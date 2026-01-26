We’ve all been there. We had a nice dinner and brought home our leftovers. It came in a fairly nice container. You look at it and think, ‘I could definitely use this in the future.’ For what? Probably nothing specific. Does this sound relatable?

If so, you might have very specific personality traits. Kyle Cox, a neuroscientist, cited an interesting study about container savers. Container savers show 37% higher future scenario generation when looking at objects compared to those who do not. When they see containers or bags, they’re feeling a psychological need that the item may serve a purpose down the line. They are thinking ahead. Likely, they have a drawer filled with these items for future use. Whether or not they actually use them is a different story.

People who save containers they ‘might need one day’ usually have these 11 very specific personality traits

1. They are forward-thinking

Syda Productions via Canva

People who believe they need to save containers for the future are always thinking forward. They plan for whatever might happen. Researchers have found that humans use forward thinking to try to control the future. They believe that they can manipulate the outcome by being one step ahead. They want to be prepared for whatever might be coming.

When it comes to those who keep containers for when they might need them, it’s clear that they are planning for the future. They are considering a time when they would need to place leftovers or something else in a container, and come up empty-handed. Instead, they save them now so they are never short the next time they need one.

Advertisement

2. They are resourceful

pocstock via Canva

Those who stock up on containers for the future are resourceful, or at least they think they are. By saving these materials, they believe they can repurpose them for future use. They see what others view as trash as something with purpose. Whether it’s a to-go container or a grocery store bag, they find a way to repurpose it for future use. They believe that they might need it one day.

Resourceful people see a future in things that others would discard without a second thought. They are resilient. They may have gone through something complicated before and know that there is a benefit to saving things for the future. Even if it is just a container, they are hopeful for its later use.

Advertisement

3. They are conscious of waste

Natee Meepian's Images via Canva

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the average person produces almost 5 pounds of trash per day. When you begin to do the math, this statistic is startling. We are not friendly to the Earth around us. When someone recycles containers for future use, they are environmentally conscious. They want to eliminate as much waste as possible. Instead, they save items for reuse.

“The most effective way to reduce waste is to not create it in the first place. Making a new product emits greenhouse gases and requires a lot of materials and energy - raw materials must be extracted from the earth, and the product must be fabricated then transported to wherever it will be sold. As a result, reduction and reuse are the most effective ways you can save natural resources, protect the environment and save money,” says the EPA.

Advertisement

4. They are sentimental

JuFagundes from Getty Images Signature via Canva

One of my most annoying traits is that I can find a reason why something is special to me, no matter how small. Things my partner or parents gave me, regardless of what they are, hold significance in my life. It makes it difficult to throw things away, which is the downside. Someone who may save containers they might need one day could do so because they find sentimental value in them. Not everyone understands this phenomenon, but I can certainly sympathize.

For some, it’s silly to think a container from a restaurant or a reusable bag from a grocery store is sentimental. However, those who feel this way often have memories connected to them. It could have been a wonderful dinner with friends, or a store that no longer exists. Whatever the reasoning, they have found sentimental value in it.

Advertisement

5. They trust themselves

AaronAmat from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Those who save containers for future use may have a strong trust in themselves. When something speaks to them, they believe they must listen. They are believers in trusting their intuition. It might sound silly to some, but they keep containers around in case they need them because they trust their judgment on the situation. If they had a feeling they should save an item, they followed through. They believe their intuition would never point them in the wrong direction.

Have you ever had a gut feeling that you would need something one day? It could be something like a pen from a hotel or earplugs in case you end up at a concert. You may keep these things with you just in case. These individuals have that gut feeling towards many things, like containers.

Advertisement

6. They need to feel prepared

Natee Meepian's Images via Canva

I don’t know about you, but I often have dreams of being unprepared for something. Sometimes, my dream will be me at school (I have long since graduated) without a pencil for a major test. Why does this vision haunt me? I’m not so sure. However, it has encouraged me to keep a pen with me at all times, just in case.

Someone who keeps many containers and other miscellaneous goods in them needs to feel prepared for whatever may happen. They use worry as a form of preparedness. They’re contemplating a situation in which they need something but do not have it. They plan for the future to avoid this feeling.

Advertisement

7. They are practical

Rido via Canva

Practicality makes someone approach tasks differently. They see things for what they are. When they encounter something that can be used again, they’ll save it in case they need it later. It can be something as small as a container. They see the potential in everything.

Practical people are also looking to save money. When a good-quality container comes into their lives, they will save it because it saves them a trip to the store. They already paid for the item in it, so why not keep the vessel to use in the future? They likely haven’t spent much, if any, money on food containers from the store.

Advertisement

8. They easily justify their decisions

Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels via Canva

Do you ever try to reason with yourself over something? Maybe it’s keeping something instead of donating it or throwing away an overused item. We try to justify keeping things, even when they serve less of a purpose. It might be better to buy a new one or give it away, because it serves a minimal purpose. Whatever it may be, justifying something, even if it is something we could regret, is a common human trait.

Someone who saves containers in case they need them in the future has an easy time justifying their feelings. They do not put much thought into it. They do not feel the need to talk themselves into keeping something. Instead, they will justify the container's purpose and save it for the future when they may need it.

Advertisement

9. They are self-reliant

Daniel Xavier from Pexels via Canva

People who save containers for future use rely on themselves for everything. They are secure in who they are and the decisions they make. Instead of relying on the help of others, they are always looking out for themselves. It might sound silly that a self-sufficient person would save something like a container, but it makes sense. They are looking out for their future self.

They do not rely on others to help them out. Instead, they look to themselves for what they need. This is why they save containers. They are always ready for what may happen next. If that means using a container, they are happy to have kept a collection of them on hand.

Advertisement

10. They don't like finality

charliepix from charliepix via Canva

Some people struggle to throw things away. It feels permanent. They worry about what will happen if they let go of it for good. What if they need it in the future? Will they regret the finality of throwing it away?

A person who saves containers may be afraid of the finality of getting rid of them. They’re thinking about their next move. What if they make dinner tomorrow and have leftovers? Will they need the container? Do they have another one? They will end up saving the item because they are afraid there will be consequences if they do not.

Advertisement

11. They are optimistic

mimagephotography via Canva

Optimistic people are always looking ahead to a positive future. When someone saves containers, they are optimistic that they will need them for something good in the future. Whether it’s bringing a dish over to a friend's house for dinner or repurposing a container to hold a gift from a friend, they see a positive future in each container they come by. It’s likely not only containers they feel this way towards. Anything they acquire that they might need in the future is worth saving for them. This is because they are always looking ahead to better days. They are hopeful that there are many more to come.

“Optimists explain positive events as having happened because of their own actions or characteristics (internal). They also see them as evidence that more positive things will happen in the future (stable) and in other areas of their lives (global),” says Elizabeth Scott, PhD.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.