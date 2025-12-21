The Art Of Staying Focused: 10 Simple Rules I Follow As A Neuroscientist To Avoid Distraction

Concentration is becoming a rare skill. Distractions scream for our attention everywhere. The average American checks their phone 205 times a day: Based on 16 waking hours, that’s once every 5 minutes. Yet, even in a world built for distractions, I still manage to stay focused. Not perfectly, but better than many. Here are 10 science-backed strategies I use to protect my focus.

Here are 10 simple rules I follow as a neuroscientist to avoid distraction:

1. I accept that my mental resources are limited

Our ability to concentrate and pay focused attention is limited. We’re humans, not machines. Think of it like a bank account: every decision, email, or scroll withdraws from it.

Advertisement

I stopped pretending I could sustain deep work all day. Instead, I schedule my most challenging tasks for my “cognitive peak” hours. In my case, that’s in the morning. Knowing and accepting my limits helps me use what I have more wisely.

2. I take real breaks

ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Our brains weren’t designed for marathon work sessions. I used to push through fatigue, thinking discipline meant endurance, and that breaks were a waste of time.

Now, I try to take a break at least once an hour, even if it’s just a few minutes, and never go beyond 90 minutes of focused work. I work on a screen, so I strive for screen-free breaks, such as a short walk or a mini workout. Breaks aren’t a waste of time; they’re productive.

3. I eliminate distractions

If my phone is in sight, my focus isn’t. Research shows that simply having a phone in sight can disrupt our ability to concentrate, even when notifications are turned off.

I keep my phone in another room when working, and I’ve created a calm office space for better focus. That’s easier now that I’m working from home. When I still had an office job, I often played white noise through headphones to block out noise. Environmental design matters more than willpower.

Advertisement

4. I allow distractions

This one sounds contradictory, but it’s crucial. When I forbid myself from checking my phone, I can’t stop thinking about it. So instead, I schedule distractions. If I know I can check my phone in 20 minutes, that’s enough for my brain to calm down and focus on the task at hand. Smart permission is the foundation of smart work.

5. I write down unfinished tasks

Unfinished tasks occupy space in our brain, a phenomenon called the Zeigarnik Effect in Psychology. So I write these tasks down. As a Notion fan, I keep my to-dos there, but anything that works for you is fine.

The key is getting tasks out of your head, which is called ‘cognitive offloading’ in the psychological literature. This brain dump frees up mental bandwidth for the work that matters.

Advertisement

6. I match my activation level to the task

There’s a direct relationship between our activation level and task performance, described by the Yerkes-Dodson law: If the task is challenging, activation should be lower. That means avoiding background stimulation and limiting stimulants. If the task is easy, you might need some extra stimulation to prevent yourself from seeking it elsewhere.

So, for an easy, routine task, I sometimes play instrumental background music to get into the optimal zone. For deep work, I prefer silence. Know your task, then design your environment accordingly.

7. I avoid multitasking

Switching between tasks feels productive, but it’s not. As outlined in point 1, our mental resources are limited, and switching between tasks depletes resources more quickly than focusing on a single task.

I used to jump between tabs, messages, and drafts. Now I batch everything. Every task has a time slot in my agenda. One task at a time yields the best results.

Advertisement

8. I limit my time for a task

Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

Unlimited time kills urgency. Have you ever heard of Parkinson’s Law? “Work expands to fill the time available for its completion.”

Advertisement

I set clear boundaries for myself by defining specific time blocks for specific tasks. Once a block is over, I stop. It forces me to use my time more efficiently. Research confirms: Deadlines sharpen your focus and help you overcome procrastination.

9. I trick my brain into motivation

Not all tasks are fun or motivating. I find ways to make boring or complex tasks more enjoyable, for example, sipping coffee, putting on instrumental music, or promising myself a mini reward after staying on a task for a certain amount of time.

I often connect the task to something bigger: my long-term goals, my family, or the mission behind my work. When motivation is low, you can increase it.

Advertisement

10. I get the basics right

Sleep, movement, nutrition, and relationships are essential for productivity. All the previous tips will only work if you’re well-rested. I focus on sleeping well, eating healthy, exercising regularly, and spending time with the people I love.

That’s the foundation of everything else. Concentrated work is increasingly rare in a world full of distractions. Still, there’s a lot we can do to improve our focus. I hope these tips will help you concentrate better. Your attention is a valuable resource. Protect it.

Patricia Schmidt is a Doctor of Psychology, Neuroscientist, and writer on Medium and other platforms. She mainly writes about Psychology and the brain, and she's also a ghostwriter for these topics.

Advertisement