks never feel overwhelmed by big tasks:

1. They permit themselves to suck

Permit yourself to suck. Literally proceed with, “I’m just going to write a terrible first paragraph.” Usually, you end up doing better than expected, but the pressure is outta there.

This trick works because perfectionism is often what's really overwhelming us, not the task itself. But when you deliberately lower the stakes and commit to doing something badly, you remove the main obstacle: the fear of it not being good enough.

2. They set a timer

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

They set a timer for two minutes and commit to stopping when it goes off. Your brain knows it’s not forever. You can do pretty much anything for two minutes. Ah, sweet relief. Often, you’ll keep going because momentum kicks in, but you don’t have to.

You've either built momentum or proven to yourself that starting isn't as painful as you imagined, and tomorrow's two minutes will feel even easier. The key is honoring your commitment to stop if you want to. Trust the process, respect the boundary, and watch how much easier it becomes to simply begin.

3. They pretend they’re explaining it to someone else

Suddenly, that complex project becomes a simple explanation. “Okay, so first I’d tell them to…” and you’re already breaking it down, so you find it easy too.

There's something almost magical about adopting the teacher's perspective. When we're doing something for ourselves, we get tangled in perfectionism, doubt, and the full weight of responsibility. But when we're teaching, we naturally focus on clarity and logical steps.

4. They ask, 'What's the next doable thing?'

Not the first logical step. The tiniest micro-step that barely counts. Oh, look, now we made life super-duper easy. Open the document. Find the phone number. One email done. Done? Move on to the next tiny step.

This works because it eliminates the activation energy that keeps you stuck. Your brain can't manufacture excuses or resistance against something that takes thirty seconds. You're not conquering the mountain, you're just taking one small step. And then another. And another. That's how mountains actually get climbed.

5. They create false urgency

What would you prioritize if you had to leave in 10 minutes? Do that thing first. Urgency cuts through perfectionism like a knife.

This mental trick works because it forces your brain to distinguish between what actually matters and what you're using as productive procrastination. One study explained that this approach reveals how much of our overwhelm comes from overthinking rather than the task itself.

6. They start in the middle

Who says you have to start at the beginning? Jump into whatever part feels easiest or most interesting. You can always rearrange later.

This approach works because it bypasses the mental barrier of "the perfect start" and gets you into motion, which is half the battle. Once you're engaged and building momentum, the intimidating parts often feel more manageable.

7. They treat it like a game

How would you make this task more enjoyable if you had to get a friend excited about doing it? Perhaps write down some key points on this. Then play.

Suddenly, you're not the person dreading the work; you're the designer trying to make it engaging. Follow your own rules, earn your own rewards, and watch how a task that felt impossible transforms into something you're genuinely curious to complete. You've essentially gamified your way out of overwhelm, and it works because you're tapping into the part of your brain that craves play.

8. They use the ‘good enough’ rule

Decide upfront what ‘good enough’ looks like, then allow yourself to stop there. Your perfectionist self will be watching this with their mouth on the floor. As they say, perfect is the enemy of done, and done is better than perfect.

The trap of big tasks is the impossible standards we attach to them. We tell ourselves that if we're going to invest all this time and energy, the result needs to be flawless. The 'good enough' rule isn't about lowering your standards, but about resizing them to reality.

9. They work alongside their past self

Think about what you struggled with last time you did something similar. What would make it easier this time? Have a cheeky little convo with your past self about this. You’re basically collaborating with your own experience.

One of the most underused resources you have is your own history. Instead of feeling like you're starting from scratch, you realize you've actually done hard things before. And, better yet, you've learned something each time.

10. They make it social

Tell someone what you’re doing. Work while on a video call. Or just sit near other people who are working. Sometimes we need witnesses to our productivity.

You don't even need them to check in on your progress or hold you responsible. The knowledge that they're aware creates a gentle pressure that keeps you moving forward. There's also something comforting about parallel productivity, one study on social accountability mentioned. When you're working alongside others, even virtually, the task feels less isolating.

11. They connect it to something they actually care about

That boring task probably serves something you do care about. Make that connection explicit. “I’m doing this because…” Doesn’t that feel better?

When work feels meaningless, it's not always because the task itself is pointless. It's because we've lost sight of why it matters in the bigger picture. The key is finding your reason, not the one you think you're supposed to have. When you anchor a task to a value that genuinely resonates with you, you're giving your brain a reason to cooperate.

12. They change locations

Stand up, pace, change location. Physical movement often breaks mental stuckness. Your brain follows your body more than you think. Have the two collaborate in all that you do.

When you move, you increase blood flow to your brain, shift your perspective, and interrupt the loop of circular thinking that keeps you paralyzed. The simple act of moving your body tells your brain that progress is happening, and suddenly that overwhelming task doesn't feel quite so immovable. Your body and mind aren't separate entities; they're partners.

13. They batch similar small tasks together

All your emails at once. All your phone calls in one block. Context switching is exhausting, so minimize it. Your brain needs time to settle into different types of work, and every time you jump between tasks, you're forcing a mental reset that drains your energy.

Research shows it can take up to 23 minutes to fully regain focus after a distraction. When you batch similar tasks together, you create a rhythm.

14. They create artificial deadlines

Cira123 / Shutterstock

Tell someone you’ll have it done by Thursday, book a meeting to present the results, or schedule something fun right after the work block.

Without a deadline, a phenomenon known as Parkinson's Law tells us that tasks expand to fill whatever time we give them. But people who never feel overwhelmed don't wait for deadlines to appear; they create urgency strategically. You're no longer working against an infinite timeline; you're working within a defined container.

15. They start with something completely unrelated that gives them energy

Sometimes you need to prime the pump. Do something that makes you feel competent first, even if it means making a fabulous cup of tea, then carry that feeling over. This might sound like procrastination, but it's actually strategic momentum-building.

When you're facing a daunting task, your brain is already in a depleted state because starting from empty makes everything feel harder. The key is choosing activities that genuinely energize you rather than numb you out. Scrolling social media won't cut it, but a quick walk might be exactly what you need to shift into action mode.

16. They accept that they might not finish

Sometimes just starting is the win. You don’t have to complete everything in one session. Progress really does beat needing something to be outstanding today.

When you remove the expectation of finishing, you remove the primary source of overwhelm. Imperfect beats perfection every single time.

17. They ask, ‘What would this look like if it were easy?’

Usually, we make things harder than they need to be in the dark theatres of our own minds. Ask yourself creativity-enducing questions. Strip away the unnecessary complexity and see what’s actually required.

Maybe you've been adding obstacles that were never really there. When you remove the self-imposed drama, what's left is usually surprisingly manageable, and often much more enjoyable to complete.

The secret I found is that motivation is overhyped, and that creating momentum is the real deal. These tricks aren’t about feeling better; they’re about getting started despite feeling overwhelmed or however else you feel. Once you start, the overwhelm usually fades.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

