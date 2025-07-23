Some people are minimalists who toss out anything that no longer serves a practical purpose, but when it comes to truly sentimental people, there are several things they never get rid of, even if they don't use them anymore, because they can't find it in their hearts to let go. It's not that they still need these items, and they may never have needed them in the first place. Instead, it's because of the stories associated with the objects and the people they represent.

Sentimentality comes from our need to maintain connections with past events. It's why we keep memorabilia from concerts we attended decades ago or save every letter, birthday card, and thank-you note our now-deceased relatives wrote to us. These items are priceless, and tossing them out would be a disservice to the people they remind us of.

Here are 11 things truly sentimental people never get rid of even if they don't use them anymore

1. Old letters and cards

fizkes | Shutterstock

Truly sentimental people go out of their way to be kind to others and appreciate the gestures they get in return. When someone they know sends them a letter or card, they keep it as a reminder of the strong bond they have. Sentimental birthday cards or letters can be a great way to show someone how much you really care for them. For instance, writing old-school love letters to a crush can make them feel better about themselves.

Old letters from someone who has since passed away can act as a small way of honoring them. People feel emotionally attached to certain objects, sometimes needing to save them to feel secure. If someone tries to force them to get rid of something they love, they immediately become stressed out. It's not hoarding if there's a real meaning behind why they keep it.

Advertisement

2. Childhood toys or stuffed animals

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Keeping sentimental toys or stuffed animals from your youth is quite normal. I personally keep any stuffed animal given to me as a gift because I care for the people who gave them to me. This extreme attachment actually stems from childhood. When we're infants, we attach ourselves to transitional objects during times of separation from our parents. This is why it makes it hard for people to let go of these toys even as adults.

For many, their furry friends healed them during times of trauma. Forcing them to toss away sentimental objects while you are allowed to keep yours is abhorrent. The idea that someone would throw something that was such an integral part of their youth is asking a lot of them.

Advertisement

3. Clothes that hold memories

Look Studio | Shutterstock

For sentimental people, certain items of clothing represent a moment in their lives that made them happy and comfortable. Shirts that are your favorite color or have your favorite characters from pop culture on them are just too precious to toss away simply because they have faded or are torn. Items that are tied to our identity are the hardest to let go of. This is because clothes that show off our styles and personalities tend to empower us.

Many would rather repurpose old clothes that hold sentimental value than toss them away or purchase new ones. Other times, it's not even their own clothes that they feel have sentimental properties to them, but their significant other's clothes as well. A girlfriend snagging her boyfriend's old hoodie and claiming it as her own is a familiar occurrence.

Advertisement

4. Gifts from loved ones

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

Receiving a gift from a loved one is a precious moment, and by keeping the gift, you keep the moment alive in your home. There are just some things that you can't throw away if given the chance. Around 65% of people say the items they can't bear to discard are those with sentimental value.

Discarding such gifts can be like erasing a part of that history. There are also some unique items that people receive from their loved ones that are worth keeping, based on the fact that you can't purchase them just anywhere. Unique blanket hoodies or even strange tech gadgets can make the recipient wonder where and how their loved one ever found it.

Advertisement

5. Family photographs

Migma_Agency | Shutterstock

Sentimental people never get rid of the photographs they have taken over the years. They take their time curating their photos and placing them neatly into albums to share with others. These are more than just film pieces to them. They are bits and pieces of history. It's an object that can be shared with everyone else in the family when they visit.

Many family members appreciate the sentimental value of these photos and may graciously request copies. However, things can get a bit extreme when one family member demands to have access to these special photos. Despite the fighting, keeping family photos around is a great way to add to the family lineage and to show future generations the past.

Advertisement

6. School projects and awards

fizkes | Shutterstock

Parents usually are the ones who keep the school projects and awards their children had when they were younger. According to YouGov, 74% of parents of adult children keep their artwork and school projects, while 70% keep their awards. Heading over to your parents' house to take a trip down memory lane shows just how sentimental you truly are.

Growing up, you probably made some weird art choices with your school projects, and you probably get second-hand embarrassment from viewing them now as an adult. Regardless, you're glad that they kept it for so long because it shows that they cared enough to leave you something sentimental behind. It's like someone leaving you a piece of your own memory that you either didn't think about or had completely forgotten.

Advertisement

7. Souvenirs from trips

AYO Production | Shutterstock

When people travel, they often buy small items, such as souvenirs, to give to their friends and family as gifts from their trips. These small tokens are a reminder that even when they were enjoying their vacation, they still thought of you. Most of the time, these come in the form of a postcard or a small keychain with motifs from the location they visited. Some travelers will even splurge and buy candles for the people they care about.

Those who are lucky enough to receive one of these souvenirs tend to keep them for a lifetime. For them, it's like having a piece of the location without actually having to travel there. Sentimental travelers love gifts like this and proudly display them on their refrigerators or keychains.

Advertisement

8. Heirloom jewelry

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Heirlooms, such as broaches and engagement rings, are among the most frequently regifted items on the market. Men generally prefer to hold on to a female family member's jewelry to give it to their future wife. It's a tradition that has endured for decades because there's value in passing these trinkets down. This can make it hard to let go of them in moments when you need to.

These pieces of jewelry not only look elegant but also have a unique history behind them. By wearing them, they carry the spirits and memories of the family members who once owned them. This gives them sentimental value, and no one in their right mind would give something so extravagant up.

Advertisement

9. Books that changed them

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

For sentimental people, books aren't just for decoration. What makes them sentimental is the fact that some are actually gifts from other people. Books are amazing gifts to give someone when they're feeling down. Some books come once in a lifetime that change how you view the world, with some even helping to boost your confidence. When I was younger and feeling down, my mother bought me a copy of Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. From that point on, I grew an interest in literature, reading other authors like Leo Tolstoy.

Books and magazines are among the most frequently saved items, especially in people with strong sentimental impulses. Each book that changed them carries a trace of who they were when they first read it. Flipping through those pages is like time-traveling to an earlier version of yourself, when you believed that anything was possible and had a sense of wonder.

Advertisement

10. Old diaries and journals

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Sentimental people never get rid of their old journals or diaries that they've written in for fear of losing the information that they wrote down. It's a personal book that contains all of their thoughts spanning years throughout their lives. For them, it's the equivalent of speaking to their younger selves and reminiscing about the good old days.

There are numerous benefits to keeping a journal. Individuals who had ever maintained a personal journal showed a 53% reduced risk of all-cause dementia in later life, regardless of how much or how long they had written. It can also help you deal with current stresses in your life. There are even journal prompts that can help ease a person's anxiety.

Advertisement

11. Event memorabilia

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

Going to an event like a concert can be a fun memory, and what better way to remember it than by keeping some of the mementos that you receive from it. Many concert goers are known for keeping their wristbands as sentimental pieces. Some even go as far as to pin them on boards in their homes to showcase to visitors all of the artists that they have seen.

It's a tremendous achievement, and a collection that will undoubtedly continue to grow. All sentimental people want is to hold on to a memory so that they can revisit and relive a fun time they experienced. Some keep things for the emotional feeling it gives them, while others keep things for the memory of someone long gone.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.